The best Quest updates for those who work in VR

Meta is determined to give its Oculus Quest VR headset a boost—not just for gaming but also for VR. From technical tweaks to new virtual workspaces, these are some of the best updates that enhance the way you work in VR.

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
People in a virtual meeting discussing work

Do you work in a virtual space or have you been considering it? Virtual reality (VR) headsets have been finding all kinds of ways to help people escape their normal surroundings without having to travel or set up in a different location. While some prefer to use these capabilities to seek out places to meditate and relax, others have found virtual workspaces to be quite effective for their productivity.

One of these VR headsets is none other than Facebook’s Meta’s Oculus Quest. Here are some of the best updates that make the Quest devices perfect for those working in VR.

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
A woman using the Oculus Quest 2 device with controllers

The build v39 update brings a new workspace & multitasking

One of the ways in which VR allows you to immerse yourself is by creating digital workspaces that you can virtually work inside of (amazing, we know). In fact, in the latest build v39 update, you’ll be able to try out a whole new mountain study environment that offers scenic views from snowy peaks to redwood forests.

It’s the perfect spot to focus on your work without distraction. Now how do we get the real-life version of this, too?

Another benefit to this update is the inclusion of multitasking and a notification feed redesign. These are really great ways to enhance your overall workflow by making task and notification management easier. A new browser feature lets you share links more effectively between your mobile browser and the headset.

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
This latest workspace is included in build v39

The build v35 update provides a slew of useful enhancements

Where do we begin with the build v35 update? This one is jam-packed with handy tweaks and enhancements that are sure to help anyone in their virtual workspaces.

For example, it features improved voice commands while using the browser. There are also 2D apps (like Monday) for multitasking, controller adjustment settings, cloud backup, and Messenger calling in VR. These are all welcome improvements that are sure to play a part in your workflow.

Official Promo for Oculus Quest 2

The build v34 update offers a new workspace & commands

In this update, a nice professional workspace is added to Horizon Homes to provide an alternative to the snowy mountain lodge experience. There are also improvements to the standby battery, Link and Air Link capabilities, and voice commands.

The voice commands expand on previous features by adding the ability to check the weather status, control media, get answers to general questions, and more. This is especially helpful for getting quick information while you’re working on projects.

The build v25 update lets you use a wireless Bluetooth mouse

Before all the updates we mentioned above, there was the update that allows you to use the most basic of tools during your workday: the wireless mouse. Using Bluetooth, the update provides mouse support while in VR.

That’s not all, though, as this update also lays the groundwork for a myriad of other important features. And these are only improved further upon in the previously discussed releases.

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
Oculus Quest 2 close up

Meta is clearly on a path toward merging productivity and VR

From these updates, you can see that virtual reality is extending well beyond just gaming. It’s branching out into other areas of our lives and seeking to merge productivity with VR as well.

The ability to use the technology to find quieter, distraction-free escapes may not seem important to those who already have them. However, for those who don’t have access to these environments, technology can offer solutions.

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
A shared virtual workspace

You can also see from the various kinds of apps that Meta and other developers are working on, that there are lots more coming. From virtual meetings and boardrooms to workspaces and social gatherings, those working remotely or in traveling positions will have a slew of new ways to connect with their coworkers. After all, with so many people seeking work-from-home jobs these days, this just expands our options.

If you have an Oculus Quest headset and you’re behind on updates, you should consider catching up on the best Quest updates. Check out a few of these slick workspaces and let us know what you think of them in the comments below.

