Aura Circle Review: This Bluetooth sleep mask helps you fall asleep faster

Struggling to catch those elusive Zs? Say hello to the Aura Circle! This Bluetooth sleep mask combines cutting-edge technology with soothing soundscapes for a better sleep routine.

Aura Circle helps you relax with soundscapes, ASMR & more

Falling asleep can be a challenge, especially when thoughts of deadlines and team meetings swirl around your head. But that’s where a Bluetooth sleep mask like the Aura Circle sleep aid can help. It supports relaxation and deep sleep with soundscapes, light therapy, and ASMR!

I, too, experience bouts of insomnia. Sometimes, I can’t tune off my thoughts in the evening—there’s so much to do! Other times, I wake up at 2 a.m., unable to fall back asleep. So I try to follow a pre-bedtime routine.

What does it include? Well, I cut out caffeine after 5 p.m., turn off my phone by 10:30, and try to hit the pillow by 11:00. But I wonder if wearing a Bluetooth sleep mask would help me sleep more deeply.

And that’s why I’m thrilled to take a closer look at the Aura Circle. It promises to create a total blackout to help users fall asleep faster. It also provides soothing light therapy and guided meditation for better relaxation.

Let’s check it out!

Fall asleep faster with a 100% blackout sleep mask

The key to better sleep may be a darker environment. If sunrise starts at 5:30 a.m. in your neck of the woods, or if there is light pollution outside your window, this Bluetooth sleep mask is worth considering.

That’s because it uses 100% blackout fabric. So, when you place it over your eyes, you can be sure that no light will cause you to wake up unnecessarily. Yes, lights from electronics, early sunrises, and your next-door neighbor’s porch light will no longer trouble you.

What’s more, most people sleep better in complete darkness. When you can block out the light, you can increase your REM and deep sleep periods, allowing your sleep and wakefulness to regulate naturally.

Treat yourself to a zero-pressure sleep mask

Meanwhile, the Aura Circle has comfortable eye cushions made of the company’s Hug 3D memory. It feels like a puffy cloud on your face—barely noticeable.

Even better, it allows plenty of room for your eyes and eyelashes. That way, you can open your eyes freely without uncomfortable pressure on your eyelids.

And then there’s my favorite feature—the washable material. So you don’t have to worry about sweat and oils from your face getting the better of this bedtime aid.

Plus, if you don’t have time to wash it by hand, you can just toss it in the washing machine with the rest of your laundry.

Drift off with sleep-inducing soundscapes

If, like me, you have trouble shutting off your thoughts before sleep, you’ll appreciate the Aura Dreamscape app. It offers mediation, soothing nature melodies, and ASMR to help you fall asleep harmoniously.

And these aren’t just any relaxing soundscapes. They actually feature the work of Marc Anderson, a renowned nature sound recordist who went on a global journey to capture unique and rich audio from the great outdoors.

The Aura Circle includes over an hour of his recordings, which soothe you into peaceful rest. You get titles like Calm Nocturnal Forest from Thailand, Wind in the Himalayas from Nepal, and Tropical Island from Indonesia.

My personal favorite is the Calm Nocturnal Forest. It features a lone peaceful bird song in a Thailandese forest. I could definitely fall asleep while listening to it before bed!

Relax with ASMR content

ASMR has been a trending topic on social media. What is it? ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response. It describes the tingling, goosebump-like experience you get when someone whispers behind your back or other triggers that involve sight, touch, or sound.

Some claim that an ASMR response helps them relax or feel calm. And, if that applies to you, this Bluetooth sleep mask has the features you’re looking for.

Yes, I’m happy to report that the Aura Circle offers tailored, exclusive ASMR content. Choose from sounds like Scratching Tapping, Scratching Mouth Sounds, Singing Bowl Bubbling, and more.

So, if those sorts of sounds elicit a calming effect for you, you should consider this mask!

Decompress with guided meditations

Meditation calms me like nothing else. So I was happy to see that the Aura Circle includes guided ones. And they aren’t just any meditations—they’re enhanced with light therapy.

What’s more, some of the soundtracks were created by Valentina Tudose, a clinical hypnotherapist with a specialization in sleep anxiety, relationships, and fears.

So you can chill and drift off to the sound of Relax & Manifest, Sleep Meditation, Release for Fear and Anxiety, and other titles. Each offers serene, peaceful soundscapes to help you center your thoughts and feel relaxed.

Wake up refreshed and rejuvenated

And, don’t worry, this Bluetooth sleep mask’s work doesn’t end in the morning. Its sunrise wake-up feature gradually increases the light, helping you wake up without a sudden blast of light when removing the mask.

This feature also allows you to ditch a loud, unpleasant alarm. The gradual lighting works with your circadian rhythm to tune you into the start of the day.

Take this travel-friendly sleep mask anywhere

I don’t know about you, but I find it difficult to sleep on airplanes. Sure, I know it would help me adjust to a new time zone, but those economy seats are uncomfortable and the noise from the engine bothers my ears.

With the Aura Circle, I’d have tranquility on demand. This travel gadget creates a bubble of sleep anywhere with its light-blocking material and calming sounds. So I’m betting it would help me on long-haul flights, too.

What’s more, the design is lightweight and portable. I could easily pack it in my backpack and wear it once the plane takes off.

Improve your sleep routine

The Aura Circle Bluetooth sleep mask is a game-changer in the quest for a better night’s sleep. As someone who often struggles with insomnia, this Bluetooth sleep mask offers all the features I’m looking for.

I love the 100% blackout fabric, which ensures I can fall asleep faster and stay undisturbed by external lights. The zero-pressure design is also a huge selling point for me since it allows me to open my eyes and relax without discomfort.

Finally, whether at home or on the go, the Aura Circle can become an essential part of your sleep routine, and I wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone seeking a restful and tranquil night’s sleep. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a well-deserved recharge with this remarkable sleep aid.

