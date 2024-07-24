Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 24, 2024, 8:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Eager to delve into the night sky? Discover our top 5 beginner telescopes for 2024 that make astronomy simple and enjoyable!

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
Check out the best telescopes for beginner stargazers

There are thousands, if not millions, of amateur astronomers worldwide. They’re drawn to the night sky’s mesmerizing display of planets, nebulae, double stars, and galaxies. But, with countless stars and celestial objects, it’s hard to know where to start. We’re here to help with the top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024.

Telescopes range from affordable (about $300) to incredibly expensive ($20,000+). If you’re just starting out, we recommend investing in a beginner telescope. These models boast an easy setup so that you can start learning and observing without a hitch.

I’ve made this list based on each telescope’s ease of use and expert reviews. The prices are pretty affordable, but I do include a couple of mid-range options in case you want to splurge.

Happy stargazing!

1. CELESTRON StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
CELESTRON StarSense Explorer DZ 130 AZ with components

If you have an iPhone or Android phone, you can explore the night sky with the CELESTRON StarSense Explorer DZ 130AZ—no experience required. Simply follow the arrows to find planets, stars & more. The StarSense technology lets your smartphone analyze the night sky.

Furthermore, the StarSense Explorer app lists the best objects to see based on your time and location. You can see galaxies, planets, nebulaes, star clusters, and more. Best of all, it’s easy to set up and use with its smooth dual-axis slow-motion controls.

2. Sky Watcher Classic 200 Dobsonian

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
Sky Watcher Classic 200 Dobsonian side view

If you’re looking for a telescope with a traditional design that’s easy to use, consider the Sky Watcher Classic 200 Dobsonian. It’s one of the best telescopes for beginners for its large aperatures and ease of use. While it’s a fairly large Dobsonian, it comes at a decent price.

Purchased on amazon, the Classic 200 also comes with helpful accessories, like a 2-inch focuser with a 1 1/4″ adapter, straight-through finder scope, and 2 wide-angle eyepieces.

3. Acuter Voyager MAK80 Telescope

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
Acuter Voyager MAK80 Telescope with accessories

The cool thing about the Acuter Voyager MAK80 Telescope is that it’s not just for stargazing. You can also use it for bird watching. With a tube length of 270mm and a focal length of 800mm, this telescope offers a focal ratio of f/10. So it’s great for viewing the Moon, planets, and double stars.

Compact and easy to transport, it makes a great companion while camping. Rely on it for a closeup view of nature and to snap stunning photographs. Meanwhile, the smartphone adapter and carry case are convenient touches.

4. Vaonis Vespera Observation Station

Vaonis Vespera in a video

On the higher end of the price spectrum is the Vaonis Vespera Observation Station. Combining a telescope and camera, it’s smart and completely automated—as a beginner, you won’t have to worry about a thing. The station calibrates itself using your smartphone’s GPS.

Additionally, it has cool workaround for light pollution, so it’s ideal for city dwellers. Then, the photography feature allows you to capture deep-sky objects like clusters, nebulae, galaxies, and more for sharing.

5. Unistellar Equinox 2 Smart Digital Telescope

Unistellar Equinox 2
Unistellar Equinox 2 in gray

Another excellent telescope for the city is the Unistellar Equinox 2. With it, you can experience the night sky like never before. Its Dynamic Signal Amplification feature makes galaxies, nebulae, and planets pop with stunning clarity and color in seconds. The Optical Digital Hybrid technology combines top-notch optics with sensitive electronics, ideal for viewing the deep sky and our solar system.

Thanks to the Smart Star Finder, you can gaze at celestial wonders in just 2 minutes. Plus, you can observe asteroids, comets, and exoplanet transits and even contribute to research with NASA or the SETI Institute. The Unistellar Equinox 2 truly opens the doors to the universe and connects you with a community of astronomy experts.

