The best air purifiers you can buy now

Is your home's air quality less than ideal? The best air purifiers can clean it. From high-capacity machines to travel-size designs, these purifiers are what you're looking for.

Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier in black

Do you live in a city apartment? Or maybe you’re the pet parent of an adorable dog or cat. Whatever your reasons (and there are many possible) for buying an air purifier, we know you want a good one. For that reason, today, we’re highlighting the best air purifiers you can buy now.

There are highly efficient air purifiers on this list, like the LG PuriCare 360° SmartThinQ air purifier. It cleans the air in spaces as large as 310 square feet, so it’s ideal for larger rooms.

Then, for an air purifier that works with voice assistants, there’s the Levoit VeSync Core 600S. Command it via Alexa or Google Assistant for super convenient operation.

Ready to breathe cleaner air at home? Check out the air purifiers below.

1. The Blueair Blue air purifiers look stylish and are incredibly simple to use with their plug-and-play design. They work well anywhere.

Blueair Blue in a bedroom

The Blueair Blue air purifiers are highly effective at removing unwanted particles from the air. That’s thanks to their 360° air intake and advanced filtration layers. They also use HEPASilent technology for quiet operation.

These air purifiers start at $104.99 on the official website.

LG PuriCare 360° SmartThinQ in a living room

Do you have a large living area? The LG PuriCare 360° SmartThinQ air purifier tackles pollutants, VOCs, pet dander, and more over long distances. What’s more, the PM 1.0 Sensor recognizes particles 1 micron and smaller.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

3. The Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier lets you take clean air anywhere, even outdoors and to the office, thanks to its small footprint.

Quair Plasma Go in a video

Breathe cleaner air at the coffee shop, in your workspace, and even in the car with the Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier. Combining 2 air purification technologies, it works reactively on particles and eliminates airborne toxins. It’s one of the best air purifiers you can buy now.

Preorder it for $143.06 on Indiegogo.

4. The Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Levoit VeSync Core 600S and a sofa

If you suffer from sneezing fits and a chronic runny nose, adding the Levoit VeSync Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier could help. Its 3-stage filter collects lint, dust, pet fur, fibers, and hair. Moreover, it filters a 635-square-foot room 5 times/hour.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution offers 360° of clean air and works as a fan and heater, so it’s great for all-year use.

LG PuriCare AeroTower on a carpet

Probably one of the sleekest air purifiers you can buy, the LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution delivers powerful filtration with its True HEPA filter. It cleans the air in large and small spaces. Then, it adapts to the seasons with its integrated heater and fan.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

6. The Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier supports a sustainable lifestyle with washable, replaceable filters. It also delivers 5 air purification stages.

Kronos Air 5G Model 5 in a YouTube video

Avoid expensive, disposable HEPA filters and go for another of the best air purifiers you can buy now, the Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier. It effectively removes dust, bacteria, dander, odors, pollen, and viruses, giving you healthy air.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

7. The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier

Kyvol Vigoair P5 in a bedroom

Looking for a high-efficiency air purifier at an affordable price? Go for the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier. It filters the air in a 219-square-foot room up to 5 times per hour, and only costs $109.

Get it for $109 on the official website.

Coway Mighty Airmega AP-1512HH in a video

A solid choice for an air purifier, the Coway Mighty Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA air purifier accommodates spaces like your living room, bedroom, and kids’ play area. It even has a pollution sensor that alerts you about indoor air quality in real time.

Get it for $196.99 on Amazon.

9. The Winix AM90 4-stage True HEPA Wi-Fi air purifier has smarts, letting you control it from anywhere. Even better, it adjusts automatically.

Winix Am90 in a living room

Keep an eye on your home’s air quality from anywhere with the Winix AM90 4-stage True HEPA Wi-Fi air purifier. Its app gives you remote control while activated carbon and True HEPA filters remove pollutants, allergens, and ultrafine particles.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

10. The RabbitAir MinusA2 quiet HEPA air purifier offers a customized panel with artwork by Monet, Van Gogh, and other artists. It even has a germ defense filter.

RabbitAir MinusA2 on a wall

Stay healthy during cold and flu season with the RabbitAir MinusA2 quiet HEPA air purifier. It has a dedicated Germ Defense filter and offers 6 purification and deodorization stages which is why it’s one of the best air purifiers you can buy now. Interestingly, it displays work by famous artists on the front panel.

Get it for $599.95 on Amazon.

Breathe your cleanest air ever when you add any of these premium air purifiers to your space. Which one(s) do you want for yourself? Let us know!

