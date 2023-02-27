Best office gadgets that encourage multitasking

Lauren Wadowsky

Do work on multiple projects at once? Then today's digest is for you. From smart glasses to flexible lighting, it has everything you need for flawless multitasking.

Kensington SmartView Organizing Laptop Riser on a work desk

Sometimes you have a lot of work to do—fast. And in those situations, only the best gadgets for multitasking will do. We’re talking about a pro-level headset, workplace smart glasses, and the like. Ready to prime your workspace for Olympic-level productivity? Then read on.

Don’t waste time repeating yourself over a laptop speaker system. Get the RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset. It has an integrated broadcast mic that ensures you’re heard.

Then, the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor displays all your projects simultaneously since it splits into 4 partitions. It can even connect with up to 4 different PCs.

Prep your desk for any deluge of tasks when you go for these multitasking gadgets.

RØDE NTH-100M intro video

Communicate like never before when you have the RØDE NTH-100M professional over-ear headset. Its condenser mic produces flawless calls, helping you get more done faster.

2. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station supercharges your workstation with a 100-watt port. It’s coming soon and is priced at $249.99.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station with devices

You don’t have to waste time searching for chargers with the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station at your desk. It connects to a laptop with a 100W USB-C upstream port. It also lifts your monitor, stores your keyboard, and has ports for everything.

3. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor splits into 4 screen partitions and connects to up to 4 different PCs. It costs $1,309.99 on the brand’s website.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor in use

See all your projects simultaneously with the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. Its quadruple view splits your screen into 4 partitions, expanding your productivity. It’s one of the best office gadgets for multitasking.

4. The Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses give frontline workers access to behind-the-scenes data and guidance. Get them for $1,299.99 on the company website.

Vuzix Blade 2 on a person

Access AR data while you work with the Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses. This eyewear displays remote expertise right on your lenses, hands-free. They help you answer customer questions quickly and easily.

5. The ACER eKinekt BD 3 bike desk lets you exercise while you blast through your to-do list. It’s coming soon for $999.

ACER eKinekt BD 3 and a person multitasking

Take care of your health while you work with the ACER eKinekt BD 3 bike desk. It’s a creative way to help professionals avoid a sedentary lifestyle. What’s more, pedaling this desk generates electricity for your devices.

6. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard has a rotary dial that can enhance your workflow. It’s coming soon for an unknown price.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro front view

Make your workspace more efficient than ever with the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard. Thanks to its unique rotary dial, it amplifies your creative workflow. Then, the switches are engineered for the most demanding tasks, making it one of the best office gadgets for multitasking.

7. The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse offers plug-and-play simplicity, making it easy to work wherever. Purchase it for $19.99 on the official website.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse in white

Connect to your work faster with the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse. All you need to do is plug the receiver into your laptop to start working immediately. The compact shape is great for busy desks and small workspaces.

8. The Nuwa Pen smart Pen transforms handwritten notes, even those written on paper, into digital documents. Preorder it for about $175 on the brand’s website.

Nuwa Pen intro video

With the Nuwa Pen smart pen, your handwritten notes get exported in SVG and PDF. Impressively, the gadget can calculate the pressure, length, and size of your strokes for identical results.

9. The Kensington SmartView Organizing Laptop Riser keeps you organized and comfortable at your desk. Buy it for $83.99 on Amazon.

Kensington SmartView on a desk

It’s easier to keep multiple projects going when your desk is clear. The Kensington SmartView Organizing Laptop Riser helps with that. It works with laptops up to 16″ and raises them to your ideal height, which is why it’s one of the best office gadgets for multitasking.

10. The Illum Desk Light boosts your mood and productivity with flexible brightness and hue. Get it for $129 on the FluidStance website.

FluidStance Illum Desk Light above a PC

Proper lighting can improve your productivity. So illuminate your workspace with the Illum Desk Light. It provides customizable, flexible lighting, helping you match the ambiance to your mood.

These best office gadgets that encourage multitasking make it easier to fulfill multiple goals at once. Which ones do you want for your workspace? Let us know!

