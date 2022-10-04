The best smart locks to buy in 2022

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

The best smart locks in 2022 give your home more capabilities, like quick unlocking and guest access. Check them out in the blog.

SwitchBot Smart Lock in black

Has your current smart lock reached the end of its lifespan? Maybe you’re finally switching from your standard door lock. Then consider the best smart locks in 2022. These gadgets save time, secure your home, and allow guest access.

Related: Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit—these smart home gadgets work easily with both

Unlock the door, even while your hands are full of groceries, with the Wyze Lock Bolt. This handy smart lock opens via your fingerprint, so you don’t have to set down your bags.

Do multiple people access your property? The Lockly Flex Touch helps. Its 3D fingerprint sensor recognizes up to 100 original fingerprints, giving service people, guests, and renters easy entry.

Make your home more convenient and secure than ever with these cool smart locks.

1. The SwitchBot Smart Lock

SwitchBot Smart Lock on a door

The SwitchBot Smart Lock has a clean, modern look, and you’ll love opening or closing your front door via your phone or Apple Watch. It also works with Alexa, Siri, Hey Google, SmartThings, and Siri.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

2. The Wyze Lock Bolt

Wyze Lock Bolt unboxing video

Make getting in the front door easier with the Wyze Lock Bolt. Its ultra-fast fingerprint sensor stores up to 50 fingerprints and unlocks in only 1 second. It also features anti-peep technology and an auto-lock timer.

Get it for $73.99 on the official website.

3. The Level Keypad smart entry panel

Level Keypad on a wall

Let yourself and guests in without a physical key when you have the Level Keypad smart entry panel. It adds keyless entry to the Level Bolt, Level Lock Touch Edition, and Level Lock. Even better, you can install it up to 30 feet away, making it one of the best smart locks to buy in 2022.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

4. The Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock

Lockly Flex Touch with a smartphone

For faster home or office entry, check out the Lockly Flex Touch Bluetooth smart lock. It opens using your fingerprint, so you don’t have to bother with a key or typing an entry code. Meanwhile, it works with voice assistants and installs quickly.

Get it for $159 at Home Depot.

Utraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi Smart Lock on a door

If you’re prone to losing or misplacing physical keys, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi Smart Lock is the answer. It unlocks in 6 ways: smartphone, mechanical key, auto unlock, keypad, fingerprint, or shake. And with Bluetooth, you can share access and even see an entry and exit log.

Get it for $179 on Amazon.

6. The Level Bolt smart Bluetooth lock adds modern tech to your home while maintaining its aesthetics. Access this lock from anywhere.

Level Bolt intro video

If you don’t like the look of a smart lock with a keypad, consider the Level Bolt Smart Bluetooth lock. It’s one of the best smart locks to buy in 2022 and looks like a standard deadbolt. However, it works with Bluetooth and unlocks with your phone, key, or voice.

Get it for $199 on Amazon.

7. The Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock offers 5 unlock options and a slew of safety features. It’s also weatherproof.

Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) on a door

Looking for a lock with smarts and convenience? Check out the Ultraloq UL3 BT (2nd Gen) 5-in-1 keyless smart lock. It opens via fingerprint, smartphone, keypad, shake, temporary access code, and auto lock. It also keeps your home secure with an anti-peep keypad.

Get it for $179 on Amazon.

8. The Schlage Encode Plus lock

Schlage Encode Plus in use

Get peace of mind with the Schlage Encode Plus lock. With its built-in Wi-Fi capability, you can lock or unlock from anywhere. It also recognizes up to 100 access codes and works with voice assistants and Apple HomeKit.

This lock is priced at $319.98. See retailers on the official website.

9. The Yale Assure Lock 2 offers easy and secure keyless entry for everyone in the family. Its minimal design fits your style and most doors.

Yale Assure Lock 2 on a door

It’s simple to share access to your home with the Yale Assure Lock 2. The Yale Access app shares entry codes or app access with family, renters, or service people. Moreover, DoorSense technology automatically locks the door behind you. It’s one of the best smart locks to buy in 2022.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

10. The NUKI Smart Lock 3.0 opens with your smartphone or smartwatch instead of keys. It’s also beginner friendly and easy to retrofit.

NUKI Smart Lock 3.0 in white

If you’re shopping for your first smart lock, the NUKI Smart Lock 3.0 is an excellent choice. It transforms your phone or smartwatch into a smart key. What’s more, it’s easy to install, monitors comings and goings, and assigns access.

Get it for about $166 on the official website.

These smart locks make entering and exiting your home much easier. Which one would you love to add to your house? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜