Ride smart, gift smarter: UNIT 1’s Holiday Deals on AURA, TORCH & Smart Light

UNIT 1’s holiday promo offers big savings on their AURA smart helmet, TORCH smart backpack, and Smart Light Pro Dual, with up to 40% off in the US/UK/Canada and free accessory bundles in Europe. Each product enhances rider safety with integrated lighting, turn signals, and smart features—making this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas the best time to upgrade your commuting gear.

If there’s one thing every urban rider dreams of this holiday season, it’s staying visible, connected, and protected — all without compromising style. UNIT 1, the design-driven safety brand behind some of the most intelligent cycling gear on the market, is making that dream far more attainable this year.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a cyclist in your life, UNIT 1’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas promotions are live — and they’ll remain consistent through the season. You’ll find them right on their official website, with region-specific offers that make upgrading your ride more rewarding than ever.

Holiday Deals That Travel With You

UNIT 1’s offers vary depending on where you’re shopping from: USA, UK, Canada, Oceania, and Asia: enjoy up to 40% off based on spending tiers. Europe and Switzerland: receive free accessories with your main product —

AURA, FARO, NEON: free remote

free remote TORCH Backpack: free Riding Kit

free Riding Kit Smart Light Pro Dual: free Mount Pack

It’s a rare chance to elevate your commuting setup while saving big — no coupon codes, no countdown timers, just sleek gear ready to ship for the holidays.

AURA Smart Helmet — The Future of Urban Riding

The AURA Smart Helmet is UNIT 1’s showstopper — a fusion of road-ready protection and connected intelligence that’s earned its place among the most advanced urban helmets of the year.

#1 SMART HELMET BY VIRGINIA TECH: Recognized by experts and riders alike, AURA earned a 5-Star Virginia Tech rating and won the 2025 Red Dot & iF Design Awards.

It’s E-bike certified, Mips-equipped, and highly ventilated, ensuring comfort even during long city rides. But where AURA truly shines is in its integrated lighting and smart safety system.

Standout Features:

Integrated LED Lighting: Seamlessly built into the shell for 360° visibility.

Seamlessly built into the shell for 360° visibility. Turn Signals & Brake Lights: When paired with the UNIT 1 Remote , drivers instantly know your next move.

When paired with the , drivers instantly know your next move. Crash Detection: Automatically alerts your emergency contacts in case of impact.

Automatically alerts your emergency contacts in case of impact. Custom Fit: Available in multiple colors and sizes, with optional clear, tinted, or adaptive visors to match your environment.

Available in multiple colors and sizes, with optional to match your environment. App Sync & Charging: Manage lighting modes, monitor battery, and update firmware via USB-C.

With AURA, your helmet becomes part of your riding ecosystem — stylish enough for the city, smart enough for the future. During the holiday promo, riders in Europe even get the Remote for free, unlocking full control and signaling without extra cost.

TORCH Smart Backpack — Carry Intelligence Everywhere

Part commuter pack, part safety system, the TORCH Backpack blends everyday function with UNIT 1’s smart-light tech. Designed for cyclists, skaters, and urban explorers, it’s rugged, organized, and surprisingly lightweight.

What sets TORCH apart is its integrated rear Smart Light, which syncs with the UNIT 1 Remote for automatic brake lights and turn signals, just like the AURA helmet.

Core Highlights:

Smart Light Integration: Snap in your light, control it remotely, and boost visibility day or night.

Snap in your light, control it remotely, and boost visibility day or night. Commuter Comfort: Ergonomic padding, breathable back panel, chest strap, and waist belt for stability.

Ergonomic padding, breathable back panel, chest strap, and waist belt for stability. Everyday Organization: Spacious compartments for a laptop, gear, and hydration bottle.

Spacious compartments for a laptop, gear, and hydration bottle. Riding Kit Bonus (Europe): Get the complete set with helmet holder and straps included during the promo.

Available in colors like Charcoal Black, Ashen Gray, and Cactus Green, the TORCH isn’t just functional — it’s a design statement for people who move. Pair it with your AURA helmet for a unified smart-riding experience.

Smart Light — Compact Brilliance for Every Bike

If you’re not ready to commit to a full smart helmet setup, UNIT 1’s Smart Light is the perfect entry point into intelligent visibility. It’s a front-and-rear dual light system that automatically reacts to your movement — signaling turns, braking, and acceleration without any manual input.

Features That Matter:

Dual Light Setup: Includes two smart lights (front and rear) plus a carry & charging case.

Includes two smart lights (front and rear) plus a carry & charging case. Automatic Brake Detection: Built-in sensors detect deceleration instantly.

Built-in sensors detect deceleration instantly. Turn Signal Integration: Works with the UNIT 1 Remote for coordinated lighting.

Works with the UNIT 1 Remote for coordinated lighting. Mount Everything: Bike, backpack, helmet — the Mount Pack (free in Europe) lets you install the Smart Light Pro Dual anywhere. This is only applicable for the Smart Light Pro Dual!

Bike, backpack, helmet — the lets you install the Smart Light Pro Dual anywhere. This is only applicable for the Smart Light Pro Dual! Smart App Connectivity: Customize patterns, brightness, and battery optimization.

Compact yet powerful, the Smart Light Pro Dual makes sure you’re seen and safe — whether you’re cruising city streets or night-riding along trails.

Why These Deals Matter

UNIT 1’s holiday promotion isn’t just about discounts — it’s about giving riders access to smart safety gear that genuinely improves every ride. From integrated lighting ecosystems to crash detection and AI-powered visibility, their products represent where commuter tech is headed in 2026.

And because the deals last through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, you don’t have to stress about missing out. Just head to unit1gear.com, choose your setup, and ride into the new year with a smarter, safer kit.

Final Thoughts: The Gift of Smarter Motion

This holiday season, forget generic gifts. UNIT 1’s AURA, TORCH, and Smart Light Pro Dual bring something far more valuable — peace of mind on every ride.

Whether you’re gifting a daily commuter, an e-bike enthusiast, or yourself, these deals make it the best time of year to upgrade your gear. Because while helmets and lights protect — UNIT 1’s ecosystem connects, alerts, and adapts.

UNIT 1 creates beautiful products that save lives. Combining design & technology into beautiful products that make riders safer. Cycling is NOT about worrying or waiting for a crash to happen. They take care of that so you don’t have to: Their gear works actively to keep you safe before, during and even after a crash – so you can focus on the ride. Ride worry-free. They’ve got the rest covered.