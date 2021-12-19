Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021

By Mark Gulino on Dec 19, 2021, 7:00 am EST

It's been a busy year full of advanced technology! Of course, we love technology—so that makes this year a great one. Today we explore 20 of our favorite products released or announced in 2021. Read on to find out more!

It’s been quite a year, especially in the wide world of technology. We’ve seen a myriad of different devices, a ton of nifty gadgets, and a lot of cool products hit the scene.

Some of them are actually very useful, while others are just a load of fun. From smart home gadgets and sustainable products to business tools and AI-powered robots, here are the best tech gadgets of 2021.

1. FORME Studio smart fitness mirror offers helpful one-on-one training plus tons of effective classes.

FORME Studio smart fitness mirror

The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror is a great way to work out at home. It features a 43-inch UHD 4K display, stereoscopic cameras, and a wall mount to save space.

It also includes 1:1 training to help you stay on track with form and technique, not to mention motivation. You can tap a wide range of classes too, like yoga and strength training—even dance. Of course, when you’re not using it to get or stay in shape, you can use it as a regular mirror as well.

You can get the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror here starting at $2,495.

2. Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera puts you on your TV so you can monitor your movements.

Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout system

Another fantastic home workout option for our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list is the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera. This workout system uses a combination of AI and movement tracking to assist you while exercising.

It can show you on your TV screen so you can check your form. There’s also a myriad of different classes available, so you’ve got plenty of great exercises you can do. Not to mention, it offers personalized recommendations to keep things challenging.

You can get the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera here in early 2022. Pricing starts at $495.

3. Leica Q2 Reporter camera lets you take pictures discreetly and offers rugged durability.

Leica Q2 Reporter camera

Are you a professional photographer or journalist looking for a solid new field camera? Check out the Leica Q2 Reporter. It’s a low-profile cam that features a matte olive green body with grippy Kevlar exterior texturing.

The Leica Q2 reporter is capable of holding up to harsh conditions, including thermal hazards and exposure to chemicals. It even excludes the red Leica dot and engraving to improve its subtleness.

You can get the Leica Q2 Reporter discreet camera here in March 2022 for $5,695.

4. DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones bring ProRes and Hasselblad technology, and they have obstacle sensing.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine drone

Who doesn’t want a drone these days? You can capture all kinds of aerial footage with the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones. They work with Apple’s ProRes 422 HQ encoding. Plus, they feature Hasselblad L2D-20-c dual camera systems with professional-level 4/3 CMOS cameras.

They also include omni-directional obstacle sensing, Advance RTH, and 46 minutes of flight time. They can even transmit a live 1080p video feed at 60 FPS. Definitely deserving of a spot on our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list.

You can get the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones here starting at $2,199.

5. Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds have active noise cancelation, spatial audio, and more.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds

If you’re looking for a great pair of headphones that offer spatial audio support, try these on for size. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds have exactly what you need, from spatial audio technology to dynamic head tracking.

Listen to music, take calls, and enjoy modes like active noise cancelation and transparency. This is a solid choice for anyone seeking an alternative to Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds.

You can get the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds here for $199.99.

6. Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips come in 14- and 16-inch sizes with incredible specs.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 official promo

What would our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list be without the new MacBook? The Apple MacBook Pro brings plenty to the table, from its M1 Pro and M1 Max chip to new ports. There’s also MagSafe 3 support too.

Depending on which version you choose, you can get as much as 64 GB of unified ram and up to a 32-core GPU, along with its 10-core CPU. This is a truly pro-level laptop that doesn’t hold back. If you’re a professional artist or creator, you won’t want to miss it.

You can get the Apple MacBook Pro here starting at $1,999.

7. Apple AirPods 3rd Gen bring full spatial audio support in addition to low distortion drivers and adaptive EQ.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

Maybe it’s just us, but Apple fans really can’t go wrong with a pair of AirPods, can they? The latest AirPods (3rd Gen) offer some significant improvements over the previous version.

For example, they feature full spatial audio support, a low distortion driver, and an adaptive EQ. Plus, they’re MagSafe compatible. These handy headphones are also IPX4 water and sweat resistant. Lastly, you can expect up to 6 hours of listening time.

You can get the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) here for $139.99.

8. Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones pack serious bass and enhanced, high-end sound quality.

Palm Buds Pro earphones

Not a fan of Beats or AirPods—but want a similar experience? No worries! Palm surprised us this year with a solid pair of earphones that provide a nice array of audio capabilities.

The Palm Buds Pro earphones feature active noise cancelation, virtual assistant support, ambient mode, and over 24 hours of playtime. They also include 10 mm drivers for thumping bass and an effective dynamic range.

You can get the Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones here for $99.

9. DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam has a modular design and can stick to objects magnetically.

DJI Action 2 modular camera with add-on display

The DJI Action 2 camera is an especially nifty device. It uses a modular system that allows you to add accessories and components to it. It’s also magnetic so you can attach it to just about any kind of metal surface.

This durable cam features 4K recording at 120 fps. The Action 2 includes a 155-degree field of view as well. Lastly, it’s waterproof up to 10 meters or 60 meters if you add the available Waterproof Case attachment.

You can get the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam here for $519.

10. Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier gives you Razer Chroma RGB lighting and N95-grade filters.

Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier

There are wearable air purifiers, and then there’s the Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier. This cyberpunkesque face mask uses N95-grade filters to help clean the air you take in through it.

In fact, these filters last 3-times longer than regular surgical masks and boast a 99% BFE rating. There are even built-in cooling fans and antifog capabilities. Best of all, what would a Razer product be without customizable RGB lighting?

You can get the Razer Zephyr RGB wearable air purifier here for $99.99.

11. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones have custom Tensor chips and advanced machine learning.

Google Pixel 6 5G smartphone

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G, offer the truest Android experience you can get. This new line features advanced machine learning due to its custom Tensor chip, and both versions have new camera arrays.

These include 50 MP wide lenses, 12 MP ultrawide lenses, and, for the Pro, a 58 MP telephoto lens. Each comes with LDAF sensors and multiple fun color options.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro 5G smartphones are available here starting at $599.

12. Nanoleaf Lines backlit smart light bars connect to form custom designs for colorful ambient lighting.

Nanoleaf Lines smart light bars

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your living space, gaming setup, or home studio, you’ll love Nanoleaf Lines smart light bars. You can connect them to form any shape you desire, and then let LayoutDetect figure out the best color flow for your configuration.

Nanoleaf Lines also features a Rhythm Music Visualizer so you can sync your music with it. This lets you create cool light shows from the audio you use. Lastly, it comes with voice assistant functionality and downloadable scenes and schedules.

You can get the Nanoleaf Lines smart light bars here for $199.99.

13. HTC VIVE Flow VR headset encourages you to focus on wellness, productivity, and relaxation.

HTC VIVE Flow VR headset

VR is becoming an increasingly popular form of escapism in gaming. The HTC VIVE Flow seeks to bring a different kind of escapism. By providing virtual settings to relax and meditate, it can help people disconnect from busy or stressful lives.

There’s even a virtual workstation to help block out the outside world and boost productivity. The VIVE Flow also includes spatial audio support and connects to phones via Bluetooth. Best of all, you can take them anywhere you go.

You can get the HTC VIVE Flow VR headset here for $499.

14. Xiaomi Smart Door Lock X includes facial recognition technology and an AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Smart Door Lock X

Ensure your entryway is safe and secure using Xiaomi’s Smart Door Lock X. It comes with a slew of features, like a full-color AMOLED display screen. It also uses multiple sensors, like facial recognition, to confirm user identities.

There are fingerprint and passcode entry options as well. An onboard chip stores information locally to eliminate reliance on the cloud. There’s even an IR LED for areas with low lighting. Lastly, its 6,250 mAh battery will last up to 6 months per charge.

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock X is coming soon and will be available here.

15. Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone has a 5-year warranty and a 6.3-inch HD display.

Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone

We all love our smartphones, but, unfortunately, they’re not the greatest thing for the environment. That’s what the Fairphone 4 5G is all about. It’s a sustainable smartphone that offers all the major necessities you expect.

It features a modular design so you can swap the battery or display, 5G connectivity, a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Pixelworks technology, and a 3,905 mAh battery. Not bad at all!

You can get the Fairphone 4 5G sustainable smartphone here for about $665.

16. Amazon Astro household robot brings advanced AI, a 42-inch periscope cam, and voice control.

Amazon’s Astro robot in action

Easily one of the coolest and most unexpected gadgets announced this year is Amazon’s Astro robot. It brings advanced artificial intelligence with Alexa voice control and computer vision technology. It also harnesses some impressive software and hardware.

For example, it features a 42-inch periscope camera that can ascend when needed and tuck itself away when not in use. Astro assists with a wide range of tasks and comes complete with its own personality, use modes, and more. This was a no-brainer for our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list.

Available by invitation, get the Amazon Astro robot here for $999.99.

17. Amazon Glow smart display projector connects kids with family while providing fun activities.

Amazon Glow smart display projector for kids

Another unique product from Amazon this year is the Amazon Glow smart display projector. Though geared toward kids, this nifty gadget still has a place on our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list. It projects all kinds of fun content, from puzzles and games to video chats with friends and family. It also features a myriad of parental controls. It’s a great way to keep kids entertained and let them safely engage in exciting activities.

You can get the Amazon Glow smart display projector here for $249.99.

18. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop has 16 hours of battery life and a vibrant 13-inch display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

If you’re in need of a lightweight alternative to a standard laptop, you need to check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. It’s a laptop that offers tablet functionality. The Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch display that can detach from its keyboard stand so that you can alternate between laptop and tablet modes.

It can get up to 16 hours of battery life and offers support for Thunderbolt 4, Dolby Vision, and Adaptive Color Technology. This all just scratches the surface, of course.

You can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 here starting at $899.99.

19. Facebook Portal Plus is a video-calling display that tilts and automatically pans and zooms.

Facebook Portal Plus for video calling

In 2021, we’ve seen more people working from home and even making big moves across state or even country lines. What better way to connect you with your friends and family than the Facebook Portal Plus? It’s a video-calling gadget with a 14-inch tiltable HD display and fantastic audio quality.

You can also use it for teleconferencing, Messenger, Zoom, and WhatsApp calls. It even offers Alexa support and automatic panning and zooming to always keep you in the frame.

You can get the Facebook Portal Plus video-calling display here for $299.

20. Xiaomi Smart Glasses can provide helpful information, display notifications, and even translate text.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses

It looks like Xiaomi makes the list again! How? With its super cool upcoming Smart Glasses. These slick AR glasses will enhance your daily routine by providing useful information while you interact with the rest of the world.

For example, they can display messages and help navigate. They’ll also be able to translate text and capture photos. They can even display visuals under harsh lighting conditions that might otherwise make it difficult to see.

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses are coming soon. You can find more information here in the meantime.

Lots of exciting gadgets to buy and plenty to look forward to

This year has given us a plethora of tech and devices to enjoy, and we love that. Even better, and as shown on our list, are some very cool gadgets to look forward to in 2022.

As always, we’re here searching for the latest and greatest products to share with you—and we hope to bring you lots more in the coming year. If there’s anything you think should be on our Best Tech Gadgets of 2021 list, feel free to drop a comment below!

