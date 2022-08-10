The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts

Madhurima Nag on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Love working out first thing in the morning? Music in the background makes it even better. So check out these exercise-friendly headphones and earbuds.

JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds in use

Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts. Whether you use the elliptical, go for a run, or swim laps, these gadgets fit your exercise.

Related: Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?

A great pair of workout earbuds needn’t cost much. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 earbuds are just $76.49, and are waterproof enough to go in the pool.

Or, if you want to ensure your earphones stay on—no matter what—check out the Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds. They fit around your ears and use bone conduction technology for the audio.

Elevate your morning workouts with these sport-friendly earbuds and headphones.

1. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds in use

Travel on the go with Hi-Fi sound in your ear with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound quality. Together with the seamless connectivity and comfort fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, the 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best.

You can preorder yours for $229.99 USD.

2. JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds have 6 modes of ANC and Sound Fit technology.

JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds product demo

Enjoy personalized sound for your everyday life with the JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds. These earbuds come with 6 modes of ANC tuning. So you can easily choose the level of active noise cancellation based on your needs. It’s more like having a pair of buds with 2 different styles. In fact, you can take the experience one step further with Sound Fit technology, which you use via the JBL Headphones app.

These earbuds will be available in August, starting from a price of €99.99.

3. Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones are ideal for your daily life.

Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones in black

Merge beyerdynamic’s beloved premium sound quality with a guitar-pick-inspired design. And what do you get? The Free BYRD True Wireless Bluetooth in-ear ANC headphones. These headphones give you standard audio in a compact design with ANC and Transparency Mode options for on-the-go use. Additionally, they offer smart features like easy Bluetooth 5.2 pairing, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to 11 hours of battery life.

You can get yours for $249 USD.

4. Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds.

Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds product design

Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings.

You can get yours for $449 USD.

5. Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds have an IPX8 rating and a 65-hour battery life.

Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds in use

Wear the Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. So you can wear them to work out, by the poolside, and even in the rain. Moreover, these wireless earbuds provide up to 65 hours of playtime with the charging case and up to 15 hours of nonstop use. The Tribit MoveBuds H1 also includes a Transparency mode, so you can hear background noise and hear the world around you.

You can get yours for $89.99 USD.

6. Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds have the Clear Voice Smart Mic to reduce background noise.

Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds in use

Dive into crystal-clear calls with the Skullcandy Mod wireless earbuds. Featuring the Clear Voice Smart Mic in each earbud and AI intelligence, the Skullcandy Mod isolates the speaker’s voice and reduces background noise. So it’ll feel like you’re talking in person. Moreover, these true wireless earbuds include the Stay-Aware mode, custom button settings, and additional advanced features.

You can get yours for $59.99 USD.

7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset boasts hi-fi drivers & 360° Spatial Audio tech.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset in use

Step inside of your games with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset. Available with wireless and wired connectivity, it features 360° Spatial Audio technology to create an immersive experience. All the while, the 40 mm drivers reach almighty audio levels for lifelike sound. Moreover, this gaming set has ANC technology to remove outside distractions and allow you to fully engage in gameplay.

You can get yours for $249.99 USD.

8. Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds are made from 97% recycled plastics, including bottles.

Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds in use

Listen to music knowing you’re having a positive impact on the environment with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. They’re made from 97% recycled plastics (including air conditioner units, bottles, and other items). This design is great for reducing your carbon footprint and helping the planet. Moreover, they offer 30 hours of playtime, and the charging case provides 2 hours of charging for extended listening sessions.

You can get yours for $79.99 USD.

9. adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds feature a sleek design with a comfortable fit.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds in use

Listen to music for up to 26 hours nonstop with the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC wireless earbuds. Designed with a secure fit, they remain in your ears at all times, making them great to wear during vigorous exercise or your daily commute. Moreover, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC features both an Active Noise Cancelation and Awareness mode.

You can get yours at a discounted price of $149.99 USD (original price: $189.99 USD).

10. OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and an equalizer for deeper, crisper sound.

OnePlus Nord Buds in black

Keep dancing to the beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds. These powerful earbuds feature massive 12.4 mm titanium drivers and a smooth equalizer, keeping your music rich. What’s more, with the Sound Master Equalizer’s 3 unique audio profiles—Bold, Serenade, and Bass—you can choose your music’s intensity. Then, the 7-hour battery life will keep you jamming as will the 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case.

You can get yours for $39 USD.

So, which one of these earbuds would you get for your workouts? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜