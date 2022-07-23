Check out these mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier

Do you constantly juggle work and other tasks on the go? Lighten the load—literally—with these mini tech gadgets. Discover them in the blog.

AOHI Magcube 120W desktop charger in black

Maybe you’re a busy student running between classes. Or perhaps you work remotely and frequently set up shop anywhere. If you spend ample time out and about each day, then this roundup is for you. We’re highlighting our favorite mini tech gadgets that make life on the go easier.

If you need more than just a tablet to get tasks done when away from your typical workspace, consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It’s travel-friendly at just 2.48 pounds, but it offers a high-speed processor and Windows 11.

Then, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus keeps your command center on your wrist, letting you take calls, respond to text messages, view alerts, monitor your health, and more without opening your phone.

Stay organized, efficient, and comfortable on the go with these cool mini tech gadgets.

1. The ZMI PowerPack 10K

ZMI PowerPack 10K in black

Never run out of batteries while working from a coffee shop when you have the ZMI PowerPack 10K. It boasts a massive 10,000 mAh battery and works with many devices.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

2. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 in gray

Travel light and still get serious work done with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It weighs just 2.48 pounds and has the smallest touchscreen of all the Surface laptops. Plus, Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and the 11th Gen Intel Processor keep you efficient and collaborative.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

3. The AOHI Magcube 120W desktop charger fits in your palm, charges 2 laptops at the same time, and offers up to 100-Watt PD fast-charging.

AOHI Magcube 120W desktop charger in black

The best portable chargers these days rely on GaN technology, just like the AOHI Magcube 120W desktop charger. This handy little gadget packs a punch: it can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ from 0% to 45% in just half an hour, making it one of our favorite mini tech gadgets.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

4. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker is pocket size and charges your devices while playing music when you’re out.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker in use

Keep a speaker and a charger in your back pocket: the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker. It offers a built-in USB-C charging port and plays music with a range of up to 120 feet.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

5. The nuka eternal stationery includes an app-powered rewritable notebook and metal pencil. It keeps your handwritten notes digital.

nuka eternal stationary in gray

Keep an everlasting notebook in your backpack with the nuka eternal stationary. This rewritable notebook and metal pencil ensure you can always transfer handwritten notes to your devices. Even better, the notebook is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about accidental spills.

Get the bundle for $59 on the official website.

Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker in blue

Take hands-free calls while you’re out and share your music with friends when you have the Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker. They come in a palette of colors and include 2 premium microphones along with ANC for crisp calls, putting them among our favorite mini tech gadgets.

Get them for $99.90 on the official website.

7. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch keeps helpful tech on your wrist with its voice assistants, call capabilities, and health-tracking features.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch product demo

When you’re on the go, reaching for your phone isn’t always easy. And that’s why the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch is the ideal mini tech gadget. It boasts an array of features that keep you connected and healthy while you’re on the move.

Get it for $449.99 on Amazon.

8. The Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration includes 3 mini tech gadgets that easily power Apple products on the go.

Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration in white

Looking for portable charging gadgets for your Apple devices? Check out the Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration. Consisting of the Night Cable, Drop Wireless Charger, and Reigning Champ Case, these tiny gadgets are designed for iPhones, AirPods, and iPads.

Get a gadget from the series starting at $39.99 on the official website.

9. The UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank enables effortless mobile charging with its small footprint and stand.

UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank with stand in use

Charge your smartphone while you’re at the sandwich shop and still stream that product review video when you have the UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank with stand. The 5,000 mAh battery provides 15 watts of wireless charging and 20-watt USB-C power delivery, which is why it made this list of cool mini tech gadgets.

Get it for $43.90 on the official website.

10. The UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water bottle ensures your water is clean on the go with its UV-C-based purification system.

UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water bottle in blue and black

Enjoy clean, healthy water wherever you are with the UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle. Its UVC purification system obliterates up to 99.99% of microbes. Even better, the self-clean function disinfects the whole bottle.

Get it for $40 on Amazon.

These tiny tech gadgets have your back while you’re on the move. Which mini devices do you love the most? Tell us about them in the comment section.

