Best tech gadgets of 2022–curated by the Gadget Flow team

From LG's bendable monitor to Apple's most durable watch yet, 2022 gave us plenty of tech innovations. Check out the best in the blog below.

DJI Avata FPV drone in black

Tech never fails to inspire us. The best tech gadgets of 2022 don’t disappoint, taking our games, smart homes, and content to new levels of fun and convenience.

Yes, LG’s OLED Flex LX bendable monitor takes your games to a new, customizable level of immersion, bending from completely flat to 900R of curvature.

Then, DJI’s FPV drone really makes you feel like you’re soaring above the Earth safely and securely. It also captures epic aerial footage.

Ready to be inspired? Check out the best tech gadgets of 2022.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max top view

Get improved smartphone photography from the Apple iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max. They have a 48-megapixel camera featuring a larger quad-pixel sensor.

2. The Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch

Apple Watch Ultra in a video

Wear the Apple Watch Ultra outdoors, free of worry. It boasts a WR100 water resistance rating, a rugged case, and more.

3. The Nothing Phone (1) Android smartphone is designed to bring warmth and joy. It’s priced at $583.91 and is coming soon to the US.

The Nothing Phone (1) with a bird

The Nothing Phone (1) Android smartphone uses a custom Qualcomm 778G+ chip and the Nothing OS and Glyph Interface. It’s one of the best tech gadgets of 2022.

4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone has handy FlexCam features for social media platforms. Buy it for $599.99 on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in color options

Take selfies and easily upload them to social media with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. This foldable smartphone is great for vloggers and content creators.

Google Nest Doorbell in a video

You don’t have to worry about replacing or recharging batteries with the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). It has always-on power.

6. The Amazon Kindle Scribe large eReader

Amazon Kindle Scribe with a person taking notes

Edit documents and jot down notes using the Amazon Kindle Scribe. One of the best tech gadgets of 2022, this e-Ink tablet is excellent for writing and reading.

7. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console

Logitech G Cloud with comic books

The Logitech G Cloud brings advanced graphics and a library of cloud-based games to your mobile play. Play what you want, where you want.

8. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine delivers ultra-efficient workouts. Purchase it for $3,195 on the official website.

Peloton Row and a person working out

With the Peloton Row, you really can work out smarter instead of harder. It comes with the Peloton All-Access membership for classes led by experts.

9. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer gives you shake-free photos and videos. Get it for $159 on DJI’s website.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 in use

Bring professional stabilization to your creations with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Another of the best tech gadgets of 2022, it provides lossless stabilization for impressive on-the-go footage.

10. The DJI Avata FPV drone makes you feel airborne with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller. It costs $629 on DJI’s website.

DJI Avata FPV side view

Lose yourself in the skies with the DJI Avata FPV drone. Working with the DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller, they make flight realistic.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre under a TV

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre adds elegance and luxury to your home theater. Designed to last for generations, this purchase is sustainable.

12. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto adjust to fit your ears’ unique shape. Get them for $249 on the official website.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II made our list of the best tech gadgets of 2022 thanks to their auto-adjusting design. It provides customized noise cancellation and sound performance, which is why it’s one of the best tech gadgets of 2022.

13. The Meta Quest Pro VR headset

Meta Quest Pro on a user

The Meta Quest Pro is Meta’s most advanced headset to date. It offers a new, hybrid way to work, create, and play.

LG OLED Flex LX3 in a video

Take your games to a new, immersive level with the LG OLED Flex LX3. It has an adjustable curvature.

15. The Nanoleaf Lines Squared

Nanoleaf Lines Squared on a wall

Add futuristic, game-inspired lighting to the walls with the Nanoleaf Lines Squared. They boast 16M+ colors and cool animations, making them some of the best tech gadgets of 2022.

2022 brought us a slew of innovative tech gadgets, and this list proves it. What were your favorite tech gadgets this year? Let us know!

