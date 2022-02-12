Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 12, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

A good tech gadget always makes a fun, useful gift. But which ones are worth buying in 2022? Today, we're rounding up a list of our favorites so far this year.

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
Pocketalk Plus handheld translator in use

Chances are you’ll want to treat yourself or someone you love to a great tech gadget gift in 2022. Because a device that makes life easier and more comfortable is one everyone appreciates. And we’ve got plenty of them from this year that do just those things.

For starters, If you can’t treat your special someone to a warm lunch every day, the Steambox self-heating lunchbox makes a thoughtful gift as it warms their meal via steam for a more satisfying break. Or, for the gourmet cook in your life, the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board helps their prep go a little faster with an integrated scale, knife sharpener, and more.

No matter who you shop for this year, we’re sure they’ll appreciate the tech gadgets below.

1. The Polaroid x Keith Haring Series has an autofocus 2-lens system and features the artist’s signature bold colors and striking designs.

Polaroid x Keith Haring series
Polaroid x Keith Haring Series Now camera printing a photo

A fun tech gadget to give and receive is the Polaroid x Keith Haring Series Now camera. Its striking red color catches the eye, and the 2-lens system lets photographers choose the best lens and keep their subject in focus.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

2. The Steambox self-heating lunchbox gives your friend a hot meal on the go, wherever they are. It also has convenient app connectivity.

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
Steambox in a person’s hands

You or a loved one can enjoy a hot stir fry at the office or between classes with the Steambox self-heating lunchbox. It uses steam to reheat food quickly, and the bamboo design looks so modern.

Preorder it for about $203 on the official website.

3. The Pocketalk Plus handheld translator makes a great gift for the world traveler in your life as it works in 82 languages and dialects.

Pocketalk Plus Two Way Handheld Language Translator
Pocketalk Plus with newspapers

Gift your frequent flyer the Pocketalk Plus handheld translator to ease international communication. This pocket-size gadget works in up to 82 languages and relies on high-quality translation and transcription engines.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

4. The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch adds a gaming vibe to your recipient’s health and fitness goals. It tracks heart rate, oxygen levels, and more.

Razer x Fossil Gen 6 in a video

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch makes a cool gift for the health-minded gamer in your life. Not only does it monitor restfulness, heart rate, and other parameters, but it also keeps players connected to their games thanks to the integrated mic and hands-free notifications.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

5. The Breo iSeeM eye massager helps that person in your life who spends all day in front of a screen relieve eye tension and fatigue.

Breo iSeeM
Breo iSeeM in gray

Sometimes, the eyes need a little TLC too, and that’s where the Breo iSeeM eye massager comes in. Heat technology and smart airbags activate acupoints in the temple, eyes, and forehead. It relieves headaches, eases fatigue, and more.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

6. The SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board makes cooking easier since it combines a scale, timer, knife sharpener, and stand in 1 gadget.

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
SousChef with a cut pomegranate

Your avid cook won’t have to drag out so many tools when they have the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board. This 100% Canadian Maple edge grain board includes five useful functions: a digital scale, timer, device stand, and knife sharpener.

Get it for $185 on the official website.

7. The DJI Action 2 multifunction cam makes an excellent tech gift for you or someone you love. It has an new magnetic locking design.

DJI Action 2 in a video

The DJI Action 2 multifunction cam is seriously cool and an update on a previous model. It’s waterproof up to 10 meters, or up to 60 meters with the waterproof case. Its new magnetic locking system makes changing accessories and modules a breeze.

Get it for $359 on the official website.

8. The FOREO UFO 2 full facial device brings the spa to your recipient’s house. It enhances the effect of a facial mask with LEDs and a connected app.

FOREO UFO 2 Facial Device
FOREO UFO 2 in different hues

Give yourself or a loved one improved skin quality with the FOREO UFO 2 full facial device. This brightly colored palm-sized gadget includes 8 LED lights, each with its own skin-improving benefits. The app lets you begin treatment from your device.

Get it for $209.98 on Amazon.

9. The Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60 boast both electronic and active noise cancelation for superior on-the-go sound.

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones PDT60 in use

Is your loved one fascinated by the latest that tech has to offer? Give them the Porsche Design True Wireless Earphones. They use active noise cancelation to block out ambient noise and electronic cancelation for clear calls, making them one of our favorite tech gadget gifts in 2022.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

10. The Tribit Home wired speaker helps your giftee wind down before sleep with relaxing soundscapes and mood-improving RGB lights.

Tech gadget gifts you will want to try in 2022
Tribit Home on furniture

Another of the best tech gadget gifts in 2022 is the Tribit Home wired speaker. It plays soft audio to help a giftee drift off, and the 8 light modes create a calming or bright environment.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, the gadgets above make some pretty cool gifts in 2022. Which ones are you putting on your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The most useful bike gadgets and accessories for the adventurers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful bike gadgets and accessories for the adventurers in your life

Got cycling enthusiasts in your life? Support their favorite endeavor by giving them some of the most useful bike gadgets and accessories. From a smart helmet to a water bottle that doesn’t leave the water tasting like plastic, these are..
This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This fast-paced Grand Prix tabletop game takes as little as 15 minutes to play

Enjoy the drama and tactics of Grand Prix racing in the form of a tabletop game with the LACORSA Grand Prix Game. It boasts a beautiful look. And, designed for 2 to 4 players, it’s fun for the whole family...
Travel back in time with Glorious Revenge strategic online game
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Travel back in time with Glorious Revenge strategic online game

If you’ve ever wondered what it’d be like to travel back in time armed only with your bare hands, the Glorious Revenge online strategy game might be for you. Meet Glorious Revenge, a game that allows you to discover endless..
Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest heart rate monitors you can wear around the clock

Whether you monitor your heart rate for health reasons or hope to take your fitness to the next level, you don’t need to wear an uncomfortable chest strap to do so. Nope, the coolest heart monitors look great and feel..
Upgrade your shoe wardrobe with the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Upgrade your shoe wardrobe with the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection

Footwear can be an extension of your personality and wardrobe tastes. That’s why, in today’s article, we’re excited to introduce Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection—a handmade footwear series that offers what you need for a walk in the park,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

ROIDMI EVA: auto-mop-washing, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner now available on Indiegogo
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

ROIDMI EVA: auto-mop-washing, self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner now available on Indiegogo

Robot vacuums have developed significantly, but they’re still not able to completely free your hands. Some models require frequently cleaning the dust tray by hand. Others require handwashing the mopping pads, making home cleaning more complicated than before. Now, ROIDMI..
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more

Ready for new Samsung products to start the new year? We are too! That’s why today we’re covering the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event. New products are inbound, and today we’ll go over what Samsung is announcing. From new..
The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup

Make your movie nights cinematic and your music concert-like when you go for any of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. These soundbars all boast Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound and a host of other high-tech features that take..
Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency

Stay safe and connected during outdoor adventures with the O-BOY satellite rescue watch. This GPS rescue watch relies on a private satellite constellation, allowing you to send GPS coordinates, SOS signals, and custom messages anywhere. Imagine you’re kayaking, miles from..
QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots

Here at Gadget Flow, we see plenty of cool robots come around, from robotic beer coolers to ones that carry your groceries home with you. Even Amazon is getting in on the robotics game with its own unique entry. However,..
Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace

Whether you work from home full time or run a side business on the weekends, you want your home office to feel like it’s yours. So today we’re highlighting some of the best home office gadgets that can help personalize..