The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 10, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Love working out first thing in the morning? Music in the background makes it even better. So check out these exercise-friendly headphones and earbuds.

The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds in use

Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts. Whether you use the elliptical, go for a run, or swim laps, these gadgets fit your exercise.

Related: Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?

A great pair of workout earbuds needn’t cost much. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 earbuds are just $76.49, and are waterproof enough to go in the pool.

Or, if you want to ensure your earphones stay on—no matter what—check out the Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds. They fit around your ears and use bone conduction technology for the audio.

Elevate your morning workouts with these sport-friendly earbuds and headphones.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds in use

Travel on the go with Hi-Fi sound in your ear with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound quality. Together with the seamless connectivity and comfort fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, the 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best.

You can preorder yours for $229.99 USD.

2. JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds have 6 modes of ANC and Sound Fit technology.

JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds product demo

Enjoy personalized sound for your everyday life with the JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds. These earbuds come with 6 modes of ANC tuning. So you can easily choose the level of active noise cancellation based on your needs. It’s more like having a pair of buds with 2 different styles. In fact, you can take the experience one step further with Sound Fit technology, which you use via the JBL Headphones app.

These earbuds will be available in August, starting from a price of €99.99.

3. Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones are ideal for your daily life.

Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones in black

Merge beyerdynamic’s beloved premium sound quality with a guitar-pick-inspired design. And what do you get? The Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones. These headphones give you standard audio in a compact design with ANC and Transparency Mode options for on-the-go use. Additionally, they offer smart features like easy Bluetooth 5.2 pairing, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to 11 hours of battery life.

You can get yours for $249 USD.

4. Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds.

Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds product design

Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings.

You can get yours for $449 USD.

5. Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds have an IPX8 rating and a 65-hour battery life.

Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds in use

Wear the Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. So you can wear them to work out, by the poolside, and even in the rain. Moreover, these wireless earbuds provide up to 65 hours of playtime with the charging case and up to 15 hours of nonstop use. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 also includes a Transparency mode, so you can hear background noise and hear the world around you.

You can get yours for $89.99 USD.

6. Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise.

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds in use

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features.

You can get yours for $59.99 USD.

7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset boasts hi-fi drivers & 360° Spatial Audio tech.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset in use

Step inside of your games with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset. Available with wireless and wired connectivity, it features 360° Spatial Audio technology to create an immersive experience. All the while, the 40 mm drivers reach almighty audio levels for lifelike sound. Moreover, this gaming set has ANC technology to remove outside distractions and allow you to fully engage in gameplay.

You can get yours for $249.99 USD.

8. Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds are made from 97% recycled plastics, including bottles.

Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds in use

Listen to music knowing you’re having a positive impact on the environment with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. They’re made from 97% recycled plastics (including air conditioner units, bottles, and other items). This design is great for reducing your carbon footprint and helping the planet. Moreover, they offer 30 hours of playtime, and the charging case provides 2 hours of charging for extended listening sessions.

You can get yours for $79.99 USD.

9. adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds feature a sleek design with a comfortable fit.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds in use

Listen to music for up to 26 hours nonstop with the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds. Designed with a secure fit, they remain in your ears at all times, making them great to wear during vigorous exercise or your daily commute. Moreover, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC features both an Active Noise Cancelation and Awareness mode.

You can get yours at a discounted price of $149.99 USD (original price: $189.99 USD).

10. OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and an equalizer for deeper, crisper sound.

OnePlus Nord Buds in black

Keep dancing to the beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds. These powerful earbuds feature massive 12.4 mm titanium drivers and a smooth equalizer, keeping your music rich. What’s more, with the Sound Master Equalizer’s 3 unique audio profiles—Bold, Serenade, and Bass—you can choose your music’s intensity. Then, the 7-hour battery life will keep you jamming as will the 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case.

You can get yours for $39 USD.

So, which one of these earbuds would you get for your workouts? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the portable charger that’s 3 times faster than typical 5W chargers

Take powerful charging on the go with the AOHI Magcube 30W PD mini charger. This tiny gadget gives you a 30-watt power delivery in the size of an Apple 5W charger but charges devices up to 3 times faster. Tired..
The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best eBikes and scooters for your city commutes

Work and live in a city? eScooters and eBikes are great options for getting around. Yes, instead of cursing at the traffic, you can scoot—or bike—around it with these eScooters and eBikes for city commutes. From stylish lightweight eBikes to..
Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Ergonomic home office gear for more comfortable workdays

You want your office to support your productivity—and your health. And when your office is at home, you can trick it out with the ergonomic office gear of your dreams. Yes, split keyboards, standing desks, and the like can have..
The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday

Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll..
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget

Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest indoor lights to revamp your home decor in 2022

Lighting is nothing to overlook in your home. While basic recessed lights are common, you can make things more interesting when you add layers of light. Think of ceiling lights with nature-inspired hues and table lamps with off-center orbs. They’re..
Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best pet gadgets and accessories: smart monitors, feeders & more

You want the best for your fur baby. When it’s time to buy new pet gear, you look for products that go above and beyond. Like a smart pet camera that dispenses treats or a babbling water fountain. Only the..
These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take..
Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Press multiple rosin cycles without cleaning in between with the ROSINBOMB M60 rosin press

Scale up your rosin production with the ROSINBOMB M-60. This rosin extractor lets you easily and safely create high-quality essential oils at home. Even better, its patent-pending technology enables continuous pressing, so you don’t have to stop and scrape. You..
Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: League of the Lexicon, Journal 29 Oblivion, Shu’s Tactics, and more

There’s something about puzzle-based games. They get you thinking outside the box and make you use your knowledge in ways you normally wouldn’t. In fact, they’re like stretches for the brain, and—just like those yoga poses—they’re energizing and feel-good. Puzzles..
The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75..