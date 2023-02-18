Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Which tech gadgets are worth trying in 2023? We've got suggestions. Check out our list of must-have tech gadgets below.

Yaber Pico T1 mini projector in black

Tech changes fast. Every year, the gadgets get cooler and eliminate more hassles from daily life. So what can you expect in 2023? We’re highlighting our top must-have tech gadgets of 2023 to show you. From a mini projector to a stylish smart helmet, these are the gadgets to own.

Related: Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500

Movie buffs will love the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector. This pocket-size projector emits a 30″–120″ screen and connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. It’s great for impromptu movie nights outdoors or at a friend’s house.

Then, book lovers are sure to appreciate the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet. It emits low blue light, letting you read for hours or draw without eyestrain.

Keep up with the best tech has to offer by reading about the gadgets below!

1. The DJI Mini 2 SE tiny drone only weighs 249 grams, which exempts it from many regulations. Priced at $369, it’s coming soon.

DJI Mini 2 SE in a person’s hand

Capture aerial footage easily with the DJI Mini 2 SE tiny drone. It weighs under 250 grams and has practically the same camera system as its predecessor. Plus, the OcuSync 2.0 transmission system gives it a long range of 8 km.

2. The Playstation VR2 virtual reality set ushers in the next generation of virtual worlds. Preorder it for $549.99 on the official website.

Playstation VR2 intro video

Experience stunning visuals and brand-new worlds with the Playstation VR2 virtual reality set. It boasts impressive 4K HDR visuals, groundbreaking games, and one-of-a-kind sensations. What’s more, it delivers subtle vibrations, intelligent eye tracking, and more.

3. The Garmin vívomove Trend stylish hybrid smartwatch

Garmin vívomove Trend on a person’s wrist

The Garmin vívomove Trend stylish hybrid smartwatch looks great all day long, blending analog style with smart features. Use it to receive smartphone notifications, make contactless payments, track your health, and more. It’s one of our favorite must-have tech gadgets of 2023.

4. The Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera makes photography fun and simple with intuitive functions. Preorder it for $679.99 on the company website.

Canon EOS R50 intro video

Shoot beautiful images effortlessly using the Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera. It’s packed with automatic features that improve your photography. Case in point: the 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, subject detection and tracking, continuous shooting, and more.

5. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector

Yaber Pico T1 with EDC objects

The size of a small smartphone, the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector lets you enjoy cinematic films anywhere. Super slim, it fits in your pocket and delivers vivid colors and clear images. Expect an immersive experience thanks to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

6. The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet protects your eyes and is comfortable to read. It’s priced at $499 and is coming soon.

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro as a drawing pad

Read eBooks for hours without straining your eyes when you have the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet. Its anti-glare display provides a clear view from any angle. Then, the hardware-level low blue light is gentle on your eyes, making it one of our must-have tech gadgets of 2023.

7. The Govee Lyra RGBICWW floor lamp brings an impressive color projection to your living space. Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Govee Lyra RGBICWW in a living room

Illuminate your home with multiple colors simultaneously when you have the Govee Lyra RGBICWW floor lamp. It provides 16 million total colors and 2200k–6500k warm/cool white light. Meanwhile, lighting effects, app connectivity, and voice control make it a pretty cool lamp.

8. The Marshall Middleton packs powerful sound in a speaker sized to fit in your hand. Buy this multi-directional speaker for $299.99.

Marshall Middleton at the beach

Boasting the brand’s iconic look, the Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker immerses you in music anywhere you go. What’s more, it works with a dedicated app and is IP67 dust and water resistant. It also uses 55% post-consumer recycled plastic.

9. The UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet has a stylish design and keeps you visible from all directions. It costs $189.92 on the official website.

UNIT 1 FARO in blue

Look stylish and stay visible while you bicycle with the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet, another of our must-have tech gadgets of 2023. Its integrated lights shine 500 lumens of brightness, improving your nighttime visibility. You can even customize the RGB LEDS.

10. The Lockly Flex Touch Pro transforms your standard door lock into a voice-controlled smart lock. It’s priced at $229.99 and is coming soon.

Lockly Flex Touch Pro on a door

The Lockly Flex Touch Pro works with common deadbolt types and is easy to install. It offers remote control, real-time monitoring from anywhere, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, and fingerprint entry.

Make daily life more convenient—and fun—when you buy any of these new tech gadgets in 2023. What do you love about them? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜