10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 21, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Wondering what's new and cool in the crowdfunding sphere? We've got suggestions. These Kickstarter gadgets are pretty unique, and you can preorder them now.

10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now
Capsule Gravity product design

A hub for product innovation and design, Kickstarter is the place to go for inspiration. It’s where the inventors and creators among us show off ideas for anything from a temperature-sensing window to a zero-gravity recliner. So today, we’re featuring 10 unique Kickstarter gadgets we’re sure you’ll want to check out.

Related: Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before

Have you ever heard of a smart window? It exists, and its name is the SmartWind. It automatically cools your home with outside air when the temperature drops, lowering your energy bills.

And when you want to track stock and crypto prices from your desk, the Kublet Nano makes doing so easy. You can send any data you want to it.

Get inspired by the unique Kickstarter gadgets below.

1. The Kublet Nano mini desk monitor has a tiny, elegant look and displays any information you send, including stock and crypto prices.

Kublet Nano mini desk monitor on a workspace

Keep yourself in the know about trading prices with the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. It highlights chart and price information from any ticker and brings it right to your desk. Even better, it features UI-friendly software.

Preorder it for $99 on Kickstarter.

2. The I’mOn undetectable mouse mover makes it look like you’re working online even if you’re taking a break, an excellent solution for WFH.

I’mOn undetectable mouse mover in use

Maximize your at-home break time with the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. This unique gadget combines a USB power hub and audio alerts. It also keeps your screen from going idle by moving every 5 minutes.

Preorder it for $125 on Kickstarter.

3. The SmartWind automated window reduces cooling costs by automatically pulling outdoor air inside your home when the temperatures drop.

SmartWind automated window in white

Lower your home’s cooling costs and improve air quality with the SmartWind automated window. Eco-friendly and stylish, it works with your current cooling system and even checks the local weather, making it one of the most unique Kickstarter gadgets.

Preorder it for $335.77 on Kickstarter.

4. CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot teaches STEM skills in an engaging way.

CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot product design

Desire to learn programming in a fun way? Choose the CodeRover sustainable and programmable robot. With a build-it-yourself design, this cross-platform robot comes in 2 models: SUMO and OFF-ROAD. They share the same CodeRover core, which is compatible with Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, and ESP32-CAM. This allows you to program CodeRover using C++, Javascript, Python, or visual programming languages such as Blockly and Scratch.

Preorder yours for $70 USD.

5. RKIN U1 sleek water filter system uses reverse osmosis, UV, and hydrogen technologies.

RKIN U1 sleek water filter system in black

Drink pure water with the RKIN U1 sleek water filter system. With a compact and space-saving 4-in-1 design, this device uses reverse osmosis, UV, and hydrogen technologies. So it provides you with filtered water that has antioxidant properties. Moreover, its 5-stage filter system includes a sediment filter, an activated carbon filter, a reverse osmosis membrane filter, an alkaline post-filter, and a hydrogen infuser.

Preorder yours now for $489 USD.

6. OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power.

OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator in black

Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information.

Preorder yours now for $99 USD.

7. Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch has a 3D rotating Earth at 6 o’clock.

Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch in blue strap

Wear a timepiece unlike others on this planet: the Coelestium Terra Earth-inspired minimalist watch. Offering a new way to see time, it actually has a 3D rotating Earth at the 6 o’clock position. Moreover, the Earth is custom settable, so you can line it up with your time-zone. This lets you watch your spot on the planet rotate as the day goes by. In fact, this watch draws inspiration from NASA’s Apollo 8 mission.

Preorder yours now for $208 USD.

8. Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection.

Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell in use

Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors.

You can preorder yours now for $99 USD.

9. Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel has an innovative weave that dries your body in a better way.

Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel in use

Enjoy a more effective drying experience with the Casacru Bamboo Waffle Towel. Its innovative waffle weave has a hexagonal structure that maximizes surface area and accelerates evaporation. It absorbs water quickly and dries you faster, making it a great option for at home, traveling, or after sports.. With better breathability than terry towels, it stays clean and fresh use after use.

You can preorder yours now for $29 USD.

10. Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning.

Hazel Quinn slow juicer product demo

Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly. Simply press the button on the base to do so.

You can preorder yours now for $90 USD.

So, which one of these gadgets are you willing to preorder now? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before

If you’re into design, you’re not looking for ordinary gadgets. No, you want something unique, like a guitar with a touchscreen or candy-hued Xbox controllers. So to help you find items that speak to you, today we’re focusing on the..
These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These EDC gadgets truly improve your life on the go

So you work from a shared workspace in the morning, meet clients for lunch, then hit the gym for a training session. In the evening, you go out for dinner with friends. While life on the go is exhilarating, it..
Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets

Do you toss and turn for hours before drifting off? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours scrolling through social media. In either case, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These smart bedtime gadgets can help. You can make..
These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household

Your home can run like clockwork when you add any of these useful smart home gadgets to your household. They actually pull their weight around the house, from a robot vacuum to an Alexa-enabled washing machine. Related: These home gadgets..
Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more

If you’re looking for new RPGs to jazz up your game nights, then you’re reading the right blog. This week’s board game roundup features some of the best new RPGs, letting you transport yourself and your fellow players to alien..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin

Improve your skin’s appearance without harsh chemicals or surgery when you own the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device. It uses EMS, LED, and RF therapy for a more youthful complexion. Do you tend to avoid mirrors because you aren’t proud..
The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you

If your current gaming headset gives you sore ears and creates painful pressure on your head, it’s time to ditch it. There’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable gaming headset, not when there are so many lightweight, easy-to-wear..
This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells
Product Reviews
By Genevieve Healey

This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells

Since the dawn of civilization, people have tried to beat the aging process. Eating well, exercising, taking supplements, and monitoring for signs of illness are big steps in the right direction. But all that self-care still can’t stop the clock...
10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!

If your schedule is so packed that you don’t have time to cook or even brew coffee, then today’s blog is for you. These gadgets make meal prep ridiculously simple, from a multifunctional toaster oven to a Wi-Fi-connected coffee maker...
The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips

So, summer is winding down to the last few weekends. And if you’re planning any end-of-summer camping trips, you’ll want to bring some cool yet useful gear with you. We’ve got you covered with some great suggestions in today’s ultimate..
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to..