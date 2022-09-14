These AI gadgets can help you focus and improve your work/life balance

Want to maintain a better work/life balance? These AI gadgets can help. From smart rings to a 3D laptop, they help you manage both your work and personal life.

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor in use

Life isn’t all about work. But with deadlines, meetings, conferences, and long-term projects, it’s easy to forget to take time for yourself. While you might not be able to eliminate your tasks, you can improve how you handle them with these AI gadgets for work/life balance.

It’s easier to blast through your to-do list when you’re comfortable. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor adjusts its angle and height according to your posture.

Then, with the Happy Ring, you can get a better understanding of how your body reacts to your workday. It measures your focus, stress, sleep patterns, calm, and more.

Tackle your work and personal life with these cool AI gadgets.

1. The Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop certainly keeps you focused on your work by creating stunning 3-dimensional models of it.

AcerConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition with a 3D graphic

Want your work to literally pop off the computer screen? Add the Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop to your workstation. Using AI, eye-tracking cameras, and powerful hardware it creates 3D images of your designs, animations, and more.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $3,596.64. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds give you clear calls with 6 AI-enhanced microphones, ensuring no words are lost.

Anker soundcore Space A40 in a video

Balance your home and work life with top-notch calls from the Anker soundcore Space A40 noise-canceling earbuds. The mics are AI-enhanced, ensuring others hear your words the first time you say them.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Happy Ring wearable smart ring helps you measure your focus, stress, sleep patterns, etc. It even tracks your mood on a 1-100 scale.

Happy Ring on a nightstand

Keep closer tabs on your well being with the Happy Ring wearable smart ring. It tracks your mood in real time, helping you connect your mental health to your physical health. Even better, it can tell the difference between healthy stress and toxic stress, which is why it’s one of our favorite AI gadgets for work/life balance.

The gadget is coming soon and is priced at $300. Join the waitlist for $5 on the official website.

4. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor uses AI to monitor your posture and adjusts to an ergonomic height and angle.

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 and a designer

Whether you sit, stand, or alternate between the 2 while you work, the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor is always the right height. It adjusts tilt from -20°–20° and height from 0 mm–160 mm, keeping you comfortable and focused.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

5. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp learns your favorite settings and switches to them automatically, letting you settle in with your book or documents faster.

Wyze Smart Floor Lamp in a video

It’s easier to concentrate on work or relax with a book with the right lighting. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp provides it. Its condenser lenses make colors more distinguishable and text easier to read. Then, the AI learns your favorite light settings, switching to them automatically.

Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

6. The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet Device makes online calls and conferences easier with automatic framing from Google AI.

Google Series One Desk 27 with a laptop

For stress-free work calls, add the Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet Device. Its AI automatically centers on you while the audio isolation removes distracting noise. You can even use the device as a desktop monitor and laptop dock, making it one of our favorite AI gadgets for work/life balance.

Preorder it for $2,249 on the official website.

7. The Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam works with AI to focus on you. The convenient gesture-control makes videoconferences easier than ever.

Insta360 Link on a laptop

You don’t need a mouse or a clicker to control the Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam; you can manage it with simple gestures. Moreover, AI tracking ensures you’re always in focus.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

8. The Mobvoi AI Recorder records and transcribes meetings, presentations, and interviews for notes that write themselves.

Mobvoi AI Recorder in a pocket

Never forget a point that comes up during a meeting with the Mobvoi AI Recorder. It transforms speech into sharable text. And the AGC algorithm minimizes background noises, making the audio clearer.

Get it for $29.98 on the official website.

9. The Movano Smart Ring offers a fashionable, comfortable way to track your health. It monitors sleep, heart rate variability, and more.

Movano Smart Ring on a person

Check in on youre health with the Movano Smart Ring for a better work/life balance. It monitors a variety of health parameters and lets you share symptoms with your doctor. It’s one of our favorite AI gadgets for work/life balance.

The gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

10. The Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds

Skullcandy Mod in use

Hear and be heard clearly with the Skullcandy Mod Wireless earbuds. The AI tech and Voice Smart Mics make you feel like you’re in the same room with the other speaker, aiding communication with colleagues, family, and friends.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

It’s easier to balance your work and personal life when you have AI tech helping you out. Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Tell us in the comment section!

