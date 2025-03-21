Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Mar 21, 2025, 3:04 pm EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Wondering which budget phone reigns supreme? Google Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e go head-to-head!

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Apple iPhone 16e

Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s budget models have quietly boosted its market share.

Meanwhile, Apple has stepped away from competing in the value market. The iPhone SE aimed to fill that gap, but after nearly a decade, Apple seems more focused on pushing innovation than affordability. Now, with both companies launching lower-tier phones, Google has a real shot at winning over cost-conscious buyers. So, which is the better deal—the Google Pixel 9a or the iPhone 16e?

Google Pixel 9a: Tensor G4 Processor and 13 Megapixel Camera for Ultrawide Photos

1. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Design

The Pixel 9a switches to flat edges and drops the curved design. It matches the higher-end Pixel 9 pretty well. The flat back gets rid of the camera bump too. Many people will enjoy that since the 8a’s metal bar makes it wobble on desks. I actually liked the aluminium frame—it added some charm and made the Pixel stand out. What do you think about it?

The iPhone 16e finally says goodbye to the Home Button. That gives it a sharp, modern look I enjoy. Still, I miss how simple the button made navigation; felt so easy to use. There’s a notch at the top of the screen, like the iPhone 14, with flat aluminium edges that make for a lightweight and comfortable grip.

Screen size on the 9a jumps to 6.3 inches, up from the 8a’s 6.1. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e keeps its 6.1-inch display.

Brightness is a win for the 9a. It hits 2,700 nits outdoors, topping the 8a’s 2,000. The iPhone 16e reaches 1,200 nits for HDR, less than the 15’s 1,600. Even with lower numbers, the 16e holds up fine in sunlight.

Color choices lean toward the Pixel 9a. You get black, white, light blue, and pink. The iPhone 16e only comes in black or white.

Here’s a catch—the Pixel 9a features a plastic back. Some prefer plastic since it won’t shatter like glass. No case? You’ll notice the difference. I favor glass backs—they feel premium. Thankfully, the iPhone 16e includes an aluminum body with glass front and back. Glass looks sleek, reflective, and elegant.

2. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Performance

The Google Pixel 9a offers Qi wireless charging and fast 23W wired charging. Its 5,100 mAh battery sounds hefty, doesn’t it? Google says it lasts over 30 hours with normal use. That’s a major plus. But beware—actual battery life might fall short of the claim.

Over on Apple’s side, the iPhone 16e boasts 26 hours of video playback. That beats the 15 hours of the third-gen iPhone SE. The notched Face ID cutout and single camera catch the eye. But its battery life steals the show. Thanks to a bigger battery, the custom C1 modem, and the A18 chip, it hit 36 hours in Wirecutter’s tough tests.

Both phones stick to 7.5W for Qi wireless charging, though. The Pixel 9a ditches the Tensor G3 for the fresh Tensor G4 chip. It aligns with the flagship Pixel 9s, bringing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. Gizmochina pitted the Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro XL against the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro. The G4 hits 1,967 single-core and 4,697 multi-core, topping the G3’s 1,772 and 4,485. Not a massive jump, though.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e nudges past the iPhone 16 in Laptop Mag’s CPU tests. They’re neck-and-neck, showing just a 1% difference on Geekbench 6 scores. The 16e lags the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max by only 2-3%. Quite a strong crew.

The iPhone 16e has a few trade-offs compared to its fancier siblings. Slower Wi-Fi and a less powerful chip won’t bother most people. But skipping MagSafe might turn some away. MagSafe rocks for charging—I use it everywhere at home now. I also tried a magnetic mount with my old Android—it worked, but MagSafe feels smoother.

Which budget phone is best for gaming?

The iPhone 16e’s refresh rate caps at 60Hz, which isn’t ideal for gamers or fast scrollers. A bump to 90Hz or 120Hz would’ve been nice—most Androids, like the Pixel 9a, already offer that for a smoother feel.

Performance-wise, both the Pixel 9a and iPhone 16e handle demanding games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile pretty well. But Genshin Impact? That’s a whole different beast. It’s one of the most resource-hungry games out there. A YouTuber tested all 3 Pixel 9 models—the base, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL—aiming for 60 FPS. They started off strong, but frame rates eventually dipped into the 40s.

The iPhone 16e runs on the A18 chipset, a close sibling to the iPhone 16’s but with 4 GPU cores instead of 5. That slight cut makes a difference. Genshin Impact saw more stutters, and other heavy games weren’t immune either. Still, it’s not a dealbreaker—this iPhone can plow through almost anything you throw at it.

When tried out on the Resident Evil 4— which I think is the toughest AAA PC ports you can play on iOS—the iPhone 16e showed off its potential. It achieved an average of 42 FPS after 20 minutes, not far behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max (54 FPS).

Overall, the iPhone 16e beats the Pixel 9a in gaming. However, for a similar price, the Red Magic 10 Pro delivers a much better experience.

3. Which budget phone has the best camera?

Apple trimmed a camera feature that matters. The iPhone 16e only has a single 48MP rear lens, unlike other iPhones with 2 or 3. That one camera manages a 2x in-sensor zoom for telephoto shots, but lacks an ultrawide option. I don’t often use the ultrawide on my iPhone 15 Pro since the main camera handles all lighting well. My cousin, who travels a lot, loves her ultrawide for grabbing wide landscapes and indoor scenes where stepping back isn’t possible. She also enjoys using it to capture indoor architecture with tons of detail.

The Pixel 9a steps up with dual rear cameras: a 48MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide for 1x and 0.5x shots, plus macro mode. It outdoes the iPhone 16e’s single camera, though it doesn’t match the Galaxy A36’s triple-lens setup with 2x zoom.

Google brings its signature photo tricks, like Real Tone for accurate skin tones and Night Sight for solid low-light shots. The Pixel 9a even adds astrophotography to the A-series, letting you snap stunning night sky photos. I’ve seen Pixel 9 Pro astro shots, and they’re seriously impressive.

4. Software

I love that Pixel’s bringing back 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches. It’s the phone I suggest for all the senior folks in our families—including my own. We can chill out, knowing their phone stays safe longer.

Meanwhile, Apple says on its website, “Owners of iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac products may obtain a service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for five years after the product is no longer sold.”

5. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: AI

Thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a taps into Google AI features from the Pixel 9 series. You get tons of Gemini and Google AI, like Gemini Live, right off the bat.

The 9a runs Android 15, matching other Pixel 9 phones. Better yet, it brings AI photo and editing tools I enjoy—Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Photo Unblur, and Pixel Studio. I don’t own a Pixel, but I’ve seen Magic Editor in action. It blows me away how it merges objects into scenes with perfect lighting.

Apple’s AI tools lag with users. New writing features and Genmoji—custom AI emojis—don’t drive many iPhone upgrades. Writing tools feel nice, but I never had email troubles before. Summaries work fine, though most things I read stay brief anyway.

I’ve tested removing objects from iPhone photos. It often messes up. Image Playground amused me at first, but now it’s just a novelty.

Google Assistant beats Siri in smarts. It tackles tasks more easily. Still, both deliver features that save time and effort.

6. Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Price

Right now, the Pixel 9a ($499) costs just $100 less than the 16e ($599). Both devices share pretty similar specs. The Google phone boasts a better camera, though.

Verdict

Google grabs the budget crowd with a bigger screen, bright display, and fun colors. Meanwhile, Apple keeps it sleek and powerful, shining in battery life and gaming.

Both phones pack a punch for the price, but they cater to different vibes. The Pixel 9a wins with camera variety and long software support. The iPhone 16e, though, nails that premium feel and raw performance—perfect if you value polish over extras.

Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
I’ll admit it—I’ve tested my fair share of webcams, and most of them blend into the same forgettable category of “just good enough.” But when I got my hands on the EMEET Piko, I knew right away this wasn’t your..
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
 AI is everywhere, whether we like or not. It’s in our phones, our TVs, and even the emails we draft. But what really grabs my attention isn’t just AI-powered conveniences—it’s the wave of fresh, innovative gadgets from up-and-coming brands. They’re..
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Businesses use video conferencing as part of their daily operations for remote work and global collaboration. This is because more businesses are changing towards a digital workplace and using hybrid communication models. Moreover, the global video conferencing market is growing..
CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
CamScanner, a global leader in document scanning application with over 300 million users, has established itself as a trusted name in the digital document management space. In an age where data privacy is a growing concern for individuals and organizations..
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
So, Xbox might be jumping into the handheld scene! But hold up—why now? Japan’s the home of major gaming companies and still leads in cool hybrid systems. Sony and Nintendo often tailor their handhelds for Japan first, then tweak them..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
I’ve always admired folks who hunt for the perfect gear. Not rebels, just smart shoppers. They skip the hype and focus on what fits their vibe. Sure, grabbing Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, feels tempting. Everyone’s got..
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
With prices climbing, I know I’m not the only one hunting for cheap tech this year. And when it comes to fitness trackers—which are nice to have but not exactly essential—I want solid features at an even better price. No..
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
The digital age has ushered in rapid technological advancements, fundamentally transforming how we interact with gadgets. From smart home devices to wearables, tech products have become more sophisticated and interconnected. However, a significant shift is now unfolding: tokenized gadgets, powered..
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
We are bombarded daily by endless pings, alerts, and messages. This overwhelming stream of notifications, emails, and other online distractions is called ‘digital noise.’ It sneaks into our lives, takes our focus, tires us down, and makes it more difficult..
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
The Galaxy S25 series is now on sale, and I’m so here for it! As a longtime Samsung user, I’m excited about the slimmer design and impressive AI updates. Yes, I need AI agents in my life—to cross-check my schedule..
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Do you often fight for TV time with the family? Sony’s PlayStation Portal could be your hero—if your Wi-Fi’s rock solid. Mine works flawlessly, though others haven’t been as lucky. In this PlayStation Portal review, I’ll break down the pros,..