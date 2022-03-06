Weekend Digest: The most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far

It's 2022 and only a few months have passed by. Yet we've already seen quite a handful of innovative gadgets set to reach the market soon. From smart doors and office delivery bots to health tracking dog collars, here are some of the most innovative gadgets of 2022. Read on to learn more about these exciting new devices.

Aetrex Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner in use

It’s only March and 2022 is already shaping up with a whole lot of super-cool, if not at least interesting, new gadgets. More importantly, many of these are innovative gadgets. But is that really important? Absolutely it is. This is because without innovation we continue to see the same things being repeated over and over without any new features or improvements. For example, there are times when consumers become frustrated with big-name brands who fall behind on developing fresh or enhanced technologies. Even Apple experiences these sentiments from time to time.

Luckily, there are some busy creators and manufacturers both big and small who’ve been quite busy in 2021. Now, they’re ready (or in some cases almost ready) to release these exciting devices to the market. So what are the most innovative gadgets we’ve seen in 2022 so far? Let’s dive in and see for ourselves!

MedWand handheld medical device brings physicians and remote patients closer together with advanced technology.

MedWand handheld medical device

One of the challenges for physicians seeking to diagnose and treat patients who are remote is that they can’t be there to accurately check vitals and other health information. Well, that’s about to improve with the upcoming MedWand device.

The MedWand is a handheld medical gadget that allows doctors to more effectively examine patients no matter where they are. It provides real-time monitoring of core temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, and more. It can also capture critical high-definition images. The MedWand is so versatile that it can host FDA-approved Anomaly Indication Algorithms to help detect life-threatening conditions. Since the device is created by physicians and engineers, there’s a perfect marriage of both health and tech experience that goes into its design. Last, but certainly not least, MedWand comes in multiple kits depending on whether you need it as an individual, a health care provider, or a workplace.

The MedWand handheld medical devices coming soon. You can get it here when it becomes available.

Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment allows you to practice boxing without taking up extra space.

Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment

You’re likely used to seeing all kinds of fancy workout gear and smart fitness machines. There are treadmills and exercise bikes galore. But what about a smart option for boxing?

The Liteboxer Wall Mount is a fantastic smart boxing system that lets you practice without taking up too much space in your home. You can mount it to just about any kind of wall, ranging from drywall (with wooden studs) to concrete. Once set up, it’s still adjustable by as many as 14-inches. The system also includes gloves, wraps, resistance bands, and a non-slip mat. There’s even a 1-month membership trial as well.

You can get the Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment here for $1,495.

M-Pwr Smart Door features a Yale smart lock, Ring doorbell, and complete home integration.

Masonite’s M-Pwr Smart Door

Perhaps you’ve stood in the middle of a crowded Best Buy trying to decide if you should get the smart lock for your door or the doorbell camera. Why get them separately when you can get a smart door that includes them both?

The M-Pwr Smart Door is exactly what it sounds like and that’s a good thing. It features hardwired home integration along with Wi-Fi support. Best of all, it includes a built-in Yale smart lock to help keep things secure, while a Ring doorbell cam helps watch over your porch. The M-Pwr Smart Door is made by Masonite with premium quality fiberglass and comes in a myriad of different colors and finishes.

The M-Pwr Smart Door is coming soon. More information is available here in the meantime.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop has a 17.3-inch screen, plus a 2nd 8-inch touch display beside the keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop with 2nd screen

Do you have a laptop with a single screen? That’s so 2021. Everyone knows you ain’t cool unless you’ve got a dual-screen laptop bro! Just kidding, but we sure wish we had one. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to wait long.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop has a 17.3-inch screen, plus a 2nd 8-inch touch display beside the keyboard. There’s also digital pen support, along with a 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processor. It’s also got 32 GB of memory as well. There’s even a HarmanKardon/Dolby Atmos speaker system. Although this is designed to be a more business-focused device, we imagine the specs will be sufficient for all kinds of activities.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 3 laptop is coming soon and will be available here for $1,400.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles are nailable and make it far easier to install a solar system on your house.

GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles

Solar is a great way to save money on your electric bill and help alleviate power consumption. However, they can be quite involved when it comes to having a system installed. That’s where the GAF Energy Timerline Solar shingles come in handy.

The GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles make it far easier to install a solar system on your house. For example, the shingles are thin and light like regular shingles and can be nailed with a nail gun. You don’t even need electrical skills or underlayments. In some cases, roofers will be able to install these systems as well, adding them and a new roof under the same warranty. Easily one of the most innovative gadgets in 2022.

The GAF Energy Timberline Solar Shingles will be available soon. You can find out more here in the meantime.

PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal is highly portable and uses AI-tracking, plus smart mounting.

PowerVIsion S1 folding smartphone gimbal

Handheld gimbals that attach to smartphones aren’t just for taking selfies. Because today’s phones have such advanced cameras as it is, a good gimbal helps you capture even better shots and videos. Well, this latest gimbal takes things to the next level.

The PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal features 3-axis operation, a highly portable design, and uses AI-tracking to keep you (or your subject) in focus. It also has a smart mounting system for connecting phones and a compatible app for additional features. It even includes a wireless charging bank.

You can get the PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal here for $238.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights let you create all kinds of wild and stimulating lighting experiences.

Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lighting

We’re sure by now you’ve seen all kinds of different RGB lighting setups. But you may not have seen anything quite like this–especially on a consumer level. If you enjoy creative and unique lighting effects, however, you’ll want to check this out.

The Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights bring you a truly immersive lighting experience. They support both indoor and outdoor use, along with voice assistant support. They sync with your music and come in multiple sizes. But the coolest part is that they create a unique aesthetic unlike anything else out there right now. You have to watch the video (see above) to get a full understanding of what this looks like. Oh, and they’re easy to install too. That’s a win-win, right?

The Twinkly + Razer Chroma RGB gaming lights are coming soon and will be available here when the product releases.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar is a biometric device that can help track your dog’s health and sleep data.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar

We all love our furry companions. How can we not want the best for our best-est buddies in the whole wide world? This is why a nifty gadget like a health tracker for your dog is well appreciated–plus one of the most innovative gadgets in 2022 so far.

The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar is a biometric device that can help track your dog’s health and even sleep. Vitals, activity levels, heart rate, and respiratory rate can all be monitored by the collar to help detect problems while they’re still capable of being treated. Best of all, there’s a GPS tracker along with app support that lets you send the collected data to your veterinarian. If you’re looking for a way to keep a closer watch over your canine companion’s health, this might be worth waiting for.

The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar is coming in the Summer of 2022 and will be available here after release.

Pudu Robotics FlashBot delivery bot can travel between rooms and safely transport items and other deliverables.

Pudu Robotics FlashBot delivery bot

If you work in an office or hotel you can probably see the value in a robot that can take items and other deliverables from one location to another. Environments in these places can vary in size, but sometimes pose lots of ground to cover–which for already busy workers is time-consuming. Pudu Robotics is ready to help.

The Pudu Robotics FlashBot is a delivery bot that can travel between rooms and safely transport objects. For example, in a hotel setting, this may include regular amenities like spare towels and toiletries while an office might send supplies or paperwork. FlashBot features custom LiDAR navigation tech, plus the ability to dodge low-hanging obstacles and people. It probably goes without saying, but yes, there’s even self-charging too.

The Pudu Robotics FlashBot is coming soon. In the meantime, more information is available here.

realme GT 2 Pro is an alternative eco-friendly smartphone featuring a biopolymer design, Snapdragon 8, and 5G.

realme GT 2 Pro eco-friendly smartphone

Smartphones are revolutionary gadgets we can barely live without these days. They’re also, admittedly, not the greatest thing for our planet. If you’re looking for an alternative eco-friendly option, check this handy gadget out.

The realme GT 2 Pro brings its users an innovative biopolymer design that’s significantly more environmentally friendly. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 5G connectivity. There are also AI capabilities along with a 150-degree ultrawide camera and 12 antennas. For those wondering, it’s even great for mobile gaming as well. From the looks of it, you’ll find all the essential bases and more are covered.

The realme GT 2 Pro isn’t out yet, but it’s coming soon and will be available here for $800.

Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor has 9-day battery life and syncs collected BP data to your smartphone.

Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor

If you’re looking for an affordable gadget capable of tracking blood pressure, you’re in luck! The Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor is exactly what you need.

The Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor has 9-day battery life and can collect your blood pressure data throughout the day. It can then sync the data to compatible smartphone apps. Since many other wearable health trackers don’t check blood pressure, this adds a whole new way to keep an eye on how things are impacting you. It’s also clinically validated and best of all, comfortable.

The Aktiia wearable blood pressure monitor is available here for $267.

Next Industries Tactigon Skin works with voice control and gestures and has 3 different usage modes.

Next Industries Tactigon Skin wearable 3D mouse

The final offering on our best innovative gadgets of 2022 list is a wearable 3D mouse that comes with a broad spectrum of possibilities for its users and especially for developers.

The Next Industries Tactigon Skin brings gesture and voice control to a wide range of technologies. For example, you can use PCs, video games, virtual reality applications, PowerPoint presentations, robotics, and just about anywhere else you can think to apply it. The device connects using Bluetooth and can run up to 40-hours.

The Next Industries Tactigon Skin is coming soon and will be available here when it releases.

Enough innovative gadgets so far to make 2022 look like a promising year

The best part about all these unique and innovative gadgets is that they hint at a very promising year for 2022. After all, it’s only March and Apple already has new announcements ready for Tuesday. While it’s hard to say for sure what the future holds, it does indeed appear to be an exciting time for all of us tech lovers. As always, we’ll be keeping you well informed along the way. Make sure you check back frequently to stay up to date on the latest news and devices.

What do you think are the most innovative gadgets of 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

