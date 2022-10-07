The best Mac accessories to buy: keyboards, stands, mice & more

Want new Mac accessories to enhance your setup? These are the best mice, keyboards, stands, and more for the job. Check them out in the blog.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand in use

Your Mac helps you get your work done. But you know it can only take you so far by itself. That’s why we’re rounding up the best Mac accessories to buy. Whether it’s a colorful portable keyboard or an innovative ergonomic mouse, these products elevate your Mac’s productivity.

Maintain your WPM while working on the go with the Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard for Mac. It seamlessly integrates into your Apple setup, and its lightweight design is super portable.

Then, you can start working on your MacBook faster with the Brydge ProDock ThunderBolt 4. You’ll love the space-saving design. Then, the 11 ports and instant dock/connection features transform your Mac into a desktop powerhouse.

Take your setup further with these Mac gadgets.

1. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac supercharges your typing experience with Tactile Quiet switches.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac in white and gray

Enjoy typing precision with less noise when you have the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. Its Tactile Quiet switches offer a satisfying bump that you barely hear. Then, the Smart Backlighting helps you focus in any light condition.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station instantly connects and docks your MacBook. It has 11 ports.

Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station in vertical mode

The ideal companion for your MacBook, the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station comes with 3 docking sleeves that work with the MacBook Pro 14″, MacBook Pro 16″, and M2 MacBook Air 2022. Stylish and versatile, it lifts and instantly connects your computer to peripherals.

Preorder this gadget for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The Satechi Dual Vertical Stand declutters your workstation with its 2-in-1 design. It helps stay productive and focused.

Satechi Dual Vertical Stand in use

Keep your desk organized with the Satechi Dual Vertical Stand. Its 2-in-1 design holds any combination of 2 tablets, laptops, and phones. The weighted base provides stability, while the silicon interior keeps your device free from scratches. It’s one of the best Mac accessories to buy.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

4. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse brings comfortable clicks to Mac users with its handshake positioning.

Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse in action

Now Mac users can enjoy a better-aligned wrist and forearm while working with the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Compatible with macOS 10.15 or later and iPadOS 14 or later, this mouse removes pressure from your wrist and arm throughout the day.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand lifts your MacBook screen and camera up to 22″ and folds flat for easy portability.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook stand in use

Stop hunching for a better view of your MacBook, and add the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand. It lifts and angles your laptop, keeping you comfortable. Plus, it’s conveniently portable with its folding feature.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

6. The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac brings you a built-in enclosure for external storage. It also offers easily accessible ports.

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac in blue

The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac is another of the best Mac accessories to buy. It allows simple installation of your M.2 NMVe SSDS or M.2 SATA SSDs. Meanwhile, the plug-and-play design provides quick access to USB ports.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

7. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in use

Add a minimalist look to your home office with the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. Its slim, lightweight shape is beautiful and convenient to carry, making it easier to work from anywhere. Even better, it connects to nearly all Apple devices.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Twelve South BackPack for 24″ iMac storage shelf adds a ‘backpack’ to your iMac for holding backup hard drives and hubs.

Twelve South BackPack for 24″ iMac storage shelf in use

Keep hard drives and hubs out of the way with the Twelve South BackPack for 24″ iMac storage shelf. It snaps easily onto the back of your computer and offers a vented hiding place for hubs, hard drives, and more. What’s more, the Twist Ties tidy your cables, making it one of the best Mac accessories to buy.

Get it for $44.99 on the official website.

9. The Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve offers refined, everyday protection for your MacBook computer. It comes in Indigo and Slate colors.

Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve in use

The Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve protects your laptop while looking stylish and elegant. The coated canvas finish reduces scratches and stays clean. Then, the recycled materials keep this sleeve sustainable.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack is a sleek carry option for your 13″ to 15″ MacBook. It boasts clean lines and a simple shape.

Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack

Look modern while commuting with your MacBook when you have the Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack. The minimal design and prominent flap add style, while Rain’s signature waterproof PU fabric protects your computer from rain.

Get it for $95 on the official website.

Take your Apple computer to the next step in efficiency and style with these must-have accessories. Which ones are you adding to your wish list? Let us know!

