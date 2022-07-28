Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets

Want to be the best version of yourself? It takes some strategy. Luckily, these smart living gadgets have the tech that can help.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in use

The goals you set—like exercising 5 days a week and responding to every email within an hour—aren’t easy to achieve. But tech helps. From wearables that help you multitask to connected fitness devices, these smart living gadgets support the best version of yourself.

Respond to texts and emails, and get your questions answered while you’re on the move, with the Vue Lite 2 eyewear series. It brings voice assistants to your eyewear, helping you get more done faster.

Then, you can keep Google apps on your wrist with the Google Pixel Watch. It gives you quick access to Google features and even works with Fitbit.

Live your healthiest, most productive life with the gadgets below.

1. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series puts Alexa and Siri right on your glasses. Ask them to send text messages, check the weather, and more.

Vue Lite 2 eyewear series in use

Have a smart assistant right in your field of view with the Vue Lite 2 eyewear series. It gives you access to multiple voice assistants like Alexa and Siri. Use them to manage your day, listen to audio, and follow turn-by-turn navigation.

Get a pair for $199 on the official website.

2. The Google Pixel Watch works seamlessly with Wear OS by Google, putting all your favorite Google apps on your wrist. It also works with Fitbit.

Google Pixel Watch product demo

Keep Google Maps, Wallet, Assistant, and more accessible on your wrist with the Google Pixel Watch. Scheduled to drop later in 2022, this exciting smartwatch also boasts a lovely circular domed shape.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

3. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror offers professional guidance while you exercise, giving you access to top trainers.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror in use

Exercise every day without getting bored when you have the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. It lets you take classes with the world’s top trainers. Even better, it offers workouts customized to your goals, making it one of the best smart living gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

4. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 keeps your teeth clean and healthy, thanks to its sensors and companion app.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series in use

Supercharge your oral hygiene with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series. This cool electric toothbrush tracks your brushing coverage, ensuring no spot goes uncleaned. Best of all, you can even track your brushing progress in real-time via the Sonicare App.

Get it for $213.99 on Amazon.

5. The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells make your weight-training routine easier since they adjust weight via Alexa commands.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells in black

Tired of struggling with weight plates or multiple weighted dumbbells? Streamline the process and make weight training easier with the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. They adjust from 5 to 50 lbs and are Alexa compatible.

Get them for $429.98 on Amazon.

6. The Withings Body Scan connected health station looks like a scale, but it tracks nerve activity and heart rhythm, informing you of your overall health.

Withings Body Scan connected health station in use

Take proactive control of your health with one of the best smart living gadgets in 2022: the Withings Body Scan. Simply stand on it like a scale to detect heart arrhythmias, body composition, heart rate, vascular age, and much more.

This gadget is coming soon for $299.95. Learn more about it on the official website.

7. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device helps you feel relaxed without medications and can even improve sleep, making you feel rejuvenated.

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device in black

Recharge and relax with the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device. Just place it on your chest for 10 minutes daily to reduce stress with low-frequency resonant vibrations.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

8. The AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable

AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable in use

Track your muscles, fat, and water to get closer to your fitness goals with the AURA Strap 2 fitness wearable. It sends this data and many other parameters to your Apple Watch, helping you achieve your goals.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

9. The AirPoint Mouse

AirPoint Mouse 2-in-1 design

Smash your work presentations with the AirPoint Mouse. It lets you control the cursor with air gestures, bringing you away from the podium and closer to your audience. Meanwhile, it also functions as a desktop mouse and works on most surfaces. It’s one of the best smart living gadgets in 2022 for work.

Preorder it for $139 on Kickstarter.

10. The 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds help you achieve deeper sleep with their noise-blocking design and 30 soothing soundscapes.

1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds in white

Improve your sleep with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. They create an ideal sleep environment, blocking background noise up to 24 dB so you can drift off.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

It’s easier being the best version of yourself when you have support, and these smart living gadgets provide it. From sleep-inducing earbuds to a smart fitness mirror, these products help you reach your goals. What helpful devices do you own? Tell us in the comment section.

