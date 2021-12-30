Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 30, 2021, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Headphones for on-the-go wear are incredibly convenient, but which are the best? Check out our selections in the blog below. They offer clear calls, voice assistance, and more.

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds in use

Whether you’re a student, a professional, a parent, or all three, the best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go help enormously. They pretty much let you navigate the world hands-free while taking calls and skipping through music.

Related: Best EDC gadgets of 2021

If you take business-related calls while walking from one meeting to the next, you’ll appreciate the in-ear headphones below. They guarantee crystal-clear calls with minimal background noise.

Meanwhile, for the multitaskers out there, we included earphones with built-in voice assistants, touch controls, and comfy fits for longer wear. So, no matter where you go, these are the in-ear headphones to take with you.

1. The 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones boast dramatic bass for quality on-the-go sound. Their secure fit is so comfortable.

1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones
1MORE ComfoBuds 2 on a man

Choose the 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 gaming earphones for their comfy, secure fit, as well as the incredible sound from the 13.4 mm dynamic driver. The AAC codec supports great sound on Apple products.

Get them for $59.99 on Amazon.

2. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are great for on-the-go use thanks to their crystal clear calls and integrated Google Assistant.

Google Pixel Buds A Series
Google Pixel Buds A-Series on a man walking

Life on the go becomes so much easier with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. They deliver realistic audio thanks to the 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers. Additionally, they are comfortable, provide clear calls, and come with Google Assistant built-in.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

3. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds have Spatial Audio technology, adjusting the audio as you move your head.

Beats Fit Pro in a video

More of the best in-ear headphones you can use on the go are the Beats Fit Pro Wireless earbuds. They provide a multidimensional sound experience for commutes, workouts, and more. The secure-fit wingtips keep them comfortable in your ears.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

4. The grell TWS/1 in-ear headphones have a comfortable fit, a built-in voice assistant, and audiophile-level sound at an affordible price.

grell TWS1 in ear headphones
grell TWS/1 on a woman with guitars

Hear music the way the artist intended with the grell TWS/1 in-ear headphones. Their TWS/1 tech ensures incredible sound. Meanwhile, the proprietary Noise Annoyance Technology blocks sound frequencies that even ANC can miss.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

5. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds boast a cool speak-to-chat feature that pauses music while you take a call.

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Sony WF-1000XM4 on a woman

The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are some of the best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go. Thanks to their Integrated Processor V1, they remove even more unwanted noise. And the voice pickup tech captures your voice accurately.

Get them for $249.99 on the official website.

6. The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Finely Crafted Earbuds feel comfortable in your ears and have helpful touch controls.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Finely Crafted Earbuds

Immerse yourself in your audio with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Finely Crafted Earbuds. They help you focus in any environment while the ergonomic design keeps you comfortable for hours. Finally, touch controls make them a breeze to operate.

Get them for $199.95 on the official website.

7. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have active and passive noise cancelation. Plus, they’re super comfortable and stay in your ears.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earphones
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on a person in a library

For an all-around great pair of earphones, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Their four microphones limit background noise during calls. Moreover, the silicone StayHear Max tip keeps the buds secure in your ears.

Get them for $199 on the official website.

8. The Shure AONIC FREE ergonomic earphones provide up to 21 hours of battery life for continuous music, and they have touch controls.

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Shure AONIC FREE in use

Even when you’re out, you like to keep the music playing. And the Shure AONIC FREE ergonomic earphones make that possible with their long battery life. Moreover, the Environment mode brings in your surroundings with just a press of a button.

Get them for $199 on the official website.

9. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are ideal for on-the-go use thanks to their 4 microphones and bone-conduction sensor for clear calls.

Best in-ear headphones you can use comfortably on the go
Jabra Elite 7 Pro on a person

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are some of the best in-ear headphones you can use on the go because they block the sounds you don’t want to hear and bring in those you do. What’s more, their smaller size and pressure relief vents mean you can wear them comfortably for hours.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

10. The Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds have advanced touch controls and come with 3 eartip sizes for the right fit.

Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds
Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds in black

Looking for in-ear headphones that are easy to use? Check out the Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds. Their touch controls keep you wire-free. Then, the 3 sizes of ear tips ensure your comfort.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

The right pair of in-ear headphones can make life on the go easier and more productive. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
