10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 5, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Your grad is out of school and ready for the real world. So what graduation gift should you buy? These 10 gadgets have the tech they'll need, wherever they're headed.

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard in black

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation day. To help, we scoured our favorite products to find the best tech gifts for new grads in 2022.

Related: Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Your grad is off to bigger and better things. To help them manage the multiple tasks their new work will require, you can’t go wrong with a pair of earbuds like the Sony LinkBuds.

Of course, you’ll want to help them take care of their health during their first year out of school. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a premium sensor that tracks a wide range of health indicators.

Treat your favorite graduate to a successful start with any of the gadgets below.

1. The Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds are great for work and play with their open-ring driver that connects users to surroundings and calls.

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Sony LinkBuds in a man’s ear

Your new grad can combine work and fun with the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds. They have Alexa built-in, helping with time management. Then, the open central diaphragm lets in environmental noise during calls, games, and music.

Get them for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch helps your recent grad stay healthy with trackers for sleep, stress, heart rate, and more.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

The first year out of school can be stressful. Give your new graduate the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch to make healthy living easier. It features the BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor and monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

3. The Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger keeps their Apple gadgets juiced and ready for videoconferences and calls.

Native Union Snap 3 in 1
Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Help your grad keep their Apple devices charged and ready right at their desk with the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It’s one of our favorite tech gifts for new grads in 2022 with its adjustable magnetic stand.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

4. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger gives your recipients a safe view and up to a 15-watt charge while driving.

mophie snap+ in a video

It’s likely your grad’s car doesn’t have an onboard navigation system or a built-in wireless charger quite yet. But you can give them the capabilities with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger. It provides accurate charging and keeps their phone in view. Plus, the hands-free design allows safe calls and GPS directions.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

5. The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse protects their wrist health with its ergonomic design. It also works across 3 devices and on any surface.

HP 930 Creator
HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse on a desk

Help your grad avoid wrist strain from constant clicking with the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. It’s packed with useful features including 7 programmable buttons, a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and connectivity across 3 devices.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard is ideal for a grad’s coding and creative work with its Perfect Stroke Keys.

Logitech Master Series MX Keys in a video

Another great addition to any new graduate’s workspace is the Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard. The keys have spherical indentations, matching a person’s fingertips for typing that feels natural. It’s one of our favorite tech gifts for new grads in 2022 with its hand-detecting proximity sensors.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

7. The VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro gives your grad all the ports they need for their MacBook Pro or other compatible laptop.

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro with a laptop

Help your grad connect to all the peripherals in their workspace with the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro. It works with up to 8 devices simultaneously and has 2 USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card reader, a PD fast-charging port, and more.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook transforms their handwritten notes and doodles into digital ones they can edit and share.

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook with notes

Does your graduate doodle and handwrite their best ideas? The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook converts their notes to digital files. Supporting a range of files like PDF, MP4, JPEG, and TXT, it also uploads to FaceBook, Instagram, Dropbox, OneNote, and more.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

9. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker lets them use pods or ground coffee and brews in multiple sizes.

KEURIG K Duo
KEURIG K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

If your 2022 graduate is moving into their own place, the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker ensures they have a great cup of Joe every morning. It uses both pods and ground coffee for versatility. Meanwhile, the large water reservoir enables single-cup and carafe-style brewing.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

10. The NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen magnifies the Apple Watch display into an alarm clock and is touch-enabled.

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen on a nightstand

Give them a better view of their Apple Watch with the NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen. Its innovative design enlarges an Apple Watch display, ensuring no missed notifications or forgotten meetings. With its touch controls, it’s one of the best tech gifts for grads in 2022.

Get it for $84.99 on Amazon.

Set your favorite graduate up for success with these tech gadget gifts for grads in 2022. Which one(s) do you love? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready, and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself (or the superfan in your life) a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at..
The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..
The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Want to create a better home for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your home..
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater

These days, we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets, and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, an anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your office needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there, and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness..
Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Brew flavor-rich coffee in under 3 minutes with this all-in-one coffee-making system

Enhance your coffee’s flavor when you brew it with the NoAir 2.0 full-immersion vacuum-brewing coffee maker. This cool new coffee device uses vacuum brewing to stop your coffee from oxidizing and forming carbonic acid, giving you a tastier, more nuanced..
Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which smart projector will best serve your living room in 2022?

So you want to buy a smart projector. Who could blame you? The best smart projectors in 2022 can house all the tech you need for a theater-like viewing experience, taking your home movie nights to a whole new level..
The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices

You know you don’t have to clutter your desk or nightstand with separate chargers for your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. Not when the best all-in-one chargers for your Apple devices keep them charged and organized. Related: The best..
Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create a warm, cozy home for your sourdough starter with this helpful starter container

Grow your sourdough starter in that ideal 75°F–82°F range with the Goldie sourdough starter container. This sourdough starter incubator has a beautiful glass design and boasts a useful auto-warming function. Did you try perfecting your sourdough starter over the last..