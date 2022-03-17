The most useful indoor security cameras you can buy for your home

Kangaroo indoor + outdoor cam on a table

You don’t want to add just any old security cam to your home. Not when the latest models have features like smart notifications and sound detection. Truly, the most useful indoor security cameras do so much more to protect what you care about.

For instance, the wired Google Nest Cam sends intelligent notifications, letting you know exactly what triggered them—be it a car, kid, or animal. Then, the EZVIZ C6 2K+ looks out for both kids and pets. Its sound detection listens for the baby’s post-nap cries while the pet-detection feature sends you a notification when Cookie is in the room.

Let your indoor home security camera be your personal, customized helper when you go for any of the products below.

1. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam comes packed with features and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam on a shelf

You’ll always know what’s going on at home with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It offers person, sound, and zone detection and lets you customize your security alerts.

Get it for $58.99 on the official website.

2. The Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera has a modern look and sends intelligent alerts when something’s amiss.

Google Nest Cam (wired) in Sand

You can add the Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera to just about any room in the house, and it’ll look great. But it’s the tech that matters, and this camera can recognize people, vehicles, and animals, sending you more intelligent notifications.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera boasts a small form factor but still captures everything in its sight.

SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera in a video

See what’s happening inside your home in real time with the SwitchBot Security Smart Indoor Camera. With livestream footage in 130°, it gives you an expansive view of any room. Then, intelligent human ID features keep an eye on the baby 24/7.

Get it for $25.499 on Amazon.

4. The EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera has human and pet detection, keeping a close eye on what you care about.

EZVIZ C6 2K+ on a coffee table

Get sharp details in 2K resolution with the EZVIZ C6 2K+ smart home camera. It also works as a pet cam and baby monitor, which is why it’s one of the most useful indoor security cameras you can buy.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

5. The Nooie Cam Indoor security camera works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for simple, hands-free use.

Nooie Cam in a video

You won’t have to get out your smartphone whenever you want to manage the Nooie Cam Indoor security camera. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it one of the most useful indoor security cameras you can buy.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The Google Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera offers a wire-free look and sets up helpful Activity Zones.

Google Nest Cam (battery) monitors an entryway

Avoid wire clutter with the Google Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera. It features a battery-operated design and lets you designate Activity Zones or areas you’d like the camera to watch more closely.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The ecobee SmartCamera indoor security camera is compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit for easy voice control.

ecobee SmartCamera front view

The ecobee SmartCamera indoor security camera is super helpful when your hands are full, thanks to its Alexa and Apple HomeKit compatibility. Impressively, the 8-core processor analyzes footage locally.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The EZVIZ C6W 4 MP indoor camera has a cool spherical shape and misses nothing with its expansive 360° FOV.

EZVIZ C6W 4 MP next to a lamp

Eliminate blind spots in your home with the elegant EZVIZ C6W 4 MP indoor camera. It boasts an incredible 360-degree field of view and records in 2K resolution. What’s more, a 4x zoom ensures nothing goes unmissed.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

9. The Cync Indoor Smart Camera safeguards your privacy with a camera and microphone you can easily disable.

Cync Indoor Smart Camera on a wall

Home should be private, and that’s why the Cync Indoor Smart Camera is one of the most useful home security cameras you can buy since its camera and mic are so easy to disable. With Full HD 1,080p resolution, it also gives you superior clarity.

Get it for $42.14 on Amazon.

10. The D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera shows you your home in cinematic detail with 1080p resolution at 30 fps.

D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera front view

See all the details with the D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera. It captures crisp Full HD 1080p video at 30 frames per second. Clear night vision, edge-based person detection, sound and motion detection, and much more make it one of the most useful security cameras you can buy.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

These indoor security cameras do so much more than just capture footage, from protecting your privacy to keeping an eye on your loved ones. Do you own an indoor security camera you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

