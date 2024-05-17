The best new tech gadgets you can buy right now

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 17, 2024

From the 2024 iPad to a sports smartwatch made for the outdoors, these are the best new tech gadgets that you can actually order today.

Keeping up with the latest tech developments isn’t easy. With constant innovation, there’s just so much happening. But that’s where the Gadget Flow editorial team can help. It’s our job to find the coolest new products and introduce them to you. So, today, we’re thrilled to highlight the best new tech gadgets of 2024 that you can buy right now.

Yes, I said, “right now.” Often, the products we announce aren’t available for months or even years after their press release. This blog isn’t about those. Instead, we’re only showcasing products you can order now (at the time of this blog’s writing).

First up is the new 2024 iPad. Despite receiving mixed reviews for its promo video, the latest iPad is the slimmest Apple product yet, allowing super-convenient portability. Under the hood, it packs the new M4 chip for faster speeds, stunning visuals, and enhanced memory.

Speaking of memory, the AlphaBeats mental fitness wearable came out this year. It trains athletes’ brains to reach peak performance levels. The gadget combines EEG science with a smartphone app that guides you through brain-optimizing cognitive sessions while you listen to music.

Ready to see ’em? These are the best new tech gadgets of 2024!

1. The Apple iPad Pro 2024

Apple iPad Pro 2024 in a creative workspace

Looking for a new creative launchpad? Look no further than the Apple iPad Pro 2024. Boasting the new M4 chip, it’s slimmer, faster, and smarter than any iPad that’s come before it. That’s good news if you’re a creative professional constantly on the go.

The new Ultra Retina XDR display offers bright, vivid images and strikingly precise contrast. Paired with the new Apple Pencil Pro, note-taking, drawing, and painting feel intuitive and accurate. Meanwhile, the iPadOS supports advanced workflows like they’re nothing.

2. The DJI Mini 4K foldable drone

DJI Mini 4K foldable drone in a lifestyle image

DJI quietly released the new DJI Mini 4K foldable this spring. A great value for beginner aerial photographers, it closely resembles the Mini 2 SE. However, it boasts 4K video instead of the Mini 2 SE’s 2.7K.

No registration is needed to fly the Mini 4K—it weighs under 249g. And, with level 5 wind resistance, it delivers stable flight even in windy conditions. The motors support takeoff at up to 4,000 meters in altitude.

3. The AlphaBeats mental fitness wearable

AlphaBeats on a person

With athlete mental health on everyone’s radar, the AlphaBeats mental fitness wearable offers a solution. Consisting of a headband and app, the product aims to create alpha training experiences using neurofeedback and music.

The idea is that specific music and brain training can put athletes in the correct mental state focus, unlocking flow and recovery. You’ll receive instant feedback on your mental performance to get better results on the field.

4. Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus modular gaming controller kit

Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus in a video

Customize your Xbox gaming setup like never before with the Microsoft x ByoWave Proteus. Designed to help players of all abilities personalize their controller, it allows over 100 configurations.

The kit consists of interchangeable cubes with buttons, analog sticks, and D-pads that let you ‘snap and play.’ Following Universal Design principles, the Proteus Controller is accessible for one-handed players and players with disabilities.

5. LG StandbyME Go smart portable AI touchscreen

LG StanbyME Go in a glamping scene

Fancy a portable TV that fits into a briefcase? The LG StanbyME Go is just what you’re looking for. It’s a touchscreen TV that lifts out of a durable, military-grade briefcase, so you can take it pretty much anywhere.

Reviewers have taken it tailgating and camping and used it for on-the-road entertainment. And the screen has 3 different modes: flat for games and upright in either portrait or landscape, for viewing. It’s one of the coolest new TVs to buy this year.

6. The Opal Tadpole laptop and tablet webcam

Opal Tadpole in white

The Opal Tadpole is the smallest, most stylish webcam I’ve seen. Whereas most detachable webcams are a mess to travel with and store, this one can wrap around your wrist as you move from room to room—and doesn’t look weird.

But this webcam isn’t just about design. It boasts a mirrorless Sony sensor and a category-first directional microphone. Meanwhile, you can mute your call with just a tab. I highly recommend it for on-the-go professionals or students.

7. The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI robot vacuum

Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo vacuuming a carpet

The Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is anything but a run-of-the-mill robot vacuum. With Samsung’s Bespoke design, it sure is a pretty vacuum (and I never thought I’d say that about a vacuum).

Beyond its stylish exterior, the vacuum is packed with premium robot vacuum features. These include AI object and floor recognition, auto wash & auto steam, auto dry, auto water refill, auto dust empty, and app controls. It can even check in on your dog.

8. The BenQ X3100i Console Gaming Projector

BenQ X3100i in a gaming room

One of the best new tech gadgets for gamers in 2024 is the BenQ X3100i Console Gaming Projector. It works with gaming consoles, delivers short lag times, and offers granular video presets.

Users can expect a bright picture, high-quality audio, and support for different mounting options. Overall, if you want to add a projector to your gaming setup, this is one of the best options right now.

9. The Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad

Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad in a video

Kick up your home theater’s surround sound with the Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad. With 16 speakers, it turns any room into a personal movie theater. The 360 Spatial Sound Mapping creates a wider soundstage, so more people can enjoy immersive sound in 1 room.

I appreciate the flexible, modern design. The wireless speakers can be mounted on the wall or stand freely on furniture, so you can decide how to arrange them.

10. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro on a wrist

One of the best smartwatches for outdoor training is the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. Stylish yet rugged, it’s designed for adventures and tough day-to-day wear.

What’s more, it has a respectable battery life that lasts for 90 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode. Use it to track over 110 professional workouts and keep an eye on your wellness journey.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008.
