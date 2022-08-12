Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers

Do you travel a couple of times a month? Check out our must-have gadgets for frequent travelers. From headphones to sanitizers, they make travel easier.

Mode wireless charging toothbrush charging on an outlet

If you spend a good portion of your time in the air, you’re probably on the lookout for gadgets that can make your trips smoother. Like an amazing pair of noise-canceling headphones, sleep masks, and smart suitcases. They’re must-have gadgets for frequent travelers and we’re highlighting them today.

Tried of walking for miles between gates? Just hop on the Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series. The Puledro and Cavallo suitcases have a 100-watt electric motor that can transport you.

And if that weren’t cool enough, the Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds help you get a little shuteye on the plane with noise-masking, sleep coaching, and more.

Travel better with these must-have gadgets for frequent travelers.

1. Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series has built-in dual USB ports and a 100-watt electric motor.

Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series in use

Travel in style and with convenience with the Rydebot Smart Suitcase Series. Featuring the Puledro and Cavallo suitcases, you no longer have to drag your heavy luggage through the airport. With a built-in 100-watt electric motor, you can sit on the suitcase and quickly reach your destination faster than walking. Imagine cruising through the airport with eye-catching, illuminated LED lights!

You can get yours for $699.95 USD.

2. Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds provide better sleep through adaptive audio & personalized coaching.

Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds in use

Fall asleep easier and enjoy a peaceful night’s rest with the Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds. These soft earbuds are designed to be worn through the night and are the solution for those looking to sleep better in bed, eliminate distractions, and wake up feeling refreshed. Bursting with an array of features—such as adaptive audio, personalized sleep coaching, and noise masking—they make bedtime more peaceful.

You can get yours with 25% off for $187 USD.

3. Mode wireless charging toothbrush has a luxurious design that docks magnetically.

Mode wireless charging toothbrush in use

Upgrade your morning routine in style with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Incredibly, it has a wireless charging dock that lets you charge, dock, and store it on the wall instead of the counter. Keeping your bathroom counters clear, its sleek dock stays on the wall and out of the way. Moreover, the brush docks and undocks magnetically to hold it in place, and the dock includes a built-in night-light for a bit of brightness in the dark.

Get yours now for $165 USD.

4. GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack.

GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle in use

Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens. It also comes with a replaceable purifier cartridge rated for 300 cycles, which is about 150 liters.

You can get yours for $89.95 USD.

5. Zero Breeze Mark 2 A/C series has a compact design that’s ideal for taking on the go.

Zero Breeze Mark 2 A/C series in use

Chill your air wherever you go with the Zero Breeze Mark 2 A/C series. With a compact design, it weighs only 16.5 pounds, which is easy to take on the go and much smaller than other portable ACs. Additionally, you can combine the air conditioner and battery into one unit, making it easy to hold in one hand and walk around with. Consuming much less power than conventional air conditioners, it requires no generator and boasts 240W low power.

You can get yours for $999 USD.

6. Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier neutralizes harmful particles.

Quair Plasma Go travel-size medical-grade air purifier in white

Boasting 2 powerful purification technologies, the Quair Plasma Go portable air purifier effectively neutralizes harmful particles in the air. Developed in partnership with a top university, it uses a proactive cleaning method via Quair’s Plasma Ion System and a reactive approach via a medical-grade HEPA filter coated with MAP-1 technology. The former releases positive and negative ions that work together to extract life-sustaining Hydrogen from airborne pathogens.

You can preorder yours for $1,123 HKD.

7. mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe instantly powers up to 3 devices on contact.

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe product demo

Charge 3 devices simultaneously with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe. Powering your devices has never been easier, as it begins charging when your gadget makes contact. So you’ll never have an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with a drained battery again. In fact, it provides dedicated spots for your smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds.

You can get yours for $149.95 USD.

8. AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger rapidly powers USB-C gadgets up to 3 times faster.

AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger in black

Boasting 3-stage charging technology, the AOHI Magcube 30W PD Mini Charger offers a faster and safer charging experience. Incredibly small and lightweight, this pocket-size charger packs 30 watts in the size of an Apple 5W charger. In fact, it weighs only 0.09 pounds and is so small you’ll hardly notice it in your bag.

You can get yours for $19.99 USD.

Carry party-quality sound with you comfortably on the go with the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker packs high-quality sound in a portable design with an easy-to-hold handle. Additionally, the built-in lighting will add more to your outdoor party setup. The pop-up handle can also be pushed down with a single tap. .

You can get yours for $349.99 USD.

10. Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack boasts clean lines and holds a 15″ laptop.

Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack in use

Protect your essentials while you’re out and about with the Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack. This modern bag boasts a minimal silhouette and a prominent flap. Then, the carabiner closure ties it all together. The Backpack Mini has a laptop pocket that fits a 13″ laptop with a sleeve or a 15″ laptop without one. You’ll be happy to know that the bag features Rains’ signature waterproof PU fabric.

You can get yours for $95 USD.

Which one of these travel gadgets would you like to buy? Share with us in the comments below.

