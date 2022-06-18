Best smart tech gadgets to buy under $500

From Alexa-compatible glasses to smart video doorbells, these gadgets bring you seriously smart tech for under a grand. Check them out below.

IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker in use

Think you can’t upgrade your tech products without hitting the $1,000 mark? Well, these smart tech gadgets under $500 prove you can snag some pretty great products for less than you’d expect. Let’s have a look.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch but are confounded by the $500+ price tags, check out the DOOGEE CR1Pro. It has nearly all the features you’d expect from a more expensive brand and costs just $54.99.

Or maybe you’d love to own a robot vacuum. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid gives you precision vacuuming and mopping, plus Alexa control, for just $299.99.

Treat yourself to great tech and still have money for groceries with the gadgets on this list.

1. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop leaves your floors spotless for just $299 and has Amazon Alexa voice control.

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid cleaning a child’s bedroom

You can get an Alexa-controlled robot vacuum for under half a grand, and its name is the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop. It never misses a spot with its Smart Dynamic Navigation.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

Sony WH-1000XM5 video

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are some of the best headphones you can buy thanks to their adaptive sound, which adjusts to your surroundings. Even better, Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in for convenient track switching.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The Amazon eero 6+ adds Wi-Fi 6 to your home and has its own smart hub, letting it work with Thread and Zigbee devices.

Amazon eero 6+ on a side table

Looking for enough bandwidth to support your family’s work, streaming, and video calls? Go for the Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router. It gives you gigabit speeds for less and comes with its own smart home hub, making it one of the best smart home gadgets under $500.

Get it for $139 on Amazon.

4. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series includes pretty useful smart tech gadgets. Use them to check your calendar, send a message, and more.

Vue Lite 2 on a person outdoors

If you’re always on the go, the Vue Lite 2 eyewear series offers the EDC tech for you. For just $199, this smart eyewear collection connects to Alexa and Siri, letting you ask questions and message others without reaching for your phone.

Get a pair for $199 on the official website.

5. The DOOGEE CR1Pro smartwatch

DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch on a wrist

Get all the features you’d expect from a premium smartwatch with the DOOGEE CR1Pro. It tracks your GPS location, has 14 sports modes, monitors your health, and provides call and app notifications.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

6. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in gives you a handy smart speaker and clock for your desk or nightstand.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa on a table

Manage your home from bed with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. It keeps Alexa at your side, letting you ask questions, buy groceries, set reminders, and more. It even connects to your smart home gadgets.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor keeps an eye on your home’s humidity, temperature, and radon levels.

Airthings View Radon in a workspace

Tracking your home’s air quality doesn’t have to be expensive. Case in point: the Airthings View Radon costs just $199.99 and lets you view the data anytime on the app, where you’ll see notifications, graphs, and insights.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

8. The Wyze Room Sensor eliminates annoying hot and cold spots in your home, letting your thermostat balance the temperature.

Wyze Room Sensor on a wall

Every home has one room that never warms or cools. But you can balance the temperature for a bargain with the Wyze Room Sensor. For just $24.99, it communicates with a compatible thermostat, making the temperature more uniform. Even better, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode saves you even more money by prioritizing the rooms you’re actually using.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

9. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker sets the lighting and the music with its Wi-Fi connectivity.

IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK on furniture

If you’re looking for a smart speaker with an elegant design, consider the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK 2nd-gen table lamp speaker. It lets you stream music, radio, and more from your apps and network. It’s also AirPlay 2–enabled, making it one of the best smart tech gadgets under $500.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

10. The eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual is a high-quality video doorbell for under $300. It gives you a complete picture with its dual cameras.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual by a door

See exactly what’s on your doorstep with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. It features both a 2K front-facing camera as well as a 1080p downward-facing one. It alerts you about package arrivals, recognizes family and friends, and does much more.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

These gadgets prove you don’t need to spend over $500 to score great tech. Yep, you can get a robot vacuum, smartwatch, or a plethora of smart home gadgets and still stay on budget. Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

