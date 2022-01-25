Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard lets you personalize every part

By Mark Gulino on Jan 25, 2022, 7:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Are you tired of your current keyboard and looking for an upgrade? How about a new mechanical keyboard? Keychron's new Q2 QMK is exactly what you need, and we're ready to show you why. Come check out this super-customizable keyboard alternative to see what it's all about.

Keychron Q2 QMK with RGB LED lighting

When a PC ships with a keyboard accessory it generally isn’t something to write home about. For as pricey as laptops can be, their keyboards can still leave much to be desired. That’s why a third-party keyboard accessory is sometimes preferable for those seeking a more efficacious typing experience. Luckily, you can always rely on Keychron. The Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard is exactly what you need and today we’re here to take a peek at what makes it so great. Let’s go!

Keychron keyboard has smooth, quiet feedback

Brings expert-level craftsmanship and doesn’t hog desk space

Keychron went out of their way to create a keyboard that has all the features you expect from their products without taking up your desk space. It’s a smaller and more compact option made from 6063 aluminum. This aluminum is processed through 24 different manufacturing stages that include CNC machining, sandblasting, anodizing, polishing, and more. If quality is what you seek, you really can’t go wrong.

Features an innovative new double gasket design structure

Another feature of the Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard is its double gasket design. This innovative technique combines plate gaskets with silicone pads. The result is a significant reduction in sound from the operation of the keys. The double gaskets not only help in lowering the noise profile but also improve the tactile feel of typing.

Official Promo for Keychron Q2 keyboard

Comes with a full customization and a programmable knob

The Q2 QMK keyboard is fully customizable, so you’ll have no trouble personalizing it any way you want. In fact, nearly every component is made to assemble easily. This way, you can swap out a wide range of different parts. From keycaps and switches to cases and plates, these are just some of the parts you can swap out. There’s also a programmable knob that lets you set up your favorite keys and macros using special VIA software.

Includes south facing RGB LED lighting for ambient effect

Fans of ambient LED lighting will appreciate that the Q2 has south-facing RGB LED lighting too. It illuminates keys at the most important angle for users. If you like to use the Cherry-profile keycaps you need not worry about interference either. The LED lighting is a nice touch that adds yet another way to mold the device to suit your unique taste.

Customizable Q2 QMK keyboard can be minimal or colorful

The ultimate keyboard with even more exciting features

While we’ve covered some of the more notable features that users will enjoy, those looking for an even deeper experience are still in luck. For example, the keyboard also includes support for Windows and Mac platforms as well as hot-swappable sockets, pre-lubed Gateron G Pro switches, screw-in stabilizers, ANSI and ISO layouts, and more. It’s a wildly custom keyboard with few limitations. Best of all, it’s perfectly suitable for both casual typists and professionals. It’s well worth a try for anyone tired of their flat laptop keys or bare-bones stock keyboards.

You can get your hands on the KeyChron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard here for $169.

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
