Best productivity gadgets of 2022 you must add to your workspace

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 5, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to get your work done faster? The best productivity gadgets of 2022 can help. They streamline your workflow so you can stay on task.

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor in use

Make better use of your time for the rest of Q4 with the best productivity gadgets of 2022. From a self-adjusting monitor to a presentation remote control, these gadgets ensure your workspace supports your goals.

Make the most of your time on the computer with the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890. This innovative monitor actually tracks your posture and automatically adjusts to a position that’s more comfortable for you.

Then, for easier presentations and meetings online, the Microsoft Presenter+ can help. This wireless presentation remote lets you raise your hand, change slides, mute, and unmute easily and remotely.

Blast through your to-do list like it’s nothing with the gadgets below.

1. The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra ePaper tablet offers a paper-like screen and works with gestures. It even acts as a document scanner.

Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra ePaper tablet in use

Get a tablet with more functionality when you go for the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra ePaper tablet. Its 10.3-inch display delivers super refresh technology and clarity. Meanwhile, the 16 MP rear camera is also a precise scanner.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

2. The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk keeps you active while you work. Plus, the bamboo material is sustainable and pesticide-free.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk product demo

Adjust the Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk height so you can work comfortably all day long. Moreover, the sustainable, pesticide-free bamboo material makes this a desk you can feel good about.

Get it for $479.20 on the official website.

3. The Microsoft Presenter+ improves your Teams presentations for better online meetings.

Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control in black

Smash your online presentations and meetings with the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. It allows you to raise your hand easily, change slides, mute/unmute the mic, and more.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

4. The Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point gives you better Wi-Fi coverage. It’s great for anyone who works at home.

Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point in white

Extend Wi-Fi coverage to your home office with the Amazon eero PoE 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 access point. It easily mounts to walls or ceilings and delivers wireless speeds up to 1.6 Gbps for consistent work from home.

This gadget is coming soon for $299.99 on Amazon.

5. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor automatically adjusts its position to keep you comfortable thanks to a built-in AI camera.

LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor in use

Type in comfort all workday when you have the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. This impressive display tracks your posture with its AI-enhanced camera and changes its height and angle for better ergonomics.

This gadget is coming soon for a TBA price.

6. The Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD lets you use your iPad M1 to its fullest, giving you a 6-in-1 hub from a single USB connection.

Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD attached to an iPad

Upgrade your iPad M1 with pretty much any port you need with the Satechi USB-C MobilePro Hub SD. It includes a 4K HDMI and USB-C PD up to 60W. Plus, it has a USB 3.0 port, microSD and SD card readers, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Lumina Desk keeps you productive with its integrated display. It puts things like work apps and social media right on your desk.

Lumina Desk in use

You probably haven’t seen a desk quite like the Lumina Desk. It boasts a built-in, always-on interactive display. Use it to keep your apps, stock reports, and news headlines in view while you work.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Reserve yours on the official website.

8. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm lifts and angles your iPad while you work for seamless integration with your work life.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm in a work setup

Sail through your daily projects with the Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm. It helps professionals like chefs, teachers, managers, etc., make better use of their iPad, keeping it lifted and angled.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

9. The PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button quickly toggles between on and off settings for your microphone and video for better meetings.

PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button design

Enjoy quick control of your video and mic during Zoom meetings with the PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button. It lets you stop the video or pause the mic instantly if you need privacy.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

10. The Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam offers gesture control for intuitive operation. Plus, AI tracking keeps the camera focused on you.

Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam in use

The Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam takes care of your professional webcam needs. Recording in stunning 4K resolution, it ensures you look your best. Then, gesture control ensures easy, intuitive use.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

Get more done faster for the rest of 2022 with these productivity gadgets. What gadgets do you use to stay on task? Let us know in the comments.

