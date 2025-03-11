Best home cleaning tools—spring 2025 edition

Spring cleaning season is here, but who has time for a week-long deep clean? With the right tools, you can get your home sparkling fast—so let's talk about the best ones for the job.

I love spring cleaning. There’s something incredibly satisfying about decluttering the pantry and making the fridge sparkle. That being said, I don’t have a whole week to spruce up my home, and I’m guessing you don’t either. We’ve got one weekend—if we’re lucky. So how can we get the most done in the least amount of time? With some of the best home cleaning tools—of course!

This spring, I have ambitious goals: deep-clean the carpets, wash the windows, conquer under-the-furniture dust bunnies, and swap out the kids’ winter clothes. And I 100% plan on completing everything. In one weekend. And take the kids to the park on Sunday. It might be slightly unrealistic. But with the right tools, I’m making it happen.

So, what are best gadgets for a power-packed cleaning spree? I’ve rounded them up below. From robot vacuums to carpet cleaners, these gadgets will prep your home for warmer—fast. I even threw in a robot lawn mower, in case you plan on gardening, too. Why should you trust my picks? I’ve spent over 5 years testing and reviewing home gadgets—so if I say something’s worth your time, it actually is.

1. Wyze Robot Vacuum

Wyze Robot Vacuum on a hard floor

First thing on Saturday morning, I’ll set the Wyze Robot Vacuum to clean my hardwood floors. I can send it to any room in the house thanks to the smart app control. Meanwhile, I’ll get to work sorting the kids’ sweaters.

The Wyze Robot Vacuum boasts an advanced sensor array—so it probably knows my house better than I do! It deftly navigates around furniture and random toys. All the while, it sucks up crumbs and dirt. Moreover, it can handle all surfaces, including hardwood floors and high-pile carpets.

Amazon price: $199

2. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 vacuuming a carpet

Another great—and affordable—robot vacuum option is the iRobot Roomba 694. For just $140.83, it offers Adaptive Navigation and auto-height adjustment—features you’d typically find on a more premium robot vacuum. Plus, it works around your schedule—you can set it to clean while you’re at work or out running errands.

I like that this robot is compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. I’d use the voice control feature to set up a cleaning schedule, hands-free. Then, I’d let it do its thing while I handled other chores in the house.

Amazon price: $140.83

3. Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum in a lifestyle image

Where would I be without my Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum? This sleek stick vacuum boasts up to 100% more power than its predecessor, and it has up to 60 minutes of runtime. Its slim shape makes it easy to move and use!

I love how this vacuum intelligently adapts the power depending on the flooring it detects. We have both hardwood floors and throw carpets in my house, so this is a big plus. The helpful handheld mode makes it great for cleaning the car! It’s one of the best home cleaning tools right now.

Amazon list price: $749.99 Deal price: $649.99, 13% OFF

4. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift away in use

I recommend the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away if you need an all-in-one vacuum for your spring cleaning. Not only does it deep clean the carpets and floors, but it has a liftable design, making it ideal for the stairs and furniture.

And, if you’re like me and suffer from seasonal allergies, you’ll appreciate the Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology with a HEPA filter. It traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens! Say hello to a sniffle-free spring!

Amazon list price: $199.99 Deal price: $159.99, 20% OFF

5. Miele Classic C1

Miele Classic C1 in red

While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of more high-tech vacuums, the Miele Classic C1 remains an evergreen product, and for good reason. It delivers both maneuverability and strong suction power—no setup process required.

So, it’s a more analog vacuum, but that’s why I love it. German-engineered, all components are well-built and long-lasting—I’ve had mine for over a decade! Plus, it comes with some pretty useful accessories for spring cleaning: a dusting brush, a crevice tool, and an upholstery tool.

Amazon list price: $399.99

6. The Tineco Carpet ONE

Tineco Carpet One in a video

I wash our carpets at the end of every winter. And for a smooth, less hassle-y clean, I recommend the Tineco Carpet ONE. It cleans carpets with high-powered suction and leaves behind zero dirty water residue. Meanwhile, the heated wash technology keeps the water at precisely 104°F, removing stains more easily.

I also like the iLoop Sensor which changes the water flow and suction depending on the debris it dectects. The voice prompts and mobile app makes this carpet cleaner pretty user friendly. I love how clean our throw rugs look after a session with this gadget. In my oppinion, it’s one of the best home cleaning tools right now.

Amazon price: $499

7. ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni in a city apartment

We live in a city apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows. So we deal with our fair share of bird droppings and rain stains. And to tackle it I use the ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni. I love its portable charging station, which lets the robot work without being near a socket.

Even better, this robot gives me peace of mind with its 12-stage protection. It covers both the hardware and software. The Winbot W2 Omni even comes with insurance protection in the unlikely event of a malfunction or damage.

Amazon price: $599.99

8. HOBOT 298 Window Cleaning Robot

HOBOT 298 in a YouTube video

Another great window-cleaning robot for spring is the HOBOT 298. It’ll get those windows sparkling in less time—and with less physical strain—than manual cleaning. In fact, it cleans a square meter of glass in just 2.4 minutes. That’s less time than it takes to unload the dishwasher!

I appreciate the brushless DC motor, which makes the robot work nearly silently. I also like the HOBOT app, which lets me monitor everything, remotely. What’s more, it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

List price: $299 Deal Price: $199, $100 OFF

9. Black + DECKER Dustbuster Furbuster

Black + Decker Dustbuster Furbuster cleaning under a sofa

I use the Black + Decker Dustbuster Furbuster for sucking up hard-to-reach messes like cereal beneath the sofa cusions and crumbs between the car seats. The high suction picks up everything quickly, so I can see this becoming a go-to cleaning product for many.

On spring cleaning day, I’ll use the XL extendable crevice tool for vacuuming above the door fames—you’d be surprised how much dust accumulates there! Dog and cat owners, you’ll love the motorized pet brush— it removes pet hair stuck to armchairs, sofas, and the like!

Amazon list price: $99.99 Deal price: $93.79, 6% OFF

10. Segway Navimow i110N robot lawn mower

Segway Navimow i110N top view

As a city dweller, I don’t have a lawn. But my parents live in the suburbs, and they swear by their robot lawn mower. If you’re looking to buy one, I recommend the Segway Navimow i110N. It’s an easy way to get the yard in shape for spring and maintain it throughout the warmer months.

The Segway Navimow i110N navigates complicated garden layouts, even with trees and narrow corridors. That’s thanks to its automatic AI-assisted mapping. The mapping process is quick, wire free, and happens with just a few taps of your smartphone. Totally worth it!

Amazon price: $1,299

Final thoughts

With the best home cleaning tools out there, you can deep clean your home in record time—and still have your weekend to enjoy. Whether it’s a robot vacuum keeping your floors spotless, a high-powered carpet cleaner tackling winter grime, or a window-cleaning bot doing the hard work, these tools make the whole process faster, easier, and dare I say… kinda fun?

