10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now

Wondering what's new and cool in the crowdfunding sphere? We've got suggestions. These Kickstarter gadgets are pretty unique, and you can preorder them now.

Capsule Gravity product design

A hub for product innovation and design, Kickstarter is the place to go for inspiration. It’s where the inventors and creators among us show off ideas for anything from a temperature-sensing window to a zero-gravity recliner. So today, we’re featuring 10 unique Kickstarter gadgets we’re sure you’ll want to check out.

Have you ever heard of a smart window? It exists, and its name is the SmartWind. It automatically cools your home with outside air when the temperature drops, lowering your energy bills.

And when you want to track stock and crypto prices from your desk, the Kublet Nano makes doing so easy. You can send any data you want to it.

Get inspired by the unique Kickstarter gadgets below.

1. The Kublet Nano mini desk monitor has a tiny, elegant look and displays any information you send, including stock and crypto prices.

Kublet Nano mini desk monitor on a workspace

Keep yourself in the know about trading prices with the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. It highlights chart and price information from any ticker and brings it right to your desk. Even better, it features UI-friendly software.

Preorder it for $99 on Kickstarter.

I’mOn undetectable mouse mover in use

Maximize your at-home break time with the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. This unique gadget combines a USB power hub and audio alerts. It also keeps your screen from going idle by moving every 5 minutes.

Preorder it for $125 on Kickstarter.

3. The SmartWind automated window

SmartWind automated window in white

Lower your home’s cooling costs and improve air quality with the SmartWind automated window. Eco-friendly and stylish, it works with your current cooling system and even checks the local weather, making it one of the most unique Kickstarter gadgets.

Preorder it for $335.77 on Kickstarter.

4. CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot teaches STEM skills in an engaging way.

CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot product design

Desire to learn programming in a fun way? Choose the CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot. With a build-it-yourself design, this cross-platform robot comes in 2 models: SUMO and OFF-ROAD. They share the same CodeRover core, which is compatible with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, and ESP32-CAM. This allows you to program CodeRover using C++, Javascript, Python, or visual programming languages such as Blockly and Scratch.

Preorder yours for $70 USD.

5. RKIN U1 sleek water filter system uses reverse osmosis, UV, and hydrogen technologies.

RKIN U1 sleek water filter system in black

Drink pure water with the RKIN U1 sleek water filter system. With a compact and space-saving 4-in-1 design, this device uses reverse osmosis, UV, and hydrogen technologies. So it provides you with filtered water that has antioxidant properties. Moreover, its 5-stage filter system includes a sediment filter, an activated carbon filter, a reverse osmosis membrane filter, an alkaline post-filter, and a hydrogen infuser.

Preorder yours now for $489 USD.

6. OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power.

OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator in black

Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information.

Preorder yours now for $99 USD.

7. Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch has a 3D rotating Earth at 6 o’clock.

Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch in blue strap

Wear a timepiece unlike others on this planet: the Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch. Offering a new way to see time, it actually has a 3D rotating Earth at the 6 o’clock position. Moreover, the Earth is custom settable, so you can line it up with your time-zone. This lets you watch your spot on the planet rotate as the day goes by. In fact, this watch draws inspiration from NASA’s Apollo 8 mission.

Preorder yours now for $208 USD.

8. Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection.

Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell in use

Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors.

You can preorder yours now for $99 USD.

9. Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel has an innovative weave that dries your body in a better way.

Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel in use

Enjoy a more effective drying experience with the Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel. Its innovative waffle weave has a hexagonal structure that maximizes surface area and accelerates evaporation. It absorbs water quickly and dries you faster, making it a great option for at home, traveling, or after sports.. With better breathability than terry towels, it stays clean and fresh use after use.

You can preorder yours now for $29 USD.

10. Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning.

Hazel Quinn slow juicer product demo

Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly. Simply press the button on the base to do so.

You can preorder yours now for $90 USD.

So, which one of these gadgets are you willing to preorder now? Share with us in the comments below.

