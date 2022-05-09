Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories

Create a better home office with these gadgets and accessories. From an ergonomic mouse to an eco-friendly curved monitor, they're pretty cool.

Revamp your home office in May with these cool gadgets and accessories
HP E34M G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor on a work table

Could your home office use a refresh? Maybe you just can’t tame the clutter or your printer is slowly dying. Then it’s time to give your workspace a spring overhaul with these cool home office gadgets and accessories.

Want to work more comfortably at home? The ergonomic chair, desk lamp, and mouse on this list all support your health while keeping you productive.

And, if you need help with workspace organization, you can’t go wrong with an option like the Grovemade New Desk Shelf. It gives you plenty of extra space.

Check out the products below to create a home office that looks great and keeps you comfortable.

1. The HP E34M G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor enhances your productivity and features recycled materials.

HP E34m G4 WQHD
HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor

Get a monitor that’s good for your workflow and the environment with the HP E34M G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor. Its curved screen gives you a larger field of view, while the recycled materials breathe new life into used tech.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

2. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice come in sizes that suit all hands. Each has a SmartWheel and a contoured shape.

Logitech Signature M650 Series video

Tired of working with a mouse that’s too big or small? The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice come in 3 different sizes, letting you click in comfort. What’s more, the SilentTouch tech minimizes click noise.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

3. The Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock lifts MacBooks while you work. Thunderbolt connectivity keeps you on task.

Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock
Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock on a desk

Give yourself more desk space with the Brydge MacBook Vertical Dock. Just slide your MacBook into this form-fitting station to lift it off your desk and connect instantly with your devices.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer gives your pages a professional look and lets you print wirelessly from connected devices anywhere.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer in use

Need a new printer? The HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Printer is an excellent choice for home offices with its wireless connections. In fact, you can print from anywhere with this printer, and it’s easy to manage projects in the HP All-in-One Printer Remote app.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

5. The iLand4X All in One Wireless Charger & Lamp powers your wireless earbuds, smartphone, and smartwatch on your desk.

iLand4X All in One Wireless Charger & Lamp

Keep your most essential devices charged at your desk with the iLand4X All in One Wireless Charger & Lamp. It adds style to your home office and even has a light.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Branch Task Ergonomic Chair gives you a sleek, supportive chair for your home office. Work comfortably with its simple design.

Branch Task Ergonomic Chair
Branch Task Ergonomic Chair at a desk

Every home office deserves a comfortable chair like the Branch Task Ergonomic Chair. It distributes your weight evenly while the translucent mesh and simple design make it one of the coolest home office gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

7. The Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp is one of the coolest gadgets with its unique shape and low-blue-light settings. It minimizes eye strain.

Ocushield Oculamp in a video

The ideal home office supports your health. And, with the Ocushield Oculamp desk lamp, your workspace lighting can be kinder to your eyes. Its 3 color settings let you adjust the brightness depending on the time of day.

Get it for $130 on the official website.

8. The Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for Standard Mouse offers a contoured, supportive resting space for your wrist and hand.

Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest on a workspace

Reduce the stress on your wrist and hand while clicking with the Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for Standard Mouse. It boasts a smooth faux leather exterior, while the gel-cushioned interior delivers plenty of support.

Get it for $9.99 on the official website.

9. The Grovemade New Desk Shelf adds more storage to your workspace with its built-in, full-width aluminum shelf.

Grovemade New Desk Shelf
Grovemade New Desk Shelf with office accessories

Want more storage for your standing desk? The Grovemade New Desk Shelf provides it with its aluminum shelf and 2-legged design. The open bottom portion has plenty of room for a desk tray, and its syle is bright and modern, which is why it made our list of cool home office gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $240 on the official website.

10. The Jabra Evolve2 85 ANC wireless headset provides the quiet you need to work at home. The 10-mic tech reduces background noise.

Jabra Evolve2 85 in white

You’ve got a lot going on at home, but the Jabra Evolve2 85 ANC wireless headset keeps you focused while you’re working there. That’s thanks to its cutting-edge ANC powered by an advanced digital chipset. Meanwhile, the Busylight lets others know when you’re on a call or in a meeting.

Get it for $494 on the official website.

Give yourself a better home workspace with these cool office gadgets and accessories. Do you own any of them? Let us know how they’re working out for you!

