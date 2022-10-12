The best sleep gadgets to help you fall asleep faster in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 12, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to fall asleep faster? These sleep gadgets can help. From smart bedside lamps to cooling systems, they keep you relaxed and comfortable so you can nod off.

The best sleep gadgets to help you fall asleep faster in 2022
Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow in use

Falling asleep isn’t always easy. If you have a lot on your mind or can’t get comfortable in bed, it might be hours before you finally drift off. But you deserve a great night’s sleep every night. To help you doze off faster, today we’re highlighting the best sleep gadgets in 2022.

Unwinding before bed can get you to dreamland faster. And the 1MORE ComforBuds Z play soothing sounds, inducing the sleepies.

Then, knowing more about your sleep can help you take steps to improve it. That’s what you get from the Amazon Halo Rise. Its sensors and machine learning track your sleep and provide tips for making it better.

Relax and fall asleep faster with the gadgets on this list.

1. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock tracks your sleep with sensors that you don’t have to wear. Plus, it works with Alexa.

Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp and alarm clock
Amazon Halo Rise on a nightstand

The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock is no ordinary bedside alarm. It works with Alexa; measures the temperature, light, and humidity; and even tracks your sleep. It offers suggestions for better, faster sleep.

This gadget is coming soon to Amazon for $139.99.

2. The GhostBed Venus Williams Collection mattress & bedding series helps you drift off like a pro with far-infrared therapy and premium materials.

GhostBed Venus Williams
GhostBed Venus Williams Collection in a bedroom

Sleep faster and make your recovery time count when you go for the GhostBed Venus Williams Collection mattress & bedding series. These mattresses combine high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology, giving you better, cooler sleep.

Get one for $1,496 on the official website.

3. The sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System gives you a cooler night’s sleep, no matter your room’s temperature or body heat.

sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System on furniture

If you sleep just a little too warmly, check out the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System. This control unit and mattress pad combo boasts twice the cooling power of previous systems, making you more comfortable, faster. It’s also quiet, producing only 41–46 decibels. It’s one of the best sleep gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $861.75 on the official website.

4. The Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex aligns your neck and spine during sleep with its premium curved design.

Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow in use

Do you sleep on your side? Get the support you need with the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with natural latex. Its curved design keeps you in a healthy position while the open-cell structure keeps you cool.

Get it for $90.97 on Amazon.

5. The 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds help you drift off with 30 soothing sounds. They mold comfortably to your ears.

1MORE ComfoBuds Z product video

Your earbuds can help you fall asleep when they’re the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z wireless sleep earbuds. Weighing just 2.7 grams each, they mold to your ears for comfortable wear, even if you sleep on your side. What’s more, 30 calming sounds help you relax before sleep.

Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

6. The Morphée meditation and sleep gadget lulls you to sleep when you’re restless with 210 meditation sessions created by sleep professionals.

Morphee meditation
A person using Morphée

Calm your mind and head to dreamland with the Morphée meditation and sleep gadget. This pretty bedside device helps people with anxiety or insomnia get a deep, restful night’s sleep. Plus, 210 meditation sessions help you relax when you have trouble sleeping, making it one of the best sleep gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

7. The Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow adapts to your sleeping habits and improves your sleep thanks to its adaptive ergonomic design.

Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow intro video

Fall asleep faster with the Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow. It uses high-quality materials and ensures your head stays in the proper position, no matter how you like to sleep. It supports stomach, back, and side sleep.

Preorder it for $85.80 on the official website.

8. The Nolah Original 10″ versatile mattress gives you easier rest with 4 layers that cool and contour around your body while you sleep.

Nolah Original 10″ on a bed

Upgrade your mattress to the Nolah Original 10″ versatile mattress. A 2″ AirFoam layer reduces night sweats and helps you sleep cooly. Meanwhile, it also relieves pressure and contours lightly around your body.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

9. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device tames your fight or flight response so you can fall asleep faster and stay that way, longer.

Sensate 2 on a person relaxing

Falling asleep is simple when you have the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device. Just place the device on your chest before bed to relax and let your stress fall away. It helps you sleep for longer, deeper periods, making it one of the best sleep gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

10. The Moonside Lamp One adds cozy, customizable lighting to your nightstand, helping you relax. It also works with voice assistants.

Moonside Lamp One
Moonside Lamp One on a desk

Set the atmosphere for sleep with the Moonside Lamp One. This cool bedside table lamp boasts dynamic color zones, making it great for bedtime or parties. Meanwhile, it works with Alexa, Google Home, and more.

Get it for $69.90 on the official website.

These gadgets put you in the right mood for sleep with their relaxing, ergonomic features. Get them for your room to achieve your fastest sleep yet. What sleep gadgets do you use and love? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
