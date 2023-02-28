Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 28, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Need a new MacBook backpack? These are some of the best around, and they suit nearly every situation. Check them out in the blog!

Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters
We love this Harber London backpack’s design

You rely on your MacBook Pro for work. So it makes sense to keep it protected when you commute. And that’s where the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters come in. From stylish leather packs to rugged all-weather bags, one of these will fit your lifestyle.

Related: Best office gadgets that encourage multitasking

Need a MacBook backpack that can adapt to your needs throughout the day? Then we recommend the Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition. It fits up to a 15″ laptop and has 2 carry options.

Then, if you tend to misplace things, the HYPER HyperPack Pro has you covered. Its location module is compatible with the Apple Find My network, so you never have to worry about losing this backpack.

Your MacBook is safer than ever when you’re on the move with these backpacks.

1. The Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition convertible leather backpack adapts to fit your day. Buy it for $289 on the official website.

Tokyo Totepack
Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition in use

Your bag can transform throughout the day when it’s the Bellroy Tokyo Totepack Premium Edition convertible leather backpack. It has 2 handy carry modes and a padded sleeve for up to a 15″ laptop.

2. The Aer Fit Pack 3 compact bag goes from the office to the gym with its presentable shape. Buy it for $149 on the company website.

Aer Fit Pack 3
Aer Fit Pack 3 in gray

Carry your work or gym essentials in style with the Aer Fit Pack 3 compact bag. Holding 18.7 liters in volume, it also has a padded and suspended laptop pocket that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

3. The HYPER HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My has location tracking, so you always know where it is. Preorder it for $120 on Indiegogo.

HYPER HyperPack Pro product video

The HYPER HyperPack Pro backpack with Apple Find My is one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters thanks to its location module, which works with the Apple Find My network. What’s more, the design is weather resistant.

4. The Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack has a minimal design and fits up to a 15″ laptop. It costs $95 on the brand’s website.

Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters
Rains Backpack Mini on a person

Look stylish and protect your MacBook in all weather with the Rains Backpack Mini sleek laptop backpack. It uses Rains’s signature waterproof PU fabric and has an internal laptop pocket.

5. The Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L is comfortable for commutes with its many support features. Get it for $239 on the company’s website.

Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L in a lifestyle scene

You can bicycle, take public transport, and walk comfortably while wearing the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It has lumbar support, a sternum strap, and contoured padding. It also has a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket.

6. The Killspencer Daypack is an elegant office backpack with full-grain suede and leather materials. Purchase it for $525 on the official website.

Killspencer Daypack
Killspencer Daypack in use

If you’re looking for a classy MacBook backpack, the Killspencer Daypack is it. Made in the USA, it’s available in 5 high-end materials, and the interior laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15″ laptop. It’s one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters.

7. The Harber London Leather Backpack carries and protects up to a 16″ MacBook Pro in stunning leather. Get it for about $828 on the brand’s website.

Harber London Leather Backpack
Harber London Leather Backpack in tan

The Harber London Leather Backpack offers form and function, ensuring that your laptop inserts never fall out accidentally. In fact, this bag fits 16″, 15″, and 14″ laptops. There’s even a built-in tablet pocket that fits the iPad Pro 12.9″.

8. The Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack is slim and converts from a backpack to a briefcase. Preorder it for $329 on the company website.

Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters
Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack front view

If you’re looking for a sleek work backpack, the Wool & Oak The Pro Backpack is a great choice. It’s super slim, uses elegant leather, and has expandable laptop, tablet, and document sleeves.

9. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is an iconic MacBook Pro carry choice with its minimal lines and adaptability. It costs $279.95 on the official website.

Best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters
Peak Design Everyday Backpack in gray

The award-winning Peak Design Everyday Backpack is ideal for everyday carry. Offering plenty of space, it fits 13″–16″ laptops, your lunch, wallet, phone, jacket, and much more. It’s even suitable for camera carry, making it one of the best MacBook backpacks for daily commuters.

10. The TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe keeps your tech organized and safe wherever you go. Buy it for $159 on the brand’s website.

TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack
TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe (Image Credit: Pack Tracker)

Carry a lot of tech gear? The TIMBUK2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe is a longtime favorite of Mac users due to its many pockets, including its 17″ laptop pocket. Meanwhile, an air mesh back panel ensures it’s comfortable on your back.

Your MacBook Pro is your workhorse. Keep it protected during commutes when you go for any of the best MacBook Pro backpacks around. Which one do you love the most? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best office gadgets that encourage multitasking
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best office gadgets that encourage multitasking

Sometimes you have a lot of work to do—fast. And in those situations, only the best gadgets for multitasking will do. We’re talking about a pro-level headset, workplace smart glasses, and the like. Ready to prime your workspace for Olympic-level..
The best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023

Sleep beneath the stars in comfort when you have the best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023. These products prove that you can cool your tent, eat ice cream, and even watch a movie when you’re miles off the..
The ultimate smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring: vacuums, garden gadgets & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate smart home gadget buyer’s guide for spring: vacuums, garden gadgets & more

Spring is less than a month away, so it’s a great time to plan your spring cleaning and gardening. But this year, you won’t have to scour the internet looking for the best products. We’ve already rounded them up for..
Best smart wearable gadgets to buy—that aren’t smartwatches
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart wearable gadgets to buy—that aren’t smartwatches

Smartwatches aren’t the only wearables in town. Smart glasses, smart rings, and wearable sensors are packed with intelligent technology and come in designs that are just as convenient to wear. The best smart wearable gadgets—that aren’t smartwatches—prove our point. Related:..
The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more

These days, you really can create a theater at home. All you need are the right gadgets. And that’s where our ultimate home theater gadgets guide comes in. We’re presenting the latest projectors, smart TVs, and more for a cinematic..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Breaking into the US market: How crowdfunding can help foreign businesses succeed
Marketing Tips
By Paul Panteleimonitis

Breaking into the US market: How crowdfunding can help foreign businesses succeed

For foreign businesses looking to expand into the US market, breaking in can be a daunting task. However, with the help of crowdfunding, they can access the US market with less risk and more opportunities. In this article, we explore..
The best gaming desks and chairs to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming desks and chairs to buy in 2023

A high-quality gaming desk and chair can literally change the way you play. And that’s why we’re rounding up the best gaming desks and chairs of 2023. These gadgets elevate your game with haptics, precise height adjustment, lumbar support, and..
Must-have power stations for your everyday gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have power stations for your everyday gadgets

Live in an area prone to blackouts? Maybe you love outdoor adventures. Then you know you won’t always be able to access the grid. Fortunately, we’re highlighting must-have power stations that can handle your everyday gadgets, so you don’t have..
Declutter your space and charge your devices with the Tidee all-in-one compact charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Declutter your space and charge your devices with the Tidee all-in-one compact charger

Charge your devices in one spot, without wire clutter, when you bring the Tidee all-in-one charging solution into your home. It offers multiple base models that make charging, organizing, and using your tech gadgets easier than ever. Many wireless chargers..
Best photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2023

Whether you’re a photography beginner or an old pro, navigating the latest camera tech can be daunting. There’s a lot of gear to consider. So we’re here to help with our guide to the best photography gadgets to buy in..
10 Home gadgets to satisfy your inner Marie Kondo
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Home gadgets to satisfy your inner Marie Kondo

Love organizing your closets? Maybe your ideal day involves cleaning your home office from top to bottom. If either of these is true, you probably have an inner Marie Kondo. And that’s where these home gadgets Marie Kondo would love..