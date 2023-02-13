Enjoy open-ear comfort with the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds

Want to upgrade your workout music? Check out OneOdio's OpenRock Pro. These open earbuds have an adjustable design and premium sound.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro comes in Silver

Stop worrying about your earbuds falling out during exercise when you have the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds. These true wireless sports open earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit and deliver superior sound. They’re also 20% off with the discount code at the bottom of this review.

Music motivates you to push yourself during workouts. But readjusting fallen earbuds during a run or a weightlifting session definitely breaks your flow. OneOdio understands and remedies the issue with its OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds.

Featuring an open-fit design with an adjustable ear hook, these earbuds adjust to the shape of your ear and offer a comfortable fit. They’re excellent for weightlifting, running, cycling, and more. Let’s check them out!

Enjoy better workout music with TubeBass tech

Music from headphones and earbuds during training sessions often leaves something to be desired. The OpenRock Pro’s OpenRock TubeBass technology changes that.

It enhances the bass and rhythm of music, encouraging you to quicken your pace and add more power to your moves.

In short, this technology makes low frequencies deeper and more developed, clarifying vocals and intricate sounds.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro in lifestyle scenarios

Train comfortably with the open-ear design

Typical earbuds aren’t that comfortable for workouts. They fall out easily and block air from your ear, preventing you from hearing important environmental sounds.

That’s why an open-ear design is so helpful for any pair of earbuds destined for workouts or on-the-go use. For one, the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds’ open-ear design keeps the air pressure equalized during wear.

It also allows outside sounds to reach your ear, keeping you aware of your surroundings. The result is a comfortable, safe wearing experience, even after hours of use.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro in a person’s ear

Get less sound distortion from Bluetooth

Bluetooth offers a handy wireless connection but can distort music’s quality. Thanks to a Qualcomm chip coupled with aptX Audio Decoding Technology, these true wireless sports open earbuds reduce the loss of quality.

That way, you can enjoy high-quality music that’s pretty near to what the artist intended while you run, train, or walk to your car.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro in Black

Stop readjusting your earbuds

Standard earbuds easily fall in and out of the ear canal or outer ear. The OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds solve this problem with a patented adjustable ear hook design.

It allows you to adjust the ear hook to match the shape of your ear. It also disperses gravity, keeping you comfortable and affixing the bud to your ear.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro in a video

Listen for up to 46 hours on the go

Meanwhile, having to recharge your earbuds every day is a hassle. Luckily, these true wireless sport open earbuds offer up to 46 hours of listening. This is ideal when you’re training for long-distance sports like marathons.

Then, if you do happen to run out of batteries on the go, a 5-minute stop is all you need for an extra 60 minutes of playtime.

Block out background noise during calls

The OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds are also great for on-the-move calls. With dual noise-canceling microphones, they eliminate environmental sound.

That way, your team hears your voice and nothing else, ensuring efficient calls. You won’t have to leave a busy shared office or duck into a corner to be heard while you’re in transit.

Bring style to your workouts with these sport earbuds

Ask any designer, and they’ll tell you how important style is to any product. People won’t use it, or in this case wear it, unless it looks good.

These true wireless sports open earbuds are definitely ones you’ll want to wear. They flaunt a sleek, tech-inspired design that looks pretty cool during sports.

Don’t worry about water with the IPX5 rating

Sweat, rain, dust, and snow all happen when you use your earphones outdoors. With the OneOdio OpenRock Pro, they aren’t a problem.

With their IPX5 water-resistance rating, these earbuds can handle moisture, making them the ideal companion for fitness and sports.

Go for a brand that supports product innovation

According to OneOdio, audio technology innovation is the core of its business model. Its professional acoustical engineers take every opportunity to fine-tune each product.

The team spends hundreds of hours designing, perfecting, and testing the products without regard for cost. Using this method, the company has produced a long list of audio feats, patents, and awards.

Choose a better pair of earbuds for sports and daily life

You work, train, and spend a good amount of time on the go. Shouldn’t your earbuds keep up with you? When you buy the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds, they will.

These earbuds are the ideal training companions with superior sound, adjustable fit, and long battery life.

Thanks to their clear calls and water resistance, they’re also great when you’re on the move. Get the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds if you’re looking for an improved audio experience during sports.

They cost just $109 on the official website with an additional 20% off when you use the discount code: 20%offOpenRockPro.