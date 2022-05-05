10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

Your grad is out of school and ready for the real world. So what graduation gift should you buy? These 10 gadgets have the tech they'll need, wherever they're headed.

Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard in black

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation day. To help, we scoured our favorite products to find the best tech gifts for new grads in 2022.

Your grad is off to bigger and better things. To help them manage the multiple tasks their new work will require, you can’t go wrong with a pair of earbuds like the Sony LinkBuds.

Of course, you’ll want to help them take care of their health during their first year out of school. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has a premium sensor that tracks a wide range of health indicators.

Treat your favorite graduate to a successful start with any of the gadgets below.

1. The Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds are great for work and play with their open-ring driver that connects users to surroundings and calls.

Sony LinkBuds in a man’s ear

Your new grad can combine work and fun with the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds. They have Alexa built-in, helping with time management. Then, the open central diaphragm lets in environmental noise during calls, games, and music.

Get them for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

The first year out of school can be stressful. Give your new graduate the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch to make healthy living easier. It features the BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor and monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

3. The Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger keeps their Apple gadgets juiced and ready for videoconferences and calls.

Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Help your grad keep their Apple devices charged and ready right at their desk with the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It’s one of our favorite tech gifts for new grads in 2022 with its adjustable magnetic stand.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

4. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger gives your recipients a safe view and up to a 15-watt charge while driving.

mophie snap+ in a video

It’s likely your grad’s car doesn’t have an onboard navigation system or a built-in wireless charger quite yet. But you can give them the capabilities with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger. It provides accurate charging and keeps their phone in view. Plus, the hands-free design allows safe calls and GPS directions.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

5. The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse on a desk

Help your grad avoid wrist strain from constant clicking with the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. It’s packed with useful features including 7 programmable buttons, a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and connectivity across 3 devices.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard is ideal for a grad’s coding and creative work with its Perfect Stroke Keys.

Logitech Master Series MX Keys in a video

Another great addition to any new graduate’s workspace is the Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard. The keys have spherical indentations, matching a person’s fingertips for typing that feels natural. It’s one of our favorite tech gifts for new grads in 2022 with its hand-detecting proximity sensors.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

7. The VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro gives your grad all the ports they need for their MacBook Pro or other compatible laptop.

VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro with a laptop

Help your grad connect to all the peripherals in their workspace with the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro. It works with up to 8 devices simultaneously and has 2 USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card reader, a PD fast-charging port, and more.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook

Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook with notes

Does your graduate doodle and handwrite their best ideas? The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook converts their notes to digital files. Supporting a range of files like PDF, MP4, JPEG, and TXT, it also uploads to FaceBook, Instagram, Dropbox, OneNote, and more.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

9. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker lets them use pods or ground coffee and brews in multiple sizes.

KEURIG K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

If your 2022 graduate is moving into their own place, the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker ensures they have a great cup of Joe every morning. It uses both pods and ground coffee for versatility. Meanwhile, the large water reservoir enables single-cup and carafe-style brewing.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

10. The NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen

NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen on a nightstand

Give them a better view of their Apple Watch with the NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen. Its innovative design enlarges an Apple Watch display, ensuring no missed notifications or forgotten meetings. With its touch controls, it’s one of the best tech gifts for grads in 2022.

Get it for $84.99 on Amazon.

Set your favorite graduate up for success with these tech gadget gifts for grads in 2022. Which one(s) do you love? Let us know in the comments.

