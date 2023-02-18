Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 18, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Which tech gadgets are worth trying in 2023? We've got suggestions. Check out our list of must-have tech gadgets below.

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
Yaber Pico T1 mini projector in black

Tech changes fast. Every year, the gadgets get cooler and eliminate more hassles from daily life. So what can you expect in 2023? We’re highlighting our top must-have tech gadgets of 2023 to show you. From a mini projector to a stylish smart helmet, these are the gadgets to own.

Related: Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500

Movie buffs will love the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector. This pocket-size projector emits a 30″–120″ screen and connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. It’s great for impromptu movie nights outdoors or at a friend’s house.

Then, book lovers are sure to appreciate the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet. It emits low blue light, letting you read for hours or draw without eyestrain.

Keep up with the best tech has to offer by reading about the gadgets below!

1. The DJI Mini 2 SE tiny drone only weighs 249 grams, which exempts it from many regulations. Priced at $369, it’s coming soon.

DJI Mini 2 SE
DJI Mini 2 SE in a person’s hand

Capture aerial footage easily with the DJI Mini 2 SE tiny drone. It weighs under 250 grams and has practically the same camera system as its predecessor. Plus, the OcuSync 2.0 transmission system gives it a long range of 8 km.

2. The Playstation VR2 virtual reality set ushers in the next generation of virtual worlds. Preorder it for $549.99 on the official website.

Playstation VR2 intro video

Experience stunning visuals and brand-new worlds with the Playstation VR2 virtual reality set. It boasts impressive 4K HDR visuals, groundbreaking games, and one-of-a-kind sensations. What’s more, it delivers subtle vibrations, intelligent eye tracking, and more.

3. The Garmin vívomove Trend stylish hybrid smartwatch has a classic design and smart features. Buy it for $269.99 on the brand’s website.

Garmin vivomove trend
Garmin vívomove Trend on a person’s wrist

The Garmin vívomove Trend stylish hybrid smartwatch looks great all day long, blending analog style with smart features. Use it to receive smartphone notifications, make contactless payments, track your health, and more. It’s one of our favorite must-have tech gadgets of 2023.

4. The Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera makes photography fun and simple with intuitive functions. Preorder it for $679.99 on the company website.

Canon EOS R50 intro video

Shoot beautiful images effortlessly using the Canon EOS R50 lightweight camera. It’s packed with automatic features that improve your photography. Case in point: the 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, subject detection and tracking, continuous shooting, and more.

5. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector keeps a cinema in your pocket and even connects to external speakers. Purchase it for $289.99 on Amazon.

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
Yaber Pico T1 with EDC objects

The size of a small smartphone, the Yaber Pico T1 mini projector lets you enjoy cinematic films anywhere. Super slim, it fits in your pocket and delivers vivid colors and clear images. Expect an immersive experience thanks to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

6. The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet protects your eyes and is comfortable to read. It’s priced at $499 and is coming soon.

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro as a drawing pad

Read eBooks for hours without straining your eyes when you have the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro paper-like tablet. Its anti-glare display provides a clear view from any angle. Then, the hardware-level low blue light is gentle on your eyes, making it one of our must-have tech gadgets of 2023.

7. The Govee Lyra RGBICWW floor lamp brings an impressive color projection to your living space. Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

Govee Lyra RGBICWW floor lamp
Govee Lyra RGBICWW in a living room

Illuminate your home with multiple colors simultaneously when you have the Govee Lyra RGBICWW floor lamp. It provides 16 million total colors and 2200k–6500k warm/cool white light. Meanwhile, lighting effects, app connectivity, and voice control make it a pretty cool lamp.

8. The Marshall Middleton packs powerful sound in a speaker sized to fit in your hand. Buy this multi-directional speaker for $299.99.

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
Marshall Middleton at the beach

Boasting the brand’s iconic look, the Marshall Middleton powerful portable speaker immerses you in music anywhere you go. What’s more, it works with a dedicated app and is IP67 dust and water resistant. It also uses 55% post-consumer recycled plastic.

9. The UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet has a stylish design and keeps you visible from all directions. It costs $189.92 on the official website.

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
UNIT 1 FARO in blue

Look stylish and stay visible while you bicycle with the UNIT 1 FARO smart Mips helmet, another of our must-have tech gadgets of 2023. Its integrated lights shine 500 lumens of brightness, improving your nighttime visibility. You can even customize the RGB LEDS.

10. The Lockly Flex Touch Pro transforms your standard door lock into a voice-controlled smart lock. It’s priced at $229.99 and is coming soon.

Lockly Flex Touch Pro
Lockly Flex Touch Pro on a door

The Lockly Flex Touch Pro works with common deadbolt types and is easy to install. It offers remote control, real-time monitoring from anywhere, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, and fingerprint entry.

Make daily life more convenient—and fun—when you buy any of these new tech gadgets in 2023. What do you love about them? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These luxury gaming gadgets give you the setup of your dreams
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These luxury gaming gadgets give you the setup of your dreams

Are the finer things in life within your reach? Then you won’t want to miss these luxury gaming gadgets for a dream setup. From a Lamborghini-inspired gaming chair to the latest VR headsets, these high-end gaming gadgets take your setup..
10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year

Keep your hands free while getting stuff done with these 10 smart glasses you’ll want in your life. From glasses with AR tech to frames that can track your heart rate in real time, these wearables are smarter than ever...
The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life

There are a ton of earbuds out there. But which ones should you buy if you want to upgrade your everyday listening? You know, your walks with the dog, deep work sessions, etc. Well, we’ve got answers in today’s roundup..
These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future

If you dream of a future where AI lends a significant hand, you may not have much longer to wait. These AI gadgets will make life easier in the future, and we’re so excited. Yes, from a self-pushing stroller to..
These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life

Work 8+ hours in front of a screen? These MacBook gadgets for your work life can help. From an ergonomic mouse to a detail-oriented monitor, they make your work more comfortable and productive. Even better, they all work with your..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top gadgets for speeding up your home Wi-Fi
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top gadgets for speeding up your home Wi-Fi

What internet speed do you need? This is a question you may agonize over if you own a business, run an office, or oversee another meeting place. It is not generally something the average homeowner needs to worry about. But,..
Enjoy open-ear comfort with the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Enjoy open-ear comfort with the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds

Stop worrying about your earbuds falling out during exercise when you have the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds. These true wireless sports open earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit and deliver superior sound. They’re also 20% off with the discount code..
Create the bathroom of your dreams with these bathroom gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create the bathroom of your dreams with these bathroom gadgets and accessories

Dream of brushing your teeth in luxury? Check out these bathroom gadgets and accessories. They make spa-like facial treatments and in-depth health analysis part of your every day. Related: These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring..
Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500

Save time and make life easier with these smart home gadgets for under $500. Not only do they have convenient smart features, but they also keep your budget in mind. That’s right, each item on this list sets you back..
Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023

Whether your child is an aspiring engineer or a budding scientist, you can support their interests with these must-have STEM toys. The gadgets below include the best robots, kits, and screen-free toys to buy in 2023. Related: Most affordable gadgets..
This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days

Power your devices, whether you’re at home or on the move, with the Matrix modular wireless charging system. This wireless ecosystem has a charging solution for each step of your day. If you’ve ever forgotten to charge your phone, earbuds,..