Best smart home gadgets that work with Matter, the new smart home standard

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Get ready for the new Matter protocol with these gadgets that support it. From compatible dimmers to window shades, they ensure your home has never been easier to manage.

Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds in use

Fall 2022 is almost here. And that means the new Matter protocol should be right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re rounding up the best smart home gadgets that work with Matter. These products support either Thread or Matter—or they will support Matter once the official specifications are available.

Related: The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now

For one, the Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor is worth buying. It not only detects window and door motion, but it also lets your heating and cooling systems know when you’re home.

We also love the Eve x Couliss smart Motion Blinds. They dress up your windows, and their motors support Thread for easier installation.

The way you shop for smart home gadgets is about to change forever. These products are ready for the switch.

1. The Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor

Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor on a door

The Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor watches out for motion on your windows and doors and notifies you if it detects any. It even works with your heating and cooling systems, telling them to operate if someone is in the room.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

2. The Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread lets you control it—and any appliance plugged into it—using your iPad, iPhone, Siri, or Wemo stage.

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread in use

Charge your laptop and turn off the fan while you’re out via your iPhone when you have the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. This gadget communicates with Apple HomeKit, letting you set schedules for lighting and more. Thread will help it work with Matter.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

3. The Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds

Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds in a living room

Enjoy beautiful, automated blinds that adapt to your smart home setup: the Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds. They’re Matter ready and integrate with Apple HomeKit and Bluetooth for simple setup and operation, making them some of our favorite smart home gadgets that work with Matter.

Their price is TBA. See a list of retailers on the official website.

4. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker will get upgraded to Matter, letting it work with Apple, Samsung, Eve, and other products.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation on a desk

Amazon announced that Matter is coming to most Echo devices, including the Amazon Echo Dot 4th-Generation smart speaker. So everyone’s favorite sphere will work with other Matter-compatible products.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon. The Matter-compatibility feature is TBA.

5. The IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready hub for smart home gadgets is simple to use and lets you personalize your home automation with scenes.

IKEA DIRIGERA on books

An upgrade from the existing TRÅDFRI gateway, the IKEA DIRIGERA Matter-ready hub for smart home gadgets has a more straightforward onboarding process and comes with personalization options. What’s more, it’s Matter-ready, connecting IKEA light, sound, air purification gadgets, and more to other smart home products.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

6. The Eve Aqua smart water controller automates irrigation on terraces and in gardens, even when you’re away. It connects to Bluetooth and Thread.

Eve Aqua smart water controller with a hose

Keep your garden green and tended, even while you’re away, with the Eve Aqua smart water controller. It schedules plant-watering remotely at any time, and for any period. One of our favorite smart home gadgets that works with Matter, it integrates into a faster, more convenient smart home setup.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

7. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will support Thread when it becomes available. It currently works with Apple HomeKit.

Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt front and back

Take your HomeKit setup to the next level with the Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt. It includes Thread support, and the company will make the hardware available when Matter is ready. It’s stylish and opens with a tap of your iPhone against the lock.

This gadget costs $491.99 on Amazon without Thread support. This feature will become available when Matter is ready.

8. The Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2 smart home hub acts as a control center. It also works with many smart home ecosystems and voice assistants.

Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2 on a gray wall

Your Aqara sensors and controllers can work with various smart home systems and voice assistants when you add the Aqara Hub M1S Gen 2 smart home hub. It’ll work with Matter after its official specifications release.

This gadget, with Matter compatibility, is coming soon. Its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

9. The Eve Door & Window Wireless Contact Sensor works with your Thread network, keeping you informed about the status of your door or window.

Eve Door & Window Wireless Contact Sensor video

Can’t remember if you closed the window before you left for vacation? Just check its status on the Eve Door & Window Wireless Contact Sensor. Even better, it’s future proof with its support for Thread, which is why we’re including it in this round-up of smart home gadgets that work with Matter.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

10. The Belkin Wemo Smart Dimmer makes dimming easy via Siri or the Apple Home app. Meanwhile, it supports Thread for a faster connection.

Belkin Wemo Smart Dimmer front view

It’s never been easier to dim the lights than with the Belkin Wemo Smart Dimmer. It works with neutral and no neutral wiring. So it integrates into any home. Its Thread compatibility supports a more reliable smart home setup.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

Get ready for a faster, more reliable smart home with these smart home gadgets that support Matter. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜