Best productivity gadgets of 2024

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 14, 2024

Want to get more done in a workday? Multitasking won't help. Instead, check out these productivity-boosting gadgets to steer your work hours in the best direction.

Multitasking doesn’t work. Experts say that humans are hardwired to focus on one thing at a time—probably for the better. But that doesn’t mean we can’t strategize our workday (and desk space) to get more done in our 8-hour stint at the office. And that’s where the best productivity gadgets of 2024 come in.

Yes, while we can’t write an email and prep a presentation at the same time, with the right office gadgets, we can optimize the day. That’s why you’ll find the fastest tablet, an innovative keyboard, and an AI wearable, all in our roundup below.

Why buy productivity gadgets for your office?

But first, let’s talk about why adding productivity gadgets to your office makes so much sense. Apart from putting you in your boss’s good graces, here are some other reasons you should invest in productivity-enhancing office gadgets.

1. Efficiency Boost: Productivity gadgets designed to streamline workflows and automate repetitive tasks. By investing in these tools, professionals can increase their efficiency and get more done in less time. Consider tools like task management apps, digital calendars, and automation software.

2. Competitive Advantage: Staying ahead in today’s fast-paced business environment is crucial. Adopting new tech solutions can give you an edge by helping you work faster, smarter, and more effectively.

3. Flexibility and Improved Remote Work: With the rise of remote work and flexible work arrangements, investing in productivity gadgets and new office tech becomes even more essential. These tools let people work from anywhere, anytime, without sacrificing productivity or efficiency.

4. Long-Term Cost Savings: While the upfront cost for productivity gadgets may be high, the long-term savings can outweigh the initial expense. By increasing productivity, reducing errors, and optimizing processes, these tools can help you save both time and money in the long run.

Below are our favorite productivity gadgets of 2024. They’ll help you get more done and stay focused during the workday.

1. The new Apple iPad Pro 2024

iPad Pro 2024 in a video

Featuring the brand-new M4 chip, the iPad Pro 2024 is primed to deliver unheard of performance for a tablet. Up to 4x faster than its predecessor, this chip saves professionals serious time. You’ll also enjoy a new display, a powerful GPU, and a Neural Engine that complements AI.

Meanwhile, the iPadOS supports intense workflows, letting you run pro-level apps and tackle creative work with ease–all via touch, of course. Paired with the new Apple Pencil Pro, drawing, writing, and painting on the display feels smooth and natural.

Other productivity features include:

  • Studio-Quality Microphones
  • 4 Speakers
  • 12MP Wide Cameras
  • Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide Cameras

2. A gesture-controlled keyboard

CLVX 1 by Clevetura Gesture Keyboard
Clevetura CLVX 1 in a person’s hand

The Clevetura CLVX 1 is so much more than a typical office keyboard. Described as a keyboard with gestures, this productivity gadget has a built-in touchpad. And it can read gestures. Touch sliders control your apps.

It reads 3- and 4-finger gestures right on its keyboard. All you have to do is scroll and swipe right over the keys. This saves you from using keyboard commands or a mouse all the time. Then, the touch sliders give you fast, intuitive control of in-app actions. Overall, it streamlines every on-computer task.

3. A foldaway laptop kit

Logitech Casa Pop-Up in a kitchen workspace

Remote and hybrid professionals will love the Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk. It’s a foldaway kit for your laptop that elevates it to a comfortable height and angle. Plus, it comes with a keyboard, touchpad, and storage case—so it’s everything you need for a comfortable work session at home or your favorite café.

I love that it’s essentially an office in a box. The Casa has neat storage for the wireless keyboard, touchpad, and other small items, protecting your essentials. And the Casa Book morphs into an ergonomic stand, preserving your posture and productivity.

4. A wearable AI assistant

Limitless Rewind Pendant Wearable AI
Limitless Pendant in a lifestyle image

AI wearables are a hot topic in 2024. And the Limitless Pendant is one of the few with positive reviews. The company bills its product as a customized AI tool that learns from what you see, say, and hear.

It helps people remember what was said and heard at meetings, offering a significant productivity boost. Imagine having recordings and summaries of all your meetings. You wouldn’t have to ask for clarification later, which would save time and keep you on task.

5. Robust desktop storage

Best productivity gadgets
SanDisk Desk Drive on a marble-top desk

Your work files are important. Back them up with the SanDisk Desk Drive. Available in 4TB and 8TB capacities, it has the space you need for documents, videos, photos, music, and more.

Meanwhile, it’s up to 4x faster than desktop HDDs. That way, you can save time while keeping your projects safe, a total productivity boost. Plus, the compact shape doesn’t take up much space on your desk.

6. A standing desk with touchless control

Autonomous SmartDesk Levitate in an office

Don’t waste time adjusting your sit-stand desk by hand; get the Autonomous SmartDesk Levitate. This smart standing desk raises and lowers to your ideal stand/sit position with just a touch. That way, you’re always in a comfortable—and productive—working position.

I love the smooth, modern lines and neutral color. It brings a fresh look to any office and blends well with contemporary tech. The build, also, is sturdy and durable. It can even withstand coffee spills.

7. A 12-outlet powerstrip

Best productivity gadgets
Anker 351 Power Strip and a smartphone

Power your devices wisely with the Anker 351 Power Strip. There’s no bigger blow to productivity than a tripped electrical fuse. This gadget ensures your outlet can handle up to 12 devices at once.

There’s even 1 USB-C port and 2 USB-A ports, so you can charge all your essentials. Plus, the 20W USB-C port can even fast-charge devices like an iPhone in record time. And, of course, it offers surge and overload protection.

Summary

The best productivity gadgets of 2024 help you better use your time at work. From the latest iPad to a power strip that supports your workflow, these products give you the tech you need to focus and get more done than you could without them. How cool is that?

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
