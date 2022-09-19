Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit—these smart home gadgets work easily with both

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

From smart lights to intelligent door locks, these Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets give you simple smart home control. Check them out in the blog.

We love the look of the Twinkly Razer Chroma

Does your smart home work with Alexa or Apple HomeKit? Maybe you use both. Then have a look at these Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets. They work flawlessly with both systems, making your home easier than ever to manage.

Related: The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills

Create whatever mood you want at home with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer. It works with Alexa and HomeKit, dimming the lights and setting up automatic schedules via your voice.

Then, you can even control your heating using Alexa and Apple HomeKit when you have the Mysa Smart Thermostat. It lets you set the temperature with voice commands.

Get the right devices for your smart home when you go for these Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets.

1. The Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer makes it easy to set the atmosphere via the app and Alexa and Apple HomeKit assistants.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer on a wall

Dimming the lights for a party or an evening at home takes just a voice command with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer. You can also set up automatic schedules and low-light levels at certain times.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV product video

Searching for entertainment is a breeze with the TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV. The voice assistants make launching channels, finding movies, and using the TV easier. Say goodbye to remote control struggles for good.

This gadget starts at $699.99 on the official website.

3. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus immerses you in music and drama and works with your favorite voice assistants.

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus under a TV

Orchestrate superb sound for your home theater with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar. It’s one of our favorite Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets because it provides rich, immersive sound. Manage it via Siri and Alexa.

This gadget is coming soon for $1,499.95 on the official website.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB in a gaming setup

Decorate your gaming area, parties, and outdoors with the Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights. They’re customizable with 16 million colors and unique effects.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

5. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera has pet, facial, and gesture recognition. It works with your preferred voice assistant.

Aqara Camera Hub G3 in white

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera is one smart camera. Recognizing faces, pets, and gestures, it knows when a stranger enters your home and sends you immediate notifications. Even better, it works with HomeKit and Alexa.

Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

6. The Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light

Moonside Neo Hex intro video

Deck out your gaming or home office setup with the Moonside Neo Hex dynamic modular light. It’s one of the best Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets because it transforms any space with dynamic RGB zones.

Preorder it for about $66 on Indiegogo.

7. The Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters uses energy more efficiently, reducing your electricity bill by up to 26%.

Mysa Smart Thermostat front view

Reduce your utility bills with the Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters. It helps your electric baseboard heaters work more efficiently and integrates easily with Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

Get it for $139 on Amazon.

8. The Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 makes entering and leaving your home easy and secure. You can open it with HomeKit, Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 on a door

You don’t have to remember your house keys when you have the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0. Simply unlock it with your smartphone, smartwatch, or the Auto Unlock feature. The Nuki app works with iOS, Android, and Huawei phones.

Get it for $148.70 on the official website.

9. The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat on a wall

Set the temperature in your most-used rooms with the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat. It’s one of our favorite Alexa and Apple HomeKit gadgets since you can control it however you want.

Get it for $186.47 on Amazon.

10. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is super simple to use with Alexa and HomeKit. It also starts up to 30% faster than its predecessor.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K in use

Load your streaming services up to 30% faster with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Its Wi-Fi speeds are 2x faster and you get simple control with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

Controlling your smart home with these helpful gadgets is effortless—whether you use Alexa or Apple HomeKit. Do you use any smart assistant gadgets you love? Tell us about them!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜