Best productivity gadgets to help you reach your goals in 2022

2022 is nearly here and you've got goals. And it's easier than ever to reach your targets for health, work, and more with these productivity gadgets.

Best productivity gadgets to help you reach your goals in 2022 / Image Credit: weDevs

You revaluate your habits and set new goals every January. And whether you want to get fit, take better care of yourself, or streamline your productivity at work, we’ve got the personal productivity gadgets you need to achieve them.

Because tracking your progress isn’t always easy, especially when you’re trying to get fit or reach the next fitness level. And that’s where products like a smart scale or fitness wearable can make all the difference.

Meanwhile, if you want to get more done at work in 2022, have a look at the TimeChi below. It and the other workplace productivity gadgets below help set up your resolutions for success.

Health productivity gadgets

The Hapbee Smart Wearable lets you choose how you feel with its 19 unique blends. It enables you to focus, rest, relax, and recoperate.

Hapbee Smart Wearable on a man

If one of your goals in 2022 is to improve your focus and mental well-being, the Hapbee Smart Wearable can help. This cool wearable actually imitates the feeling you get from compounds like melatonin, caffeine, and others.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

The Smart Pro-Series Blood Pressure Monitor provides an in-depth look at heart health, measuring both systolic and diastolic pressure.

Smart Pro-Series Blood Pressure Monitor video

Keep an eye on your heart health in the New Year with the Smart Pro-Series Blood Pressure Monitor. It includes an adjustable cuff, large LCD and works with the Balance Health app, logging your results for reference.

Get it for $69.95 on Amazon

Neuvana Xen at the beach

The Neuvana Xen stress-relieving device is a personal productivity gadget that can help you feel calm as you go about your day. The earbuds deliver vagus nerve stimulation, which relies on mild pulses to help you relax.

Get it for $539 on the official website.

The Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale tracks BMI, water weight, bone mass, and more for a full picture of your health.

Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale with a phone

Want to see if your new meal plan is effective? Go for the Greater Goods Premium Bluetooth Smart Scale. It measures various health parameters in addition to weight, helping monitor your progress. It saves up to eight profiles.

Get it for $69.88 on Amazon.

Fitness productivity gadgets

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch is your fitness companion. It provides stats in over 150 different sports, letting you see your progress.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

Work out more effectively with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. It assesses parameters like your recovery, training load, and maximum oxygen intake, letting you make quick modifications. Using GPS, it even tracks your route when jogging.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

The Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount keeps your iPhone 13 attached to your workout machine, letting you stay productive.

Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount in use

Get stuff done while you exercise with the Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount. It made our list of great personal productivity gadgets because it snaps the iPhone exercise equipment. That way, you can browse, shop, study, etc., while taking care of your health.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro fitness earbuds track your heartrate while you exercise. It even sends reminders to adjust your posture.

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro during a workout

Improve your workouts with the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro fitness earbuds. They have an ear canal heart rate module and can even monitor your spine curvature. Use them for clear calls and immersive sound.

Get them for $149.99 on Amazon.

Work productivity gadgets

The Razer Pro Click Mini wireless mouse has a quiet design, features 7 programmable buttons, and connects to up to 4 devices.

Razer Pro Click Mini in white

Supercharge your workspace with the Razer Pro Click Mini Wireless mouse. The quiet design lets you work without any distractions and connects to up to four devices.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

The TimeChi Smart Productivity Tool

TimeChi Smart Productivity Tool in a video

Eliminate distractions with the TimeChi Smart Productivity Tool. It’s one of our favorite personal productivity gadgets because it sets aside time for deep work sessions and blocks pesky notifications.

Preorder it for $110.63 on Indiegogo.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards

Logitech MX Keys Mini Series on a desk

Save time working with the Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards. They consist of the MXKey Mini and MX Key for Mac and feature dedicated keys for talk-to-text, microphone, and emojis.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

The Joan Home office availability calandar is like having a secretary outside your door. It lets visitors know when you’re busy—or not.

Joan Home on a wall

Add the Joan Home office availability calendar to your work setup for better time management. It connects to your calendar, showing visitors your meetings and when you can—and can’t—be disturbed.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

2022 will be your most productive year yet, especially when you add these personal productivity gadgets to your routine. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

