The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 11, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these smart desks. They keep you comfortable and healthy as you cross tasks off your to-do list.

We love the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk

Smash your work projects, spreadsheets, and deadlines with a desk that keeps up with you. And might we suggest a smart desk? The best smart desks for productivity don’t just adapt with you throughout the day. They also have handy tech integrations.

Want a smart desk with a built-in wireless charger and Bluetooth speakers? It’s here, and its name is the Koble Designs Silas 3.0. Then, the Lumina Desk boasts an always-on ambient screen that can display work apps, social media, and stock updates.

Get more done faster with these smart desks.

1. The Lumina Desk helps you reach your productivity goals thanks to its built-in interactive display that can show essential apps and programs.

Lumina Desk holds 2 computers

Need real-time stock reports? The Lumina Desk provides them with its always-on ambient display. It can also show social media or work-related apps. Meanwhile, the surface has a built-in wireless charger.

Reserve yours for a TBA price.

2. The Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk supercharges your workday with its 10-watt built-in wireless charging pad and Bluetooth speakers.

Koble Designs Silas 3
Koble Designs Silas 3.0 in gray

Work at full speed with the Koble Designs Silas 3.0 smart desk. Equipped with a 10-watt wireless charging plate, 1 USB port, 1 USB-C port, and 2 Bluetooth speakers, it ensures your devices are always ready and you can work to your favorite beats.

Get it for about $377 on the official website.

3. The Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk has an intelligent height adjustment system that lets you preset your most-used heights.

Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk in use

Tired of cranking an analog sit-stand desk to your favorite height? Upgrade to the Oakywood Solid Wood Standing Desk. Its intelligent height adjustment system remembers preprogrammed heights, and the hydraulics are smooth and sturdy. This is why it made our list of the best smart desks for productivity.

Get it starting at $1,200 on the official website.

4. The Uppeal Desk floor-to-standing desk has an impressively wide range of adjustability—from 15 inches to 47 inches—for a bunch of seating options.

Uppeal Desk in floor-sit position

If you like seating flexibility while you work, consider the Uppeal Desk floor-to-standing desk. It adjusts to just 15″ at its lowest setting, allowing you to sit on the floor while you work. And, of course, you can chair sit or stand.

Get it for $1,099.

5. The KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 has a height-adjust system that changes at the touch of a button with 4 memory settings.

KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0
KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 in an office scenario

You won’t disturb your colleagues or housemates when you change height settings on the KOBLE Designs Apollo 2.0 smart height adjustable desk. Its mechanics are super quiet. Meanwhile, it remembers up to 4 height settings.

Get it for about $441 on the official website.

6. The Uhuru Design Frame Rise Sit-Stand Desk comes in large and small options. It’s whisper quiet as it moves thanks to industry-leading lifters.

Uhuru Design Frame Rise Sit-Stand Desk in an office

An ideal choice for offices, home offices, and dens, the Uhuru Design Frame Rise Sit-Stand Desk boasts a solid wood top and durable steel base. What’s more, it adjusts silently with just a couple of clicks which is why it’s one of the best smart desks for productivity.

Get it starting at $1,100.

7. The Autonomous SmartDesk Pro is taller, stronger, and quieter than most smart desks. It has all the necessary specs for people who do more.

Autonomous SmartDesk Pro
Autonomous SmartDesk Pro in white

Get a desk that supports your work ethic when you go for the Autonomous SmartDesk Pro. Adjusting from 26.2″ to 52″, it has an impressive range. Moreover, it lifts up to 310 pounds and runs at 40 dB.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

8. The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk adds a smart workspace to your office in an Earth-conscious, aesthetically pleasing design.

fully jarvis
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk in an office

Commit to a sustainable lifestyle while you work with the Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk. The desktop uses eco-friendly bamboo grown without fertilizers or pesticides, and the LED handset allows quick and easy height adjustments.

Get it for $483.65 on the official website.

9. The UPLIFT Standing Desk ensures you get a desk you love with various colors, frames, sizes, and keypads you can choose from.

UPLIFT Standing Desk with work accessories

So you’ve got particular tastes. That’s not a problem with the UPLIFT Standing Desk. You can design it according to your specifications and needs. You can even add a wireless foot switch, making it one of the best smart desks for productivity.

Get it starting at $599 on the official website.

10. The FEZiBO Brasa Electric Standing Desk gives you plenty of storage for office essentials with its top drawers and shelf.

FEZiBO Brasa
FEZiBo Brasa Electric Standing Desk on a carpet

Most smart height-adjustable desks lack storage space. The FEZiBO Brasa Electric Standing Desk solves the issue with its layered design, placing drawers and a shelf on the top of the desk. The keypad has memory and anti-collision features.

Get it for $359.99 on the official website.

Smart desks like these help you blast through your deadlines and professional goals because they keep you comfortable and healthy and have plenty of cool functions. Do you own a great smart desk? Tell us about it!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
