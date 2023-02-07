Never-seen-before EDC gadgets you can buy or preorder now

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 7, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Elevate your EDC with these never-seen-before gadgets. From a smart notebook to a digital business card, they bring brand-new tech to your on-the-go life.

Ledger crypto wallet in focus

Sure, you have a multitool and a mini flashlight. But if you spend significant time on the go, you want EDC gadgets that go above and beyond. For that reason, we’re highlighting never-seen-before EDC gadgets. They bring cutting-edge tech to your pocket or bag.

Tired of carrying a stack of business cards everywhere? The Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key replaces it with a slim digital stick that stores and shares your professional information.

Then, your on-the-go smartphone photography gets super easy with ShiftCam SnapGrip. It adds a comfortable, camera-like grip and includes a power bank.

Keep the best tech in your bag or pocket with these cool EDC gadgets.

1. The Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card gives you a digital, shareable copy of your professional information. It costs $19.99 on the brand’s website.

Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card

Impress prospective clients with the Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card. An NFC-enabled Keyport-compatible alternative to a traditional business card, it’s lightweight and fits in your pocket.

2. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in-ear wireless earbuds work with in-flight entertainment systems. Get them for $399 on the official website.

Bowers Wilkins Pi7 S2
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 in a person’s ear

You won’t have to carry a special adapter to use wireless earbuds on flights anymore. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 has a wireless audio transmission case that lets you connect to external audio sources.

3. The ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip makes your phone camera-like. Buy it for $69.99 on the company website.

ShiftCam SnapGrip intro video

Make your smartphone like a camera with the ShiftCam SnapGrip. This magnetic, snap-on grip includes a power bank, allowing quick, secure shots anywhere. It’s one of our favorite never-seen-before EDC gadgets.

4. The Solios Curve Solar Watch charges in the sun and has 6 months of reserve power. Purchase it for $320 on the brand’s website.

Solios Curve Solar Watch in black

Choose a sustainable watch when you buy the Solios Curve Solar Watch. Its case uses certified recycled stainless steel. Moreover, its battery charges in both natural and artificial light.

5. The DJI Mic (1 TX + 1 RX) helps you record audio whenever, wherever with its easy-to-carry design. Purchase it for $219 on the official website.

DJI Mic 2 TX 1 RX
A DJI Mic on a person’s shirt

The DJI Mic (1TX + 1 RX) was made for creators on the move. Thanks to the linked transmitters and receiver that are stored in the charging case, it’s super easy to carry. It also has up to 820 feet of range.

6. The Ledger Stax hardware wallet helps you read, understand, and sign NFT transactions anywhere. It costs $279; preorder it on the company website.

Ledger Stax intro video

Feel confident about safety of your NFTs and crypto using the Ledger Stax hardware wallet, another of our favorite never-seen-before EDC gadgets. It boasts multiple integrated magnets for security and a curved E-Ink touchscreen. Sleekly built, it’s no thicker than 5 stacked credit cards.

7. The Astell&Kern AK HC3 hi-fi USB DAC Cable gives music lovers a Hi-Fi mobile audio experience. It’s priced at $229 and is available for preorder.

AstellKern AK HC3
Astell&Kern AK HC3 and a tablet

Enjoy Hi-Fi sound anywhere with the Astell&Kern AK HC3 hi-fi USB DAC Cable. It offers improved voice features and ultra-high quality Hi-Fi audio. Super compact, it can easily fit in your pocket.

8. The MEMO whiteboard wallet keeps a mini analog whiteboard wallet in your pocket. Preorder it for about $65 on Kickstarter.

MEMO Whiteboard
MEMO on a table

Write and carry handwritten notes more easily with the MEMO whiteboard wallet. This cardholder features an integrated folding whiteboard. It’s ideal for taking notes, writing lists, and jotting down ideas.

9. The ZoopLoop silicone stylus tether keeps your digital pen connected to your tablet so you don’t lose it. Buy it for $14.99 on Amazon.

ZoopLoop and a stylus

Stop misplacing your stylus with the ZoopLoop. This pliable EDC product attaches to any port opening in your tablet case, keeping it attached. Moreover, it works with any standard stylus and is soft to the touch, making it one of our favorite never-seen-before EDC gadgets.

10. The Mini Wipebook Pro + smart erasable notebook makes uploading handwritten notes onto the cloud easy. Purchase it for $39.99 on the brand’s website.

Mini Wipeboard Pro + with notes

Digitize your handwritten notes using the Mini Wipebook Pro +. It consists of erasable graph and ruled pages. Snap a photo of your notes in the Wipebook scan app and upload it to your preferred program.

Add brand-new capabilities to your pocket with these never-before-seen EDC gadgets. What do you love about them? Let us know in the comments!

