These smart home floodlight cameras enhance your home security system

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 7, 2022, 9:00 am EST

Did something go bump in the night? You won't have to hope everything's alright when you have a smart home floodlight camera. Its illumination and camera put your mind at ease.

Blink Floodlight Cam on a home's siding

Your open front lawn and driveway are beautiful entrances, but they make accessing your home a little too simple for thieves. Deter them by outfitting your exterior with any of these smart home floodlight cameras.

It won’t be so easy for an intruder to tread on your yard when you install the Wyze Cam Floodlight. The lights shine 2,600 lumens, and the AI detection ensures no human goes unnoticed.

Then, you’ll always know what’s happening on your property with the Google Nest Cam with floodlight. Its smart notifications tell you precisely what the camera spotted, no matter where you are.

Feel safer at home with these smart floodlight cameras and the others below.

1. The Wyze Cam Floodlight detects motion in 270° and shines 2,600 lumens on intruders, illuminating your backyard or driveway.

Wyze Cam Floodlight on a brick wall

Detecting movement in 270 degrees, the Wyze Cam Floodlight patrols your property. It has sensitivity up to 30 feet, and the advanced AI plus sound detection ensures any burglar will get caught on the 1080p Full HD camera.

Get it for $84.99 on the official website.

2. The Google Nest Cam with floodlight delivers smart alerts to your phone, letting you know what it sees—from a person to a pet.

Google Nest Cam in a video

For a floodlight that fits seamlessly into your life, go for the Google Nest Cam with floodlight. You can customize it to your schedule and increase or decrease the brightness. Best of all, the smart notifications tell you whether the camera spotted a person, an animal, or a familiar face (with Nest Aware).

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

3. The Blink Floodlight Cam has a completely wireless design, so you can set it up anywhere. See and hear visitors with the HD camera.

Amazon Blink Floodlight Cam
Blink Floodlight Cam on a home's siding

Keep an eye on your home at all hours with the Blink Floodlight Cam. It runs on batteries so that you can install it anywhere. Moreover, the floodlight works with the Outdoor Cam to deliver an HD security system. It allows you to see, hear, and talk to visitors wherever you are, making it one of our favorite smart home floodlight cameras.

Get it for $139.98 on Amazon.

4. The eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro home surveillance offers a 360° lens for a complete view of your backyard whenever something is amiss.

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro at night

Illuminate your entire garden with the eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro home surveillance‘s 360° horizontal lens. This camera doesn’t miss a thing with a 2K Full HD camera and 40-foot illumination range. Impressively, its AI tech can distinguish between an object and a person.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro has premium security with 3D Motion Detection and customizable motion zones for precise alerts.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro above a garage
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro above a garage

See what’s happening outside your home with the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. Its camera delivers sharp details and provides Bird’s Eye View for an aerial view of the perpetrators. Furthermore, it sends alerts, has a siren, and more.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

6. The Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera boosts your home’s security and is compatible with Apple HomeKit Secure Video.

Eva Outdoor Cam next to windows
Eva Outdoor Cam next to windows

Protect your home and your privacy with the Eve Outdoor Cam smart floodlight security camera. This cool cam has end-to-end encryption, and all videos get stored in your iCloud, making it one of the best smart home floodlight cameras for Apple users.

This gadget is priced at $250 and is coming soon.

7. The Arlo Pro 4 spotlight security camera works with Alexa and helps you feel more secure at home with its siren and color night vision.

Arlo Pro 4
Arlo Pro 4 on a home's exterior

Stay connected to your home with the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight security camera, no matter where you are. Its siren rings automatically when an intruder approaches. Even better, the intelligent alerts help you take action quickly during events.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

8. The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren security cam has a sleek design and sounds a 105 dB alarm when it notices something unfamiliar.

Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren in a video

Thieves won’t stick around on your property for long when you have the Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren security cam. That’s due to its 105 dB alarm. Meanwhile, when the camera sees someone it doesn’t recognize, it alerts your smartphone.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

9. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Home Security Camera is wireless and installs easily. Plus, the 2K recordings ensure you see everything.

Arlo Pro 3
Arlo Pro 3 on an exterior wall

Another of our favorite smart home floodlight cameras is the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Home Security Camera. It boasts a minimalist, wireless design that looks great on your house. The 160° viewing angle and bright LED floodlight capture everything.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

10. The EZVIZ Floodlight Security Camera has a 270° motion sensor and lights up when it detects people or animals in the dark.

EZVIZ Floodlight Security Camera front view
EZVIZ Floodlight Security Camera front view

Finally, the EZVIZ Floodlight Security Camera was designed for flexibility. In fact, you can rotate it to face any direction you want. You can also use it as a traditional yard light, and the dual lights shine 2,000 lumens.

Get it for $98.99 on Amazon.

Protect the place you love most by adding any of these smart home floodlight cameras to your security system. Let us know which one you want to own.

