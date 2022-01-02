Weekend Digest: 10 Tech gadgets we are about to see at CES 2022

By Mark Gulino on Jan 2, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

And the countdown has once again begun for the biggest tech show of the year. CES 2022 is just days away and we can't wait to explore all the new tech and gadgets from the show in the coming week. But before we dive in, a few announcements have already been live for us to explore. Check out these 10 tech gadgets launching at CES 2022 that come with innovative concepts and realistic functionality.

Weekend Digest: 10 Tech gadgets we are about to see at CES 2022
Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike

CES is almost here, bringing an exciting time for tech enthusiasts. From the largest companies in technology industries to even the smallest outfits, there will be plenty of developers and businesses showing off products. While we won’t know for sure what will be revealed at CES 2022, we have a few ideas in mind.

Related: Check out all the latest CES 2022 announcements from the category here.

Here are the 10 tech gadgets we expect to see kicking off the new year. Let’s go!

1. RainStick Shower uses advanced recycling to help save water and features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Rainstick shower on display

Anyone trying to save water or reduce their consumption will appreciate the RainStick Shower. It features a Wi-Fi-enabled system that filters water collected after it goes down the drain. Using a 3-stage process the water is filtered and then bacteria is eliminated using UV-LED technology. RainStick claims to be able to reduce as much as 80% in both water and power. That’s a pretty significant saving if you ask us. Learn more about the RainStick Shower here.

2. LG Tiiun smart freestanding indoor gardening system lets you effectively grow plants inside.

LG Tiiun garden in the drawing room

LG is hitting the home gardening scene with a new product that’s perfect for houses and apartments. Meet the LG Tiiun smart freestanding indoor gardening system. It’s about the size of a mini-fridge and uses a wide range of intelligent features to help grow plants and herbs inside–all year round. Using a dedicated app, you’ll be able to monitor progress and make all kinds of adjustments too. The Tiiun already picked up an Innovation Award for CES recently, which seems promising. The product is already available in Korea.

3. Bona BV351AA Robot Vacuum Cleaner has one trick up its sleeve its competitors are missing.

Bona BV351AA robot vacuum cleaner product design

Another day, another robot vacuum. We get it. Can you blame us though? They really are quite handy, after all. What’s better though, is when a robot vacuum introduces a new feature that one-ups the competition in a way we haven’t seen before. The Bona BV351AA Robot Vacuum Cleaner is able to do everything you’d expect, but it also features ultraviolet (UV) light. This way, it can further sanitize floors against viruses, germs, and microbes. Not only that, but it uses advanced artificial intelligence for obstacle avoidance. Check it out here.

4. LG StanbyME battery-powered TV is adjustable and lets you place it anywhere without dragging wires.

LG StanbyME battery-powered TV demo

It’s generally rather irritating to move a TV around, but with LG’s StanbyME battery-powered TV, times may be getting easier in that regard. StanbyME lets you move it around on a rollable stand without any wires attached. This is because it runs on battery power and has wireless connectivity. You can also adjust it in a myriad of different ways or remove the display from the stand entirely. There are even extra ports, plus touchscreen and NFC support as well. You can learn more about it from the official website here.

5. TCL X9 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV saves space, features 8K resolution and Dolby Atmos 3D audio.

TCL X9 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV

In the market for a new TV, yet short on room to put it? The TLC X9 8K OD Zero Mini-LED TV just might be the answer. It features a minimalist design that efficiently saves space and is incredibly thin. It also has an 8K resolution for super high-definition visuals. Not only that but there’s support for Google TV and Dolby Atmos 3D sound as well. This is a truly next-gen TV you’ll want to keep an eye out for if you’re planning on a display upgrade any time soon. You can follow TCL for updates here.

6. Audeze Filter AI-powered speaker is here to enhance audio for conference and video calls.

Audeze Filter AI-powered speaker

With so many people using voice or video calls these days, company Audeze has heard to cries of those suffering from poor audio quality. Audeze Filter is a portable speaker that connects to your conferencing system. It then uses artificial intelligence and planar magnetic drivers to help produce clearer audio input and output, regardless of room or environment type. This is especially helpful for professionals who tend to be mobile and don’t have a consistent place to make and take calls from. Follow the official website here for more updates.

7. PORTL Epic 2 conferencing booth is a large digital display that seemingly places the other party inside.

PORTL Epic 2 conferencing booth

One of the crazier gadgets set to make an appearance at CES 2022 is the PORTL Epic 2 conferencing booth. This large display seemingly puts a life-sized representation of whom you are talking to inside. It can live stream imagery in a 3D-like manner that makes you feel like someone is really there. It features AI, forward motion cameras, high-res audio speakers, and a 4K viewing screen. This will be interesting indeed. You can follow PORTL here.

8. Canon EOS R5c could make an appearance as a video-focused version of its previous model.

Canon EOS R5c

Canon may be updating its EOS R5 with a new video-focused version. This may include better protection from overheating along with a few other tweaks and enhancements. For those who enjoyed the previous model, but felt that it fell short on video shooting capabilities, it seems this may be a noteworthy improvement. Canon fans will want to keep an eye on CES, because this may not be the only camera on display this year.

9. Enovix 3D Silicone Lithium-Ion Battery can deliver twice the power of our standard batteries.

Advancements in battery technology are always welcome because it affects such a wide range of tech products out there. That’s why Enovix’s 3D silicone lithium-ion battery is so important. It can support active silicone anodes 100%. Not only that, it can even deliver twice the amount of power over the standard batteries we see in consumer products. That’s a significant jump up in potential battery life for devices where this would be applicable. Let’s hope to learn more about this at CES.

10. LG Virtual Ride stationary bike concept is a unique way to get in the cardio for your 2022 fitness resolution.

One particularly neat concept we may see at CES this year is the LG Virtual Ride stationary bike. It uses 3 different vertically placed OLED panels at 55-inches each. They create a unified screen that stretches from the ground up and over the rider. LG says they will feature the largest curved screen they’ve made so far. If you’re into the idea of an exercise bike with a digital viewscreen like this, definitely keep your eyes peeled for new news during CES this year.

We’re looking forward to even more cool tech at CES

In addition to this list of gadgets, we’re still expecting to see lots more at CES. There are always unique and innovative new gadgets and concepts and we can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around. With only a few weeks left beforehand, stay tuned with us at Gadget Flow. We’ll be covering all your favorite categories and updating our product listings as soon as new information becomes available.

Have something you’re hoping will make an appearance at CES this year? Let us know in the comments below!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily DigestTech News

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate sustainable gadgets guide—smart gardens, solar-powered generators, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate sustainable gadgets guide—smart gardens, solar-powered generators, and more

You want to make your habits more sustainable in 2022, but maybe you aren’t 100% sure how to go about it. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our ultimate sustainable gadgets guide. These devices reduce your impact on the..
The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind

Want to meditate more in the new year? Make doing so achievable by creating the right environment with some of the best meditation gadgets out there. Related: Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful You’ve got a lot..
Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go

Whether you’re a student, a professional, a parent, or all three, the best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go help enormously. They pretty much let you navigate the world hands-free while taking calls and skipping through music...
Which standing desk should you buy for your home office in the new year?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which standing desk should you buy for your home office in the new year?

When you work from home, it’s helpful to have a standing desk. But what are the best standing desks for home offices in 2022? From automatic options to converter designs, we’ve got answers. Related: Best home office gadgets of 2021..
Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life

Need a gift for your superhero fan? Show how attuned you are to their interests when you go for any of these best superhero-themed gadget gifts for geeks. For the fitness-minded superhero fan, you can’t go wrong with the Marvel-themed..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Echelon EX-8s exercise bike has Tron-like style with LEDs and a curved HD touchscreen
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Echelon EX-8s exercise bike has Tron-like style with LEDs and a curved HD touchscreen

Shopping around for a new exercise bike? You might want to consider waiting just a little longer. The Echelon EX-8s fitness bike is (figurately) gliding into view bringing with it a slew of cool features. It’s also loaded with classes,..
This ozone gadget can lower your energy bills and reduce laundry waste
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This ozone gadget can lower your energy bills and reduce laundry waste

Save money and resources by cleaning clothes and other items in the Nutroz enclosed ozone device. This ozone gadget is a handy oversized box that refreshes household items with ozone. From sports equipment to stuffed animals, the items you and..
Best gaming gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gaming gadgets of 2021

Whether you game on a console, a PC, a mobile device, or some combination of the three, the best gaming gadgets of 2021 take your playing experience and skills to a whole new level. Related: Best gadgets of 2021 Gaming..
Get stuff done while speaking to family and friends with this height-adjustable iPhone 13 charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get stuff done while speaking to family and friends with this height-adjustable iPhone 13 charger

Choose an iPhone 13 charger that does more for you with the INVZI MagFree 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. This iPhone 13 charger has pending MFM certification, powers 3 devices simultaneously, and extends to 13.5 inches tall. If you bought a new..
Oppo Air Glass assisted reality device will project 2D information into your field of view
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Oppo Air Glass assisted reality device will project 2D information into your field of view

Remember Google Glass? We sure do. It was a bold idea with plenty of potential, but it was well ahead of its time. Since then, other digitally enhanced glasses have come to fill the void. While some bring new things..
Everything that matters about Matter—the new smart home standard and the best gadgets that work with it
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Everything that matters about Matter—the new smart home standard and the best gadgets that work with it

If you have a smart home, you understand how convenient and exciting it can be. There are countless ways in which you can customize and enjoy your gadgets. You can make your setup as simple or advanced as you wish..