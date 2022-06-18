Best smart tech gadgets to buy under $500

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 18, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

From Alexa-compatible glasses to smart video doorbells, these gadgets bring you seriously smart tech for under a grand. Check them out below.

Best smart tech gadgets to buy under $500
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker in use

Think you can’t upgrade your tech products without hitting the $1,000 mark? Well, these smart tech gadgets under $500 prove you can snag some pretty great products for less than you’d expect. Let’s have a look.

Related: Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch but are confounded by the $500+ price tags, check out the DOOGEE CR1Pro. It has nearly all the features you’d expect from a more expensive brand and costs just $54.99.

Or maybe you’d love to own a robot vacuum. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid gives you precision vacuuming and mopping, plus Alexa control, for just $299.99.

Treat yourself to great tech and still have money for groceries with the gadgets on this list.

1. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop leaves your floors spotless for just $299 and has Amazon Alexa voice control.

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot
eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid cleaning a child’s bedroom

You can get an Alexa-controlled robot vacuum for under half a grand, and its name is the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop. It never misses a spot with its Smart Dynamic Navigation.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

2. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have Alexa and Google Assistant built-in and adjust the audio based on your environment.

Sony WH-1000XM5 video

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are some of the best headphones you can buy thanks to their adaptive sound, which adjusts to your surroundings. Even better, Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in for convenient track switching.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The Amazon eero 6+ adds Wi-Fi 6 to your home and has its own smart hub, letting it work with Thread and Zigbee devices.

Amazon eero 6 plus
Amazon eero 6+ on a side table

Looking for enough bandwidth to support your family’s work, streaming, and video calls? Go for the Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router. It gives you gigabit speeds for less and comes with its own smart home hub, making it one of the best smart home gadgets under $500.

Get it for $139 on Amazon.

4. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series includes pretty useful smart tech gadgets. Use them to check your calendar, send a message, and more.

best smart tech gadgets to buy for under $500
Vue Lite 2 on a person outdoors

If you’re always on the go, the Vue Lite 2 eyewear series offers the EDC tech for you. For just $199, this smart eyewear collection connects to Alexa and Siri, letting you ask questions and message others without reaching for your phone.

Get a pair for $199 on the official website.

5. The DOOGEE CR1Pro smartwatch puts GPS tracking, sports modes, health sensors, and more right on your wrist.

DOOGEE CR1Pro
DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch on a wrist

Get all the features you’d expect from a premium smartwatch with the DOOGEE CR1Pro. It tracks your GPS location, has 14 sports modes, monitors your health, and provides call and app notifications.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

6. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in gives you a handy smart speaker and clock for your desk or nightstand.

best smart tech gadgets to buy for under $500
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa on a table

Manage your home from bed with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. It keeps Alexa at your side, letting you ask questions, buy groceries, set reminders, and more. It even connects to your smart home gadgets.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor keeps an eye on your home’s humidity, temperature, and radon levels.

Airthings View Rado
Airthings View Radon in a workspace

Tracking your home’s air quality doesn’t have to be expensive. Case in point: the Airthings View Radon costs just $199.99 and lets you view the data anytime on the app, where you’ll see notifications, graphs, and insights.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

8. The Wyze Room Sensor eliminates annoying hot and cold spots in your home, letting your thermostat balance the temperature.

best smart tech gadgets to buy for under $500
Wyze Room Sensor on a wall

Every home has one room that never warms or cools. But you can balance the temperature for a bargain with the Wyze Room Sensor. For just $24.99, it communicates with a compatible thermostat, making the temperature more uniform. Even better, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode saves you even more money by prioritizing the rooms you’re actually using.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

9. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker sets the lighting and the music with its Wi-Fi connectivity.

best smart tech gadgets to buy for under $500
IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK on furniture

If you’re looking for a smart speaker with an elegant design, consider the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker. It lets you stream music, radio, and more from your apps and network. It’s also AirPlay 2–enabled, making it one of the best smart tech gadgets under $500.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

10. The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual is a high-quality video doorbell for under $300. It gives you a complete picture with its dual cameras.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual by a door

See exactly what’s on your doorstep with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. It features both a 2K front-facing camera as well as a 1080p downward-facing one. It alerts you about package arrivals, recognizes family and friends, and does much more.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

These gadgets prove you don’t need to spend over $500 to score great tech. Yep, you can get a robot vacuum, smartwatch, or a plethora of smart home gadgets and still stay on budget. Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ultimate smart home gadgets guide June 2022 edition—you can never have enough!

June’s longer days and warmer weather set the ideal conditions for all those DIY projects you have in mind. And while you probably already have a security camera, there are always newer, better versions. Wondering which ones to get? We’ve..
The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most exciting wearable tech we’ve seen in 2022 so far

Can you believe that 2022 is almost halfway over? At this point in the year, we like to take stock of the impressive gadgets we’ve seen over the past 6 months. In terms of wearables, the tech has ranged from..
Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Cool AR/VR gadgets that will make you feel like you’re living in 2050

The year 2050 is a good 28 years away, but the cool AR/VR gadgets on this list make it feel a whole lot closer. Not just gaming headsets, quite a few of these gadgets have enterprise-level applications for things like..
Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games and accessories of the week: Skyrise, Arcana Core dice, and more

Is Sunday night game night at your house? Well, kudos, because game nights are great for family bonding and inspire a healthy dose of competition. But, if you’ve played Monopoly for the umpteenth time, it might be time to update..
Elevate your simulator games with the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your simulator games with the GEMINI multi-axis joystick controller

Level up your simulator games with the GEMINI hybrid controller. This multi-axis joystick controller reimagines your typical gamepad controller, giving you a HOTAS/HOSAS system while keeping you comfortable. You love your simulator games. But playing them with a bulky joystick..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s..
SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax
Tech News
By Amy Poole

SMOROBOT Tank X11 leaves you with a sparkling pool and more time to relax

In this article, we’ll talk about how the SMOROBOT Tank X11 can do great cleaning for you. As a result, it leaves you with more time to relax and enjoy your pool.  Having a pool is a delight in life,..
Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail...
Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool

Get a classy curled hairstyle anywhere with the Foxie Curler. This battery-operated hair styling tool is wireless and portable, so you can use it in the gym, car, or anywhere else for a fast, gentle styling treatment. You love the..
Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

As a content creator, it’s up to you to create, promote, and—ultimately—sell your work. Whether you shoot makeup tutorials in your bedroom or TikTok videos in your basement, the right production tools are essential for taking your work to the..
The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2

By the looks of it, the 2022 MacBook Air features some pretty exciting upgrades, including the M2 chip, a larger 13.6″ display, and the return of MagSafe charging. To prepare for its release next month, today we’re highlighting some of..