The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 25, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

The best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings make any trip to the sea more memorable. They're great for relaxing by the water and getting the party started. Check them out!

Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker in black

Planning an end-of-summer beach trip? Don’t forget to pack any of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Their waterproof, portable, and durable designs help you stretch summer to its fullest, whether you lounge solo by the waves or host a beach party with friends.

One of the most beach-friendly Bluetooth speakers you can buy is the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. Thanks to its high waterproof rating, even total submersion in the water won’t bother it.

And if you’re throwing a full-out beach party, you can count on the JBL PartyBox Encore 100W for entertainment. It has a wireless mic, and a light show that syncs to your music.

Enjoy your last beach trip of the summer with these Bluetooth speakers.

1. The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker gives you 20 hours of playtime in a portable design. The REWIND textile is sustainable.

House of Marley Get Together 2
House of Marley Get Together 2 in a chair

Do your part to keep beaches pristine while soaking up the sun with the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker. This sustainable speaker blasts great sound and uses a textile made from upcycled plastic bottles.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

2. The JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker is great for larger beach parties with its 100-watt output. Plus, the lights sync to your music.

JBL PartyBox Encore at a party

Planning an end-of-summer beach party? Look no further for entertainment than the JBL PartyBox Encore 100W speaker. It comes with a digital microphone and features an IPX4 splash-proof rating as well as a light show.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

3. The Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker has an easy-to-transport shape and it’s waterproof so splashes of sea water won’t hurt it.

Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker with pizza

Set the atmosphere for your friends with the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Wireless Speaker. It comes with 3 listening modes and 2 charging ports, making it one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker was designed for beach outings with its IP67 waterproof rating and palette of beautiful colors.

JBL Flip 6
JBL Flip 6 next to a pool

You won’t have to worry about the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker during your next beachside weekend. It flaunts an IP67 waterproof rating, so water and dust aren’t issues. What’s more, you’ll love the striking, easy-to-hold design and vibrant colors.

Get it for $129.95 on Amazon.

5. The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is great for solo beach trips. Super portable, it lets you relax to your favorite music by the waves.

Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose SoundLink Micro in Orange

Chill out to sound from the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker. It gives you big sound in a small, exceptionally portable footprint. Even better, it has an IPX 7 waterproof rating and has a helpful strap.

Get it for $119 on Amazon.

6. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker plays audio that’s calibrated for the outdoors with its Outdoor Boost feature.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in color options

Beachside music sounds better with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. It delivers big bass and crisp notes and its Outdoor Boost and IP67 design make it one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website. It’s expected to ship on August 31.

7. The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker withstands dust, water, and sand with its rugged design. Its superb audio complements all settings.

Bose Soundlink Flex in a video

The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is a great beach companion thanks to its lightweight, durable shape. Moreover, the Bose PositionIQ technology offers a clear, rich sound.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

8. The Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker jazzes up your beachfront get-togethers with punch bass. Best of all, its cup-sized design is a dream to carry.

Soundcore Mini 3 in a person’s hand

The size of a coffee mug, the Soundcore Mini 3 palm-size speaker is super easy to take to the beach. Best of all, an IPX7 waterproof rating and 15-hour battery life ensure you can party all day.

Get it for $40.99 on the official website.

9. The House of Marley No Bounds XL Bluetooth speaker is elegant but beach ready with its waterproof rating and durable materials.

House of Marley No Bounds XL
House of Marley No Bounds XL on a shelf

Looking for a speaker you can use at the beach and home? Check out the House of Marley No Bounds XL Bluetooth speaker. Whether you set it up near open water or on your living room shelf, it plays music and takes calls, which is why it made our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker attaches to your bicycle. Durable construction and a hefty waterproof rating ensure it’s beach ready.

Tribit StormBox Micro on a handlebar / Image Credits: The Sun

Bike to the beach with the Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker. It fits snuggly atop your bicycle’s handlebar with its strap. Otherwise, you can attach it to your belt, bag, and more. Even better, it has a connectivity range of up to 100 feet.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

Take your final summer 2022 beach trip to the next level with any of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Which one are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comment section.

