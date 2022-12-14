New AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year

Want to be in the know about major advances in AI technology in 2023? Then we've got reading material for you—we're highlighting the best AI gadgets to expect in 2023.

Happy Ring wearable smart ring product design

No area of tech is more exciting than AI as machine learning systems have the potential to make our everyday lives easier and safer. So what’s on the horizon for AI in 2023? We’re highlighting our favorite new AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year.

AI can help you run more errands without driving a car. The gitaplus gear-carrying robot can handle up to 40 pounds of stuff and follow you around town.

Machine learning in 2023 also supports healthier work habits. Just check out the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. It actually adjusts its position to match your posture throughout the day.

These gadgets give us many reasons to be excited about AI in 2023. Let’s check them out!

1. The gitaplus cargo-carrying robot hauls up to 40 pounds of gear and follows street etiquette. It’s coming soon and costs $3,475 on the brand’s website.

gitaplus in brown

In 2023, it’ll be easier than ever to shop on foot, thanks to the gitaplus cargo-carrying robot. It can follow you, handling up to 40 pounds of shopping, sports gear, and more. And you won’t have to worry about it on sidewalks as it follows pedestrian rules.

2. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you learn about yourself by measuring your biometrics. It’s priced at $300 and is coming soon.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

Learn about your focus, stress, sleep patterns, and more with the Happy Ring wearable smart ring. Using these metrics, the wearable helps you balance your mental and physical health. It even shows you the difference between healthy and toxic stress.

3. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 in use

We’d love to see the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 and its posture-analyzing AI tech in the new year. That’s right, this display notices your position and adapts to it while you work, which is why it’s one of our favorite new AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year.

4. The Gymera smart home fitness system offers full-body training and AI form guidance. Preorder it for about $2,500 on Kickstarter.

Gymera Kickstarter video

Train smarter, not harder, with the Gymera smart home fitness system. It includes the Era AI system, which helps you work out while preventing injuries. It instructs you about proper positioning with form guidance and real-time tracking.

5. The Yarbo Snow Blower S1 intelligent snow removal robot navigates your yard and clears the snow. Buy it for $3,839 for winter 2023.

Yarbo Snow Blower S1 clearing snow

Shoveling your driveway and sidewalks can be a thing of the past when you have the Yarbo Snow Blower S1 intelligent snow removal robot. It autonomously clears snow and can even handle thick and heavy downfalls.

6. The Sony Alpha 7R V full-frame mirrorless camera uses an AI processing unit with a high-res image sensor. It’s priced at $3,898 on Amazon.

Sony Alpha 7R V intro video

The long-awaited Sony Alpha 7R V full-frame mirrorless camera boasts real-time AI subject recognition for vehicles, animals, people, and more to improve accuracy and resolution. It’s already available on Amazon in time for the new year.

7. The AIMOOV smart exercise camera can see your movements and correct them in real time. Preorder it for about $204 on Kickstarter.

AIMOOV on a TV

Get expert workout guidance in 2023 with the AIMOOV smart exercise camera. This premium camera tracks your form as you exercise and immediately lets you know if you need to switch to a healthier position.

8. The Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera helps remote attendees feel part of the discussion. It’s priced at $1,999 and is coming in 2023.

Logitech Sight on a table

Make your company’s hybrid meetings more inclusive with the Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera. It allows remote participants to hear and see more clearly. Working with a front-of-room video bar, it shows the best angles of interaction.

9. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen at a front door

The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot is currently available by invitation only. It acts as a mobile security system and can keep an eye on your pup while you’re at work. It’s one of the best new AI gadgets to look forward to in the new year.

10. The Google Pixel Tablet has advanced machine learning and intelligent features, making it usable anywhere. It’s coming soon, and the price is TBA.

Google Pixel Tablet in white

Go for a device that’s helpful at home with the Google Pixel Tablet. Coming in 2023, this gadget features a beautiful display for content and calls. What’s more, the Charging Speaker Dock ensures it’s always charged and provides clear audio for your videos and calls.

With these excellent AI products on the horizon, 2023 is bound to be an exciting year. Which of these gadgets made your wish list? Let us know!

