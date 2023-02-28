Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters

Need a new MacBook backpack? These are some of the best around, and they suit nearly every situation. Check them out in the blog!

We love this Harber London backpack’s design

You rely on your MacBook Pro for work. So it makes sense to keep it protected when you commute. And that’s where the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters come in. From stylish leather packs to rugged all-weather bags, one of these will fit your lifestyle.

Need a MacBook backpack that can adapt to your needs throughout the day? Then we recommend the Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition. It fits up to a 15″ laptop and has 2 carry options.

Then, if you tend to misplace things, the HYPER HyperPack Pro has you covered. Its location module is compatible with the Apple Find My network, so you never have to worry about losing this backpack.

Your MacBook is safer than ever when you’re on the move with these backpacks.

1. The Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition convertible leather backpack adapts to fit your day. Buy it for $289 on the official website.

Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition in use

Your bag can transform throughout the day when it’s the Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition convertible leather backpack. It has 2 handy carry modes and a padded sleeve for up to a 15″ laptop.

2. The Aer Fit Pack 3 compact bag

Aer Fit Pack 3 in gray

Carry your work or gym essentials in style with the Aer Fit Pack 3 compact bag. Holding 18.7 liters in volume, it also has a padded and suspended laptop pocket that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

3. The HYPER HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My has location tracking, so you always know where it is. Preorder it for $120 on Indiegogo.

HYPER HyperPack Pro product video

The HYPER HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My is one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters thanks to its location module, which works with the Apple Find My network. What’s more, the design is weather resistant.

4. The Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack has a minimal design and fits up to a 15″ laptop. It costs $95 on the brand’s website.

Rains Backpack Mini on a person

Look stylish and protect your MacBook in all weather with the Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack. It uses Rains’s signature waterproof PU fabric and has an internal laptop pocket.

5. The Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L is comfortable for commutes with its many support features. Get it for $239 on the company’s website.

Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L in a lifestyle scene

You can bicycle, take public transport, and walk comfortably while wearing the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It has lumbar support, a sternum strap, and contoured padding. It also has a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket.

6. The Killspencer Daypack

Killspencer Daypack in use

If you’re looking for a classy MacBook backpack, the Killspencer Daypack is it. Made in the USA, it’s available in 5 high-end materials, and the interior laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15″ laptop. It’s one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters.

7. The Harber London Leather Backpack carries and protects up to a 16″ MacBook Pro in stunning leather. Get it for about $828 on the brand’s website.

Harber London Leather Backpack in tan

The Harber London Leather Backpack offers form and function, ensuring that your laptop inserts never fall out accidentally. In fact, this bag fits 16″, 15″, and 14″ laptops. There’s even a built-in tablet pocket that fits the iPad Pro 12.9″.

8. The Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack is slim and converts from a backpack to a briefcase. Preorder it for $329 on the company website.

Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack front view

If you’re looking for a sleek work backpack, the Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack is a great choice. It’s super slim, uses elegant leather, and has expandable laptop, tablet, and document sleeves.

9. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is an iconic MacBook Pro carry choice with its minimal lines and adaptability. It costs $279.95 on the official website.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack in gray

The award-winning Peak Design Everyday Backpack is ideal for everyday carry. Offering plenty of space, it fits 13″–16″ laptops, your lunch, wallet, phone, jacket, and much more. It’s even suitable for camera carry, making it one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters.

10. The TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe keeps your tech organized and safe wherever you go. Buy it for $159 on the brand’s website.

TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe (Image Credit: Pack Tracker)

Carry a lot of tech gear? The TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe is a longtime favorite of Mac users due to its many pockets, including its 17″ laptop pocket. Meanwhile, an air mesh back panel ensures it’s comfortable on your back.

Your MacBook Pro is your workhorse. Keep it protected during commutes when you go for any of the best MacBook Pro backpacks around. Which one do you love the most? Let us know!

