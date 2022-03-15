The coolest immersive headsets for you to explore the future with

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 15, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

VR is the future. To explore it, you'll want some of the most immersive headsets out there. And those are just what we're rounding up today.

The Magic Leap 2 is one of the coolest new headsets

From immersive games to simulated surgeries, more experiences are going virtual. We couldn’t be more thrilled, and, to help you get the best virtual experience possible, we’re highlighting the coolest immersive headsets for exploring the future.

If you want to get into VR gaming and leisure experiences, you can’t go wrong with the Oculus Quest 2. Its tours and games are lifelike and fun. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

Otherwise, if you’re interested in VR for professional use, there are a slew of high-tech offerings. We find the Magic Leap 2 and Varjo XR-3 impressive for their simulated experiences and collaboration features.

The future of VR is so exciting. Get ready for it with any of these immersive headsets.

1. The Oculus Quest 2 VR & AR headset brings you high-quality virtual and augmented reality experiences at an affordable price.

Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 in use

Take a virtual tour of the White House, play a round of golf, and do so much more with the Oculus Quest 2 VR & AR Headset. You’ll love the crisp images and dynamic environments.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

2. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset is lightweight and switches from AR to VR using a global dimming tool for a realistic quality.

Magic Leap 2 in a video

Prep for surgeries, manufacturing, defense, and more with the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. It offers a 70° FOV for a wide digital work area. Meanwhile, the dynamic dimming feature makes digital objects look solid, even in a bright room.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The HTC Vive Focus 3 VR headset makes remote collaboration among professionals more lifelike.

HTC Vive Focus 3
HTC Vive Focus 3 front view

VR is also set to change the way we work. With the HTC Vive Focus 3 VR headset, you can collaborate closely with colleagues across the world. True virtual hands let you perform tasks more naturally in the metaverse thanks to its 26-point hand tracking.

Get it for $1,300 on the official website.

4. The Varjo VR-3 virtual true-to-life headset features high resolution and a fast eye-tracker, enhancing your workflow.

Varjo VR-3 on a person

Enjoy an immersive work environment with the Varjo VR-3 virtual true-to-life headset. Another professional headset, its ergonomic design keeps you comfortable. And the high specs support your team’s performance, making it one of the coolest immersive headsets out there.

Get it for $3,395 on the official website.

5. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset shows you fine details in 5K, and a 120° horizontal FOV expands your viewing area.

HTC Vive Pro 2 in a video

Feel like you’re really there with the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset. With its 5K resolution, you’ll see games, share ideas, and more with clarity. And, with a 120Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy fast, seamless graphics.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

6. The HP Reverb G2 Immersive VR Headset delivers realistic immersive experiences for both gamers and professionals.

HP Reverb G2
HP Reverb G2 on a woman

Yes, your gaming gear can actually help you in the workplace when it’s the HP Reverb G2 Immersive VR Headset. It immerses you in SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. Then, apps like Enscape and SkyReal help create and display your work if you’re a designer.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

7. The Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset gives you photorealistic graphics over a 115° FOV for true-to-life environments.

Varjo XR-3 on a healthcare professional

Virtual objects look real instead of holographic when you wear the Varjo XR-3 mixed reality headset. The true-to-life MR is immersive and natural, helping doctors and pilots train in realistic environments.

Get it for $5,995 on the official website.

8. The Valve Index ergonomically designed VR headset is comfortable and offers finger-tracking controllers.

Valve Ergonomically Designed VR Headset
Valve Index in use

The Valve Index ergonomically designed VR headset impresses with its finger-tracking controllers, providing a natural feel during games. For this reason, it’s one of the coolest immersive headsets you can buy.

Get it for $749 on the official website.

9. The PlayStation VR gaming headset has been around for a while, but you can’t beat games like Rez Infinite, Moss, etc.

PlayStation VR
PlayStation VR on a man

Play your PlayStation games in VR with the PlayStation VR gaming headset. It offers an immersive experience for some of your favorite games and works with PS5 when you get an adapter from Sony.

Get it used for $229 on Amazon.

10. The HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses help you de-stress by encouraging mindfulness and productivity in VR.

HTC VIVE Flow
HTC Vive Flow VR glasses on a woman meditating

VR isn’t just about gaming and remote collaboration. The HTC VIVE Flow VR glasses help you relax through virtual travel and meditation, which is why they made our list of the coolest immersive headsets. Lightweight, they’re easy to put on and take off.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

One thing’s for sure: you’ll enjoy exploring the digital future with these immersive VR headsets. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
