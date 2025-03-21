Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?

Wondering which budget phone reigns supreme? Google Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e go head-to-head!

Apple iPhone 16e

Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s budget models have quietly boosted its market share.

Meanwhile, Apple has stepped away from competing in the value market. The iPhone SE aimed to fill that gap, but after nearly a decade, Apple seems more focused on pushing innovation than affordability. Now, with both companies launching lower-tier phones, Google has a real shot at winning over cost-conscious buyers. So, which is the better deal—the Google Pixel 9a or the iPhone 16e?

1. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Design

The Pixel 9a switches to flat edges and drops the curved design. It matches the higher-end Pixel 9 pretty well. The flat back gets rid of the camera bump too. Many people will enjoy that since the 8a’s metal bar makes it wobble on desks. I actually liked the aluminium frame—it added some charm and made the Pixel stand out. What do you think about it?

The iPhone 16e finally says goodbye to the Home Button. That gives it a sharp, modern look I enjoy. Still, I miss how simple the button made navigation; felt so easy to use. There’s a notch at the top of the screen, like the iPhone 14, with flat aluminium edges that make for a lightweight and comfortable grip.

Screen size on the 9a jumps to 6.3 inches, up from the 8a’s 6.1. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e keeps its 6.1-inch display.

Brightness is a win for the 9a. It hits 2,700 nits outdoors, topping the 8a’s 2,000. The iPhone 16e reaches 1,200 nits for HDR, less than the 15’s 1,600. Even with lower numbers, the 16e holds up fine in sunlight.

Color choices lean toward the Pixel 9a. You get black, white, light blue, and pink. The iPhone 16e only comes in black or white.

Here’s a catch—the Pixel 9a features a plastic back. Some prefer plastic since it won’t shatter like glass. No case? You’ll notice the difference. I favor glass backs—they feel premium. Thankfully, the iPhone 16e includes an aluminum body with glass front and back. Glass looks sleek, reflective, and elegant.

2. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Performance

The Google Pixel 9a offers Qi wireless charging and fast 23W wired charging. Its 5,100 mAh battery sounds hefty, doesn’t it? Google says it lasts over 30 hours with normal use. That’s a major plus. But beware—actual battery life might fall short of the claim.

Over on Apple’s side, the iPhone 16e boasts 26 hours of video playback. That beats the 15 hours of the third-gen iPhone SE. The notched Face ID cutout and single camera catch the eye. But its battery life steals the show. Thanks to a bigger battery, the custom C1 modem, and the A18 chip, it hit 36 hours in Wirecutter’s tough tests.

Both phones stick to 7.5W for Qi wireless charging, though. The Pixel 9a ditches the Tensor G3 for the fresh Tensor G4 chip. It aligns with the flagship Pixel 9s, bringing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. Gizmochina pitted the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro XL against the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro. The G4 hits 1,967 single-core and 4,697 multi-core, topping the G3’s 1,772 and 4,485. Not a massive jump, though.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e nudges past the iPhone 16 in Laptop Mag’s CPU tests. They’re neck-and-neck, showing just a 1% difference on Geekbench 6 scores. The 16e lags the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max by only 2-3%. Quite a strong crew.

The iPhone 16e has a few trade-offs compared to its fancier siblings. Slower Wi-Fi and a less powerful chip won’t bother most people. But skipping MagSafe might turn some away. MagSafe rocks for charging—I use it everywhere at home now. I also tried a magnetic mount with my old Android—it worked, but MagSafe feels smoother.

Which budget phone is best for gaming?

The iPhone 16e’s refresh rate caps at 60Hz, which isn’t ideal for gamers or fast scrollers. A bump to 90Hz or 120Hz would’ve been nice—most Androids, like the Pixel 9a, already offer that for a smoother feel.

Performance-wise, both the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e handle demanding games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile pretty well. But Genshin Impact? That’s a whole different beast. It’s one of the most resource-hungry games out there. A YouTuber tested all 3 Pixel 9 models—the base, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL—aiming for 60 FPS. They started off strong, but frame rates eventually dipped into the 40s.

The iPhone 16e runs on the A18 chipset, a close sibling to the iPhone 16’s but with 4 GPU cores instead of 5. That slight cut makes a difference. Genshin Impact saw more stutters, and other heavy games weren’t immune either. Still, it’s not a dealbreaker—this iPhone can plow through almost anything you throw at it.

When tried out on the Resident Evil 4— which I think is the toughest AAA PC ports you can play on iOS—the iPhone 16e showed off its potential. It achieved an average of 42 FPS after 20 minutes, not far behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max (54 FPS).

Overall, the iPhone 16e beats the Pixel 9a in gaming. However, for a similar price, the Red Magic 10 Pro delivers a much better experience.

3. Which budget phone has the best camera?

Apple trimmed a camera feature that matters. The iPhone 16e only has a single 48MP rear lens, unlike other iPhones with 2 or 3. That one camera manages a 2x in-sensor zoom for telephoto shots, but lacks an ultrawide option. I don’t often use the ultrawide on my iPhone 15 Pro since the main camera handles all lighting well. My cousin, who travels a lot, loves her ultrawide for grabbing wide landscapes and indoor scenes where stepping back isn’t possible. She also enjoys using it to capture indoor architecture with tons of detail.

The Pixel 9a steps up with dual rear cameras: a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide for 1x and 0.5x shots, plus macro mode. It outdoes the iPhone 16e’s single camera, though it doesn’t match the Galaxy A36’s triple-lens setup with 2x zoom.

Google brings its signature photo tricks, like Real Tone for accurate skin tones and Night Sight for solid low-light shots. The Pixel 9a even adds astrophotography to the A-series, letting you snap stunning night sky photos. I’ve seen Pixel 9 Pro astro shots, and they’re seriously impressive.

4. Software

I love that Pixel’s bringing back 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. It’s the phone I suggest for all the senior folks in our families—including my own. We can chill out, knowing their phone stays safe longer.

Meanwhile, Apple says on its website, “Owners of iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac products may obtain a service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for five years after the product is no longer sold.”

5. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: AI

Thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a taps into Google AI features from the Pixel 9 series. You get tons of Gemini and Google AI, like Gemini Live, right off the bat.

The 9a runs Android 15, matching other Pixel 9 phones. Better yet, it brings AI photo and editing tools I enjoy—Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Photo Unblur, and Pixel Studio. I don’t own a Pixel, but I’ve seen Magic Editor in action. It blows me away how it merges objects into scenes with perfect lighting.

Apple’s AI tools lag with users. New writing features and Genmoji—custom AI emojis—don’t drive many iPhone upgrades. Writing tools feel nice, but I never had email troubles before. Summaries work fine, though most things I read stay brief anyway.

I’ve tested removing objects from iPhone photos. It often messes up. Image Playground amused me at first, but now it’s just a novelty.

Google Assistant beats Siri in smarts. It tackles tasks more easily. Still, both deliver features that save time and effort.

6. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Price

Right now, the Pixel 9a ($499) costs just $100 less than the 16e ($599). Both devices share pretty similar specs. The Google phone boasts a better camera, though.

Verdict

Google grabs the budget crowd with a bigger screen, bright display, and fun colors. Meanwhile, Apple keeps it sleek and powerful, shining in battery life and gaming.

Both phones pack a punch for the price, but they cater to different vibes. The Pixel 9a wins with camera variety and long software support. The iPhone 16e, though, nails that premium feel and raw performance—perfect if you value polish over extras.