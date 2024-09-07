Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC: A worthy upgrade for 2-in-1 laptops?

Sick of laptop scratches? Check out how Lenovo's Auto Twist AI PC might have you covered!

Lenovo is known for pushing the envelope with their wild concept laptops, and their latest release is no exception. At IFA 2024, they introduced the concept Auto Twist AI PC, which features a motorized hinge that follows your movements and rotates the display to always face you. It even responds to voice commands to switch between modes. This new AI PC has much in store.

Do those annoying scratches on your laptop ever frustrate you? You’re not alone. The Auto Twist AI PC might just have a clever fix for this common issue. Keep reading to find out how Lenovo’s innovative AI PC design could keep your laptop looking brand new.

1. Effortless control

Lenovo’s Auto Twist AI PC takes laptops to the next level with a motorized hinge that literally follows you. As you move around, the display rotates to stay in your line of sight, and with simple voice commands, it switches between modes like magic. No more fumbling with the screen—it’s like having a laptop that’s always paying attention. The advanced AI in this AI PC enhances the user experience significantly.

What really makes it cool is the AI-powered swivel hinge. It lets the screen twist and turn in all directions without you needing to lift a finger. Just tell it to open, close, or adjust, and it does the work for you. It’s like your laptop’s got your back, making everyday tasks feel a little more futuristic.

2. Keyboard protection

A friend of mine has had a bunch of laptops over the years. And they all ended up with those annoying light scratches on the bottom from sitting on hard surfaces. Now, he’s considering switching to a 2-in-1 laptop to use as a writing tablet. He’s really into the idea but worries that placing the laptop face down on different surfaces might scratch the keyboard and trackpad. The new AI PC is designed with these concerns in mind.

Here’s where the Lenovo Auto Twist AI concept comes in. It tackles a common issue with 2-in-1 laptops —the wear and tear on the keyboard and trackpad when the laptop is in tablet mode. With most 2-in-1s, the keyboard faces the desk, which means it can get scuffed up over time.

But with the Twist AI PC, the screen flips open, twists 180 degrees, and then folds back down, so your keyboard and trackpad are always protected. When it’s in tablet mode, only the bottom of the laptop touches the surface, keeping everything else scratch-free.

3. Use cases

Lenovo designed a tracking system for the AI PC that physically moves the laptop display to follow your movements during video calls. While similar features exist, they usually rely on digital adjustments to the webcam image, not actual camera movement. Imagine being able to move around during a workout class or while giving a presentation, and the AI PC camera keeps you in frame the whole time. It’s also super handy for teachers or anyone who needs to stay mobile during virtual meetings without constantly adjusting the screen.

When C. Scott Brown from Android Authority tried it out, it worked well for a concept machine. He mentioned that if he moved really fast, it would lose him, but during normal side-to-side movements it stayed locked on him the whole time. He didn’t have enough time to test more extreme scenarios, but since it’s just a concept, that wasn’t a major concern.

4. Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC specs

Lenovo’s concept notebook weighs just 1.27 kg and comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display featuring a 2880 x 1880 resolution. It’s powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with 32 GB of RAM. Storage-wise, you get a 512 GB SSD, and the 55 Wh battery keeps things running smoothly. Plus, it breams with Windows 11 Pro.

Final thoughts on the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC

If something like the Auto Twist AI PC hits the market, it could be super handy for anyone who struggles with manually switching their convertible laptop. In addition, having your laptop switch modes on its own would just be awesome. It might come with a hefty price tag, but I’d definitely consider getting one.

Just to be clear, this is definitely a concept device for now—no plans to mass-produce or sell it to consumers. But Lenovo has turned some of its wild concept ideas into actual products before, so there’s a slim chance it could make it to the market. Don’t get your hopes up too much, though. In the meantime, check out other Lenovo laptops we love!