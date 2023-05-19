These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span

Step into a world of immaculate floors and effortless cleaning with these AI-powered robots. From robot vacuums to window cleaners, they keep your home spotless.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 + is a Vacuum and Mop

Who doesn’t love a sparkling-clean home? And with the advancements in AI technology, maintaining a spick-and-span living space has never been easier. So, in this roundup, we’ll introduce you to some of the top AI cleaning robots that take the chore out of cleaning. Get ready to sit back and relax while these robot vacuums, window cleaners, and more do the hard work for you.

First up, we have the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner. This intelligent gadget has an 8-in-1 docking station and handles the entire cleaning process. Plus, its AI navigation allows it to seamlessly find its way around your home.

But AI cleaning isn’t limited to floors. If you have a pool, you’ll be thrilled to know about the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner. This exceptional device uses path-planning tech to clean every nook and cranny of your pool, including the walls and waterline.

Ready to have a cleaner home with less effort? Then sit back, relax, and let technology take care of the dirty work for you.

Features to look for when shopping for an AI cleaning robot

When it comes to choosing an AI cleaning robot, here are 4 essential features to consider.

  • Intelligent Navigation: Look for robots with advanced sensors and mapping technologies to navigate your home efficiently. You want a robot that can find its way around your home without bumping into furniture or terrorizing the dog. Mapping lets the robot accurately ma your living space so it cleans seamlessly.
  • Multiple Cleaning Modes: Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to cleaning robots. Different areas of your home may require different cleaning approaches. So it’s crucial to get a robot that can perform the functions you need, whether that’s vacuuming, mopping, or even sweeping. Some robot cleaners even have special modes for tackling pet hair or stubborn stains.
  • Smart connectivity: Have smart home gadgets? Then, it’s worth considering an AI cleaning robot that can work with your other appliances. Look for robots that can be controlled via a smartphone app or integrated with popular smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With these features, you can schedule cleaning sessions, monitor the robot’s progress, and more.
  • Advanced Dirt Detection and Mapping: Nobody likes a half-hearted cleaning job. That’s why it’s essential to choose an AI cleaning robot equipped with advanced dirt detection and mapping capabilities. Look for models that have dirt or high-traffic detecting sensors. They help the robot allocate more time and cleaning power to the areas that need it.

1. The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner has an 8-in-1 docking station. Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni mops a spill

Enjoy clean floors without the hard work when you have the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner. It auto empties for hands-free dustbin cleaning, offers optimized mop washing, and even heat-dries its own mop pads. Plus, its AIVI 3.0 AI-based technology helps it avoid obstacles.

2. The Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner uses AI to path plan and clean your entire pool. Buy it for $899.99 on the company website.

Aiper Seagull Pro cleans a pool

Clean large pools with the Aiper Seagull Pro powerful robotic pool cleaner. Its path-planning technology, dual suction and water release systems, and WavePath Navigation Technology ensure thorough cleaning of walls and waterlines. What’s more, it handles pools up to 3,200 sq. ft. and has powerful filtration.

3. The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop actually sterilizes your floors. It costs $299 on the brand’s website.

Roidmi Eve Plus vacuums near furniture

Keep your home healthier with the Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop. It sterilizes your floors and offers efficient rear suction dust collection. And, with 2,700 Pa suction power, it ensures you can rely on it for deep cleaning. The TOF wall tracking sensor and brush rotations ensure no corner is left uncleaned, making it one of our favorite AI cleaning robots.

4. The Roborock S8 Series robot vacuums come in 3 effective models, each with its own powerful cleaning system. Purchase them starting at $599.99 on Amazon.

Clean floors have never been easier with the Roborock S8 Series robot vacuums. They offer effective cleaning with automatic mop washing, warm air drying, and a powerful 6,000 Pa suction. The series also features reactive 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance.

5. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 + Robot Vacuum and Mop has a 2-in-1 retractable design. Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop operating

Clean carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. It vacuums and mops simultaneously and can identify objects and hazards. Powered by iRobot OS, it delivers powerful-lifting suction and a 4-Stage cleaning system for efficient and hands-free cleaning.

6. The TP-Link Tapo RV10 robot vacuum and mop uses path-planning AI to clean your floors in a zigzag pattern. Buy it for $179.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Tapo RV10 vacuums a floor

Simplify your cleaning routine with the TP-Link Tapo RV10 robot vacuum and mop. It zigzags to avoid missing spots, has powerful suction, and has a 3-level electronic mop for sticky messes. Use the Tapo app to schedule cleaning sessions and enjoy 3 hours of use with the automatic charging. It’s one of the best AI cleaning robots out there.

7. The Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & sonic mop can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dust, and it self-empties. Buy it for $718.98 on Amazon.

Roborock S7+ in white

Prevent dust buildup on floors with the Roborock S7+ robot vacuum & sonic mop. It can hold up to 60 days’ of dust and comes with a self-empty dock. The auto-lifting mop senses carpets, prevents spreading dirt, and increases suction for deep carpet cleaning. Plus, the 2,500 Pa suction power gives you thorough cleaning.

8. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum offers sonic suction and creates a precise map of your home. It costs $649.99 on the brand’s website.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS in its docking station

Enjoy a pristine home every day with the ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS robotic vacuum. It combines powerful suction and sonic mopping for thorough cleaning. Plus, with a built-in Starlight camera, you can relax and keep an eye on things. And, of course, the DEEBOT T10 Plus creates precise maps and plots an efficient cleaning path.

9. The Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot also works as a cyclonic handheld. Purchase it for $699.99 on the company website.

Get versatile options for cleaning your home with the Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot. It’s a robot vacuum and a cyclonic handheld in one. That means it can easily access hard-to-reach spaces. Then, with powerful suction, HEPA filtration, and a long runtime, this versatile robot is perfect for every cleaning task. It’s one of the best AI cleaning robots.

10. The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses an advanced algorithm to scrub every inch of your windows. Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner front view

Enjoy clean and clear windows year-round with the Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner. Powered by AI, it efficiently cleans every part of your window, even hard-to-reach areas. What’s more, you stay safe with the remote control and safety rope attachment.

11. The Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum cleans in a matrix grid, passing over dirt multiple times. Buy it for $399.99 on Amazon.

Shark RV250AE AI Utra Robot Vacuum with a smartphone

Need an all-around great robot vacuum? Look no further than the Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum. This cool vacuum has it all. It self-empties, has powerful suction, leaves no spots missed, offers precision home mapping, and much more. Even better, it’s Alexa and Google Home compatible.

When it comes to keeping your home clean and tidy, it’s hard to beat an AI robot cleaner. From advanced cleaning technologies to self-emptying features, these robotic cleaners are designed to make your life easier and your floors beautiful. Do you own a robotic vacuum cleaner? Let us know what you love about it!

