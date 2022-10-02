10 Smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 2, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

In the market for some new tech gadgets? Then check out these smart ones. From a robot camera to a smart coffee maker, they're ones you'll want in your life.

10 Smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life
Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot in use

There are a lot of tech gadgets out there. And maybe you’re wondering which ones are truly worth buying. Well, we’ve done the hard work for you. We sifted through product reviews and releases to curate the top 10 smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life.

Related: The best garden gadgets to buy for your home in 2022

For starters, we love the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. We think you will too. It has an adorable droid design and gives you eyes around the house when you’re out.

The Peloton Row is pretty impressive, too. It gives you ultra-efficient workouts, helping you exercise better for less time. You also get the signature Peloton All-Access membership.

So what are you waiting for? Discover these tech gadgets you’ll love having in your life.

1. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot gives you an extra pair of eyes at home. Use it as a mobile security cam, pet cam, and more.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen
Amazon Astro 2nd Gen in a home

Add cute robotic help to your household with the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. It can move around the house, take security footage, or even watch your pets. See everything in real time in the Live View.

This gadget is coming soon for $999.99 on Amazon.

2. The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch has many health features that go beyond what most smartwatches offer—you’ll want it in your life.

Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 8 in color options

Get the details on your sleep, menstrual cycle, and more with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. It’s also super durable with its dustproof, swimproof, and break-resistant design. Plus, the Crash Detection feature gets you help if you’re in a vehicle accident.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television delivers a brighter, more lifelike 4K UHD experience to your home theater setup.

Amazon Fire TV Omni
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series on a wall

Take sporting events and movies to a new level at your house with the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. Thanks to the advanced HDR features, it provides vibrant, realistic hues. What’s more, this TV actually adjusts the brightness of your content. It’s a smart tech gadget you’ll want in your life.

Preorder it for $799.99 on Amazon.

4. The Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker recognizes your K-Cup pod and suggests coffee drinks customized to your taste.

10 Smart tech gadgets you'll want in your life
Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker with coffee

Another smart tech gadget you’ll want in your life is the Keurig K-Café Single Server Coffee Maker. It’s super smart, helping you create hot and iced drinks that match your tastes. Moreover, you can schedule this coffee maker and operate it remotely.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

5. The Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial makes your smart light setup more intuitive. Use it like a remote or mount it on the wall.

10 Smart tech gadgets you'll want in your life
Philips Hue Tap Switch in a person’s hand

With the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial, you don’t have to use your phone or tablet to control your smart lights. You can control the lighting in up to 3 rooms with this gadget. Mount it to the wall, use it as a remote, or snap it to a magnetic surface. It’s definitely one of those smart gadgets you’ll want in your life.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock works with Alexa and tracks your sleep. You don’t even have to wear it to get your sleep data.

Amazon Halo Rise intro video

Upgrade your bedside alarm to the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. This gadget works with Alexa and measures temperature, and humidity. It even measures your sleep with sensors and machine learning. It’s one of the best smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life.

This gadget is coming soon for $139.99. Check it out on Amazon.

7. The Withings Body Comp smart scale gives you an in-depth look at your health. It offers precise measurements of body composition.

Withings Body Comp intro video

See your bone, water, and muscle mass before you’ve had your coffee with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It provides precise measures of a range of body metrics and gives you an electrodermal activity score.

This gadget is coming soon for $209.95 on the official website.

8. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine keeps your workout efficient and motivating with access to experts and thousands of classes.

10 Smart tech gadgets you'll want in your life
Peloton Row in use

Upgrade your daily workout with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. Its Form Assist feature helps improve your form in real time. Meanwhile, expert Peloton instructors keep workouts challenging and fun.

Preorder it for $3,195 on the official website.

9. The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus outdoor security camera lets you customize your motion detection zone, letting you take quick action.

10 Smart tech gadgets you'll want in your life
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on an exterior wall

Give yourself peace of mind at home with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Outdoor security camera, one of the best smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life. You can choose the zones it covers. Meanwhile, motion-activated lights and a built-in siren call attention to intruders.

Preorder it for $199.99 on Amazon.

10. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you live a healthier, more balanced life by measuring your sleep, stress, calm, and more.

Happy Ring
Happy Ring on a nightstand

Make positive changes in your life with the Happy Ring Wearable smart ring. It provides insights into your mind and well-being, helping you understand yourself better. Moreover, this ring teaches you the difference between toxic and healthy stress.

This gadget is coming soon for $300. Reserve yours on the official website.

From a house robot to a coffee maker that suggests beverages, who wouldn’t want these smart tech gadgets in their life? Which ones are on your wish list? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend your money on

Can you afford the better things in life? Then a bendable TV and a color-changing refrigerator are within your reach. And if they’re not, they’re always fun to look at. These are the luxury gadgets you’ll truly want to spend..
Planning a bike adventure? Check out these best bike accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Planning a bike adventure? Check out these best bike accessories

You’ve planned your route, tuned up your bike, and booked your hotels. All in all, you’re ready for your latest bike adventure. But are you sure your gear is in good condition? Bike tech changes every year, so you want..
Ultimate gadget guide for home music setups—desks, music stations, amplifiers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ultimate gadget guide for home music setups—desks, music stations, amplifiers & more

So you make music at home. Whether you sing, play guitar, or create electronic beats, the right gear can get your work noticed. For that reason, we’re highlighting gadgets for home music setups. Because who says you have to book..
Take your toolkit up a notch with this gold-plated screwdriver kit
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your toolkit up a notch with this gold-plated screwdriver kit

Never have the right screw bit for your DIY projects? Maybe your toolbox is just a mess of loose screws, bolts, and bits. Either way, it’s time to get organized with one tool that has it all, the ScrewDriverKing™ portable..
Amazon Fall Event 2022–Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Fire TV Cube, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Amazon Fall Event 2022–Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, Fire TV Cube, and more

Live every year, Amazon is back with a pack of hardware products, as usual. Starting with the very first Kindle that you can write on to the new Echo Dot with Clock that has a quantum-dot display, this year’s Amazon..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Portable speakers to add to your on-the-go party setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Portable speakers to add to your on-the-go party setup

Hosting a backyard BBQ? Maybe you want to jazz up picnics in the park with your group. Either way, these portable speakers for parties are the answer. Compact and equipped with things like LED light shows and wireless mics, they..
The Series X Gorilla mechanical watch adds power and wisdom to your style
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Series X Gorilla mechanical watch adds power and wisdom to your style

Look cool when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. This cyberpunk mechanical watch flaunts a hollow design, displaying the spinning gears and springs. You don’t wear a watch to tell the time—your phone can do that...
The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTs and creative art
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTs and creative art

Own some NFTs and want to display them? Maybe those photos of your desert trek are too good to keep on your phone. Then it would help if you had one (or more) of the best digital displays for showcasing..
The best health gadgets to accurately track your body metrics
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best health gadgets to accurately track your body metrics

Want to live your healthiest life? Fitness trackers and health-monitoring devices make attaining a fit body more doable. The best health-tracking gadgets go way beyond counting steps and calories. They give actual data on body composition, hydration levels, and much..
Elevate your training—without adding more weights—with this non-varying resistance system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your training—without adding more weights—with this non-varying resistance system

Get more benefits from your training sessions with the NV Rack. This system relies on non-varying resistance, increasing the acceleration of your movements instead of adding weight for safer, more effective workouts. Looking to supercharge your fitness program while staying..
The best garden gadgets to buy for your home in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best garden gadgets to buy for your home in 2022

Do you pamper your vegetable garden and flower beds like they’re your children? Maybe you don’t have a yard but would love some indoor plants. No matter what garden you grow, today’s digest has the products to improve it. We’re..