Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022

A good tech gadget always makes a fun, useful gift. But which ones are worth buying in 2022? Today, we're rounding up a list of our favorites so far this year.

Pocketalk Plus handheld translator in use

Chances are you’ll want to treat yourself or someone you love to a great tech gadget gift in 2022. Because a device that makes life easier and more comfortable is one everyone appreciates. And we’ve got plenty of them from this year that do just those things.

For starters, If you can’t treat your special someone to a warm lunch every day, the Steambox self-heating lunchbox makes a thoughtful gift as it warms their meal via steam for a more satisfying break. Or, for the gourmet cook in your life, the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board helps their prep go a little faster with an integrated scale, knife sharpener, and more.

No matter who you shop for this year, we’re sure they’ll appreciate the tech gadgets below.

1. The Polaroid x Keith Haring Series has an autofocus 2-lens system and features the artist’s signature bold colors and striking designs.

Polaroid x Keith Haring Series Now camera printing a photo

A fun tech gadget to give and receive is the Polaroid x Keith Haring Series Now camera. Its striking red color catches the eye, and the 2-lens system lets photographers choose the best lens and keep their subject in focus.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

Steambox in a person’s hands

You or a loved one can enjoy a hot stir fry at the office or between classes with the Steambox self-heating lunchbox. It uses steam to reheat food quickly, and the bamboo design looks so modern.

Preorder it for about $203 on the official website.

3. The Pocketalk Plus handheld translator makes a great gift for the world traveler in your life as it works in 82 languages and dialects.

Pocketalk Plus with newspapers

Gift your frequent flyer the Pocketalk Plus handheld translator to ease international communication. This pocket-size gadget works in up to 82 languages and relies on high-quality translation and transcription engines.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

4. The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 in a video

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch makes a cool gift for the health-minded gamer in your life. Not only does it monitor restfulness, heart rate, and other parameters, but it also keeps players connected to their games thanks to the integrated mic and hands-free notifications.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

5. The Breo iSeeM eye massager helps that person in your life who spends all day in front of a screen relieve eye tension and fatigue.

Breo iSeeM in gray

Sometimes, the eyes need a little TLC too, and that’s where the Breo iSeeM eye massager comes in. Heat technology and smart airbags activate acupoints in the temple, eyes, and forehead. It relieves headaches, eases fatigue, and more.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

SousChef with a cut pomegranate

Your avid cook won’t have to drag out so many tools when they have the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board. This 100% Canadian Maple edge grain board includes five useful functions: a digital scale, timer, device stand, and knife sharpener.

Get it for $185 on the official website.

7. The DJI Action 2 multifunction cam makes an excellent tech gift for you or someone you love. It has an new magnetic locking design.

DJI Action 2 in a video

The DJI Action 2 multifunction cam is seriously cool and an update on a previous model. It’s waterproof up to 10 meters, or up to 60 meters with the waterproof case. Its new magnetic locking system makes changing accessories and modules a breeze.

Get it for $359 on the official website.

8. The FOREO UFO 2 full facial device

FOREO UFO 2 in different hues

Give yourself or a loved one improved skin quality with the FOREO UFO 2 full facial device. This brightly colored palm-sized gadget includes 8 LED lights, each with its own skin-improving benefits. The app lets you begin treatment from your device.

Get it for $209.98 on Amazon.

9. The Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60

Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60 in use

Is your loved one fascinated by the latest that tech has to offer? Give them the Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones. They use active noise cancelation to block out ambient noise and electronic cancelation for clear calls, making them one of our favorite tech gadget gifts in 2022.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

10. The Tribit Home wired speaker helps your giftee wind down before sleep with relaxing soundscapes and mood-improving RGB lights.

Tribit Home on furniture

Another of the best tech gadget gifts in 2022 is the Tribit Home wired speaker. It plays soft audio to help a giftee drift off, and the 8 light modes create a calming or bright environment.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, the gadgets above make some pretty cool gifts in 2022. Which ones are you putting on your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

