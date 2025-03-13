The best open ear headphones of 2025—why these are worth your money

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

City life is congested, but that doesn’t mean I’m giving up my music. The best open ear headphones let me listen to my playlist and stay aware of my surroundings.

OpenRock X on a man lifting weights

I live in a city, so the best open ear headphones make perfect sense to me. Because getting clipped by a motorcycle is definitely not on my 2025 to-do list. With a good pair of open ear earbuds, I can listen to music or take calls—all while gauging the traffic. These headphones are great for urban running or bicycling, too—no more fiddling with earbuds that refuse to stay put!

Chances are, you’ve seen open ear headphones before. Also known as air conduction headphones, they usually have earhooks or clips and sometimes even a headband. In the past, these devices relied on bone conduction tech. But the weaker bass and sound leakage were always tradeoffs. Thankfully, in 2025, brands have stepped it up. The latest air conduction designs deliver clearer sound, a better fit, and even spatial awareness.

If, like me, you’d like to walk or run more safely in the urban jungle, this blog post is for you. As a tech journalist with over 5 years of experience reviewing headphones, I’ve seen plenty of open ear options. Let’s dive into the best ones you can get in 2025!

1. SHOKZ OpenFit

SHOKZ OpenFit on a man exercising

The SHOKZ OpenFit open ear headphones are highly rated around the web for being the best headphones for most people. And I concur. Users can expect good sound delivery while still staying aware of their environment. Meanwhile, the fit is stable and should suit most people. I, for one, have a terrible time keeping earbuds in my ear, even with eartips. The OpenFit stay on my ears even during a brisk jog.

My personal take:

✨ Impressive sound quality. These headphones offer audio that’s pretty close to in-ear buds but they keep you in touch with your surroundings. A true lifesaver in a city environment!

✨ Solid design. The simple ear hook shape is soft and versatile—so expect a stable fit. They’ll stay in place through most types of exercise.

❗️Not great with eyewear. The SHOKZ OpenFit Headphones aren’t the best for glasses. Since your ears must support both the headphones and glasses, one can easily slip off.

Amazon list price: $179.95 Deal Price: $159.95, 11% OFF

2. OpenRock X

OpenRock X on bike commuters

Looking for a pair of open ear headphones for workouts? Then I recommend the OpenRock X. These air conduction earbuds have a swivel ear hook that allows a secure and pressure-free fit, even during intense workouts. The soundstage is wide with deep bass, and the IPX5 water resistance rating keeps them strong in the face of sweat and rain.

My personal take:

✨ AI noise cancellation. I appreciate the AI 4-Mic noise-cancelling tech. It ensures I can hear and be heard in any conversation, even in windy environments.

✨ Cool sound modes. The 3 sound modes (Rock, Relax, and Boom) help me get the most out of my music.

❗️Unwieldy case size. The case is on the large side. But, if you don’t plan on carrying it with you while you run, it’s not a big deal.

Official Website Price: $169.99

3. 1MORE S70

1MORE S70 in black

Another solid pair of open ear headphones are the 1MORE S70. They offer premium sound while keeping you in tune with what’s around you. And after checking out what they offer, I’d say they’re a solid choice—especially if you’re picky about comfort. With lightweight titanium and soft silicone, they’re designed to feel practically weightless, even after hours of wear. If you’ve ever struggled with bulky ear hooks, these might be the upgrade you need.

My personal take:

✨ Stylish design. The 1MORE S70 boasts a high-quality design with a fancy see-through charging case. They’ll keep you fancy on the go.

✨ Respectable battery life. Unless a device is my phone, I’m not charging it every day. Thankfully, the 1MORE S70 has a more than decent 40 hours of battery life. Plus, a 5-minute quick charge gives you 2 additional hours of playtime.

❗️Not for extreme weather. The IPX5 rating is fine for sweat and light rain, but if you’re a runner who braves downpours, you might want something with stronger water resistance

Amazon price: $129.99

4. Bose Ultra Open

Bose Ultra Open in a lifestyle scene

Released last year, the Bose Ultra Open have a pretty innovative design—which makes them one of the best open ear headphones right now. Just clip them onto your ears’ helixes to send immersive sound to your ear canal. Meanwhile, you’ll stay aware of passing people and cars.

My personal take:

✨ High-quality open ear sound. The sound quality is great, with very little leakage. Expect sound-stage, spatial audio.

✨Unique design. I love the cuff-like shape—they look like tech-inspired earrings, only they play music.

❗️Expensive. Priced at $299.99 on Amazon, they’re some of the most expensive open ear earbuds I’ve seen. But, they are premium headphones and their price tag reflects that.

Amazon price: $299

5. Nothing Ear (Open)

Nothing Ear (Open) video

I like the Nothing Ear (Open) for their minimal style and compact, pill-shaped carrying case. They look and feel cool. But they’re not just a designer’s palette. These pretty earphones pull their weight at the gym, too, staying in place during vigorous workouts and longer listening sessions. And of course, they allow the surrounding noise to reach your ear—quite well. The Nothing app offers an advanced EQ, letting you adjust the entire frequency range.

My personal take:

✨ Minimalist design. I love the barely-there aesthetic. These headphones make a style statement while still being low-key. They’re some of the coolest open ear headphones I’ve seen.

✨ Customizable EQ presets. If you like to tinker with sound, the EQ presets are for you. Experiment with the entire range of frequencies!

❗️No wireless charging. Oddly, the Nothing Ear (open) earbuds don’t support wireless charging.

Amazon list price: $189 Deal Price: $129, 32% OFF

6. JBL SoundGear Sense

JBL SoundGear Sense in white

I don’t run outdoors in my city (the sidewalks are super uneven!), but if I did, I’d buy the JBL SoundGear Sense open ear headphones for my morning run. They come with earhooks and a neckband so I could choose between a runner-friendly style or an office-appropriate one. Both are cool options to have. The design is flexible and durable—it’s rated IP54 against dust and water. I love the natural sound with minimal leakage. With these headphones, I can hear my music and stay aware of surrounding traffic.

My personal take:



✨Earhooks and a neckband? I appreciate the wear options. The neckband really delivers a secure fit during exercise.

✨Super transparency. I can hear everything in my environment—for better or worse—whether I’m walking near a busy street or working in a fast-paced office.

❗️Bass that’s meh. The bass isn’t as good as competitor open ear brands; it seems to top-out at moderate volumes. Also, the on-ear controls are easy to trigger accidentally.

Amazon price: $149.95

7. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 in color options

The SHOKZ OpenRun Pro 2 takes open ear headphones to another level, blending bone conduction and air conduction tech for richer, more immersive audio. Whether you’re running through the city or cycling on an open road, you’ll know what’s happening. Plus, the lightweight, memory-wire frame stays put no matter how intense your workout gets.

My personal take:

✨ Bass-y bone conduction. These aren’t your average bone conduction headphones—the addition of air conduction tech gives the audio extra depth. You’ll feel the beat, not just hear it.

✨ Locked in fit. Thanks to the Ni-Ti alloy memory wire and ergonomic ear hooks, these stay in place better than most. Sprint, jump, or shake your head all you want—they won’t budge.

❗️ Not ideal for calls in windy conditions. The AI noise reduction works well, but if you’re cycling at full speed into a headwind, expect some background noise to sneak through. Also, they’re on the expensive side.

Amazon price: $179.95

8. Oladance OWS Sports

Oladance OWS Sports in yellow

Another sporty pair of open ear headphones are the Oladance OWS Sports. The proprietary OWS audio tech uses multiple sound sources to create a home theater-like experience. Just imagine running while Kendrick Lamar’s beats surround you. It’s something I can totally get behind! The fit is secure and the battery life life is long lasting. They’re another great pair of open ear headphones for running and cycling!

My personal take:

✨ Super stable fit. You can run, strength-train, and do other workouts while the OWS Sports stay securely in your ear.

✨ Good sound quality. These headphones boast powerful bass, making my favorite artists’ beats sound more lifelike. There’s no distortion at high volumes.

❗️ Expensive. At $179, the OWS Sports are on the higher end of the price range.

Official website price: $179.99

Final thoughts

In my opinion, open ear headphones are a great purchase. Not only do they keep me safe in the city, they also put me in the zone. With so many excellent options in 2025, it’s a great time to find the perfect pair for you!