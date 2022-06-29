Best Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures

Looking for an adventure-ready Bluetooth speaker this summer? These are some of the best you can buy in 2022. Discover them in the blog below.


Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II in blue

If you’re planning an active vacation this summer— like hiking through national parks or backpacking around the Meditteranean—you’ll want a Bluetooth speaker that can keep up with you. And might we suggest some of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer adventures? These waterproof, compact gadgets were made for music and the outdoors.

The best outdoor Bluetooth speakers are waterproof. And while all the speakers on this list have a water resistance rating, the Bose Soundlink Flex, Tribit Stormflex Micro, Bose Soundlink Micro, and Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore are rated IP67, one of the highest levels of protection.

Then, if saving space is essential during your travels, the Lexon Mino T ensures you can take your music anywhere thanks to its palm-size, attachable design.

Check out these outdoor Bluetooth speakers and more in the list.

1. The Lexon Mino T Bluetooth speaker is great for bike rides, hikes, camping and more with its carabiner that clips to your bag, clothes, etc.


Lexon Mino T on a belt loop

Bike, hike, and canoe while jamming to your favorite beats with the Lexon Mino T Bluetooth speaker. Its built-in carabiner means you can secure it to just about anything, while the IPX4 water resistance rating ensures it stands up to splashes and rain.

Get it for $39.90 on the official website.

2. The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker is pretty rugged with its IP67 waterproof rating and tough scuffle-resistant metal design.

Bose Soundlink Flex in a video

Enhance kayak trips and paddleboarding adventures with music from the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker. It has robust waterproofing at IP67, and it even floats, which is why it’s one of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer adventures.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

4. The Tribit StormBox Micro speaker affixes to your backpack, bike, belt, and other objects thanks to its flexible, tear-resistant strap.


Tribit StormBox Micro on a bicycle

Love cycling? Then check out the Tribit StormBox Micro speaker. It attaches easily to your handlebar and has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. Meanwhile, it connects via Bluetooth 5.0 up to 100 feet away from your device.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

5. The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II offers bold sound for any adventure. Plus, a built-in mic lets you take calls anywhere.


Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II in lime green

Make picnics in the park and pool parties more fun with the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II. Its performance is impeccable, producing big sound while minimizing vibrations. Water-resistant and lightweight, it’s a great adventure companion.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

6. The Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker is slightly smaller than a coffee mug and fills your space with 360° of heart-thumping sound.


Soundcore Mini 3 in a person’s hand

Planning a get-together by the lake? Take the Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker. It boasts a solid battery life, quality sound, and IPX7 waterproofing. Meanwhile, the app gives you remote control, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer adventures.

Get it for $40.99 on the official website.

7. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is built for any adventure with its compact size, IP67 waterproofing, and stunning sound.


Bose SoundLink Micro in a gym

Enjoy crisp-sounding music outdoors with the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker. Its premium tech delivers impressive bass, while the high waterproof rating means it can travel with you anywhere. We love the compact, rounded square design.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

8. The Urbanista Sydney pocket-size speaker has a stylish look and comes in 4 lovely colors. It works with both iOS and Android.


Urbanista Sydney by a pool

Looking for a stylish Bluetooth speaker for your summer adventures? Look no further than the Urbanista Sydney pocket-size speaker. Its, small, lightweight shape works with iOS and Android for universal use.

Get it for $24.95 on Amazon.

9. The Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker brings the party anywhere with its compact design and music-syncing light shows.


Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker at a party

Jazz up your outdoor parties with the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker. Its mixed color lighting syncs with your music for custom-made light shows. Moreover, it plays for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore has a unique, modern look and a serious water resistance rating. It can even withstands falls.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in a video

Like most speakers from the same brand, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore has style. But that doesn’t mean it’s fragile. On the contrary, this pint-sized speaker has IP67 waterproofing, a rubberized base, an aluminum body, as well as drop protection.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

Epic summer trips need music. Take your favorite songs anywhere with the outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speakers on this list. Do you have a Bluetooth speaker you love? Tell us about it in the comments.

