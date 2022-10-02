10 Smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life

In the market for some new tech gadgets? Then check out these smart ones. From a robot camera to a smart coffee maker, they're ones you'll want in your life.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot in use

There are a lot of tech gadgets out there. And maybe you’re wondering which ones are truly worth buying. Well, we’ve done the hard work for you. We sifted through product reviews and releases to curate the top 10 smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life.

For starters, we love the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. We think you will too. It has an adorable droid design and gives you eyes around the house when you’re out.

The Peloton Row is pretty impressive, too. It gives you ultra-efficient workouts, helping you exercise better for less time. You also get the signature Peloton All-Access membership.

So what are you waiting for? Discover these tech gadgets you’ll love having in your life.

1. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen in a home

Add cute robotic help to your household with the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. It can move around the house, take security footage, or even watch your pets. See everything in real time in the Live View.

This gadget is coming soon for $999.99 on Amazon.

2. The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch has many health features that go beyond what most smartwatches offer—you’ll want it in your life.

Apple Watch Series 8 in color options

Get the details on your sleep, menstrual cycle, and more with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. It’s also super durable with its dustproof, swimproof, and break-resistant design. Plus, the Crash Detection feature gets you help if you’re in a vehicle accident.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television delivers a brighter, more lifelike 4K UHD experience to your home theater setup.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series on a wall

Take sporting events and movies to a new level at your house with the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. Thanks to the advanced HDR features, it provides vibrant, realistic hues. What’s more, this TV actually adjusts the brightness of your content. It’s a smart tech gadget you’ll want in your life.

Preorder it for $799.99 on Amazon.

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker with coffee

Another smart tech gadget you’ll want in your life is the Keurig K-Café Single Server Coffee Maker. It’s super smart, helping you create hot and iced drinks that match your tastes. Moreover, you can schedule this coffee maker and operate it remotely.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

5. The Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial makes your smart light setup more intuitive. Use it like a remote or mount it on the wall.

Philips Hue Tap Switch in a person’s hand

With the Philips Hue Tap Switch smart dial, you don’t have to use your phone or tablet to control your smart lights. You can control the lighting in up to 3 rooms with this gadget. Mount it to the wall, use it as a remote, or snap it to a magnetic surface. It’s definitely one of those smart gadgets you’ll want in your life.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock works with Alexa and tracks your sleep. You don’t even have to wear it to get your sleep data.

Amazon Halo Rise intro video

Upgrade your bedside alarm to the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock. This gadget works with Alexa and measures temperature, and humidity. It even measures your sleep with sensors and machine learning. It’s one of the best smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life.

This gadget is coming soon for $139.99. Check it out on Amazon.

7. The Withings Body Comp smart scale gives you an in-depth look at your health. It offers precise measurements of body composition.

Withings Body Comp intro video

See your bone, water, and muscle mass before you’ve had your coffee with the Withings Body Comp smart scale. It provides precise measures of a range of body metrics and gives you an electrodermal activity score.

This gadget is coming soon for $209.95 on the official website.

8. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine

Peloton Row in use

Upgrade your daily workout with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. Its Form Assist feature helps improve your form in real time. Meanwhile, expert Peloton instructors keep workouts challenging and fun.

Preorder it for $3,195 on the official website.

9. The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus outdoor security camera

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on an exterior wall

Give yourself peace of mind at home with the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Outdoor security camera, one of the best smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life. You can choose the zones it covers. Meanwhile, motion-activated lights and a built-in siren call attention to intruders.

Preorder it for $199.99 on Amazon.

10. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you live a healthier, more balanced life by measuring your sleep, stress, calm, and more.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

Make positive changes in your life with the Happy Ring Wearable smart ring. It provides insights into your mind and well-being, helping you understand yourself better. Moreover, this ring teaches you the difference between toxic and healthy stress.

This gadget is coming soon for $300. Reserve yours on the official website.

From a house robot to a coffee maker that suggests beverages, who wouldn’t want these smart tech gadgets in their life? Which ones are on your wish list? Tell us!

