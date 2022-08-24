The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Yes, you can support sustainability at home. And a great way to start is to choose products from companies that have made sustainability part of their business plan. Check out some of our favorites in the blog.

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker in use

Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space with some of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.

Related: The best water bottles to quench your thirst on the go

Overhauling your home’s energy use can seem like a big task, but temperature-regulating products like the Amazon Smart Thermostat and the LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner, make the process simple.

And if you want to start composting, the FCMP Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter takes your compost heap outdoors avoids hand mixing with its rotating design

Support greener living at home with these sustainable products.

1. The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker cuts down on plastic waste in landfills by creating sparkling water in reusable containers.

SodaStream Art in a kitchen

If you love sparkling water, you don’t have to kick the habit in the name of sustainability when you have the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker. This cool gadget lets you choose your carbonation level, and the BPA-free bottles are reusable.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

2. The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker uses REWIND material created from plastic bottles for an eco-friendly design.

House of Marley Get Together 2 on a chair

Not your typical portable speaker, the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker features a sustainable design with natural bamboo and REWIND fabric materials.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

3. The Solpex Solar Path Lights charge in the sun. Use them to illuminate your walkway and garden for up 10 hours after 8 to 10 hours of daylight.

Solpex Solar Path Lights in a garden

Make your garden more eco-friendly with the Solpex Solar Path Lights. Beautiful and sustainable, these lights are solar powered, so you won’t have to deal with connecting them to electricity or changing batteries. They’re some of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.

Get them for $19.99 on Amazon.

4. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush works with caster oil and cornstarch heads that you can recycle. Plus, the company repairs the device.

SURI in white

It’s a scary thought, but every toothbrush you’ve ever used still exists. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush aims to prevent plastic toothbrushes from entering the environment with their recyclable heads and repairable body.

Get it for $103.20 on the official website.

5. The Amazon Smart Thermostat automatically adjusts your indoor temperature depending on whether you’re at home, in bed, or out.

Amazon Smart Thermostat on a wall

Keep your home at sustainable temperatures with help from the Amazon Smart Thermostat. Your AC and heating don’t need to run at full blast when you’re out, so this gadget uses presence detection to adjusts your home’s temperature depending on where you are.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

6. The Graypants Scraplights Table Lamps are handmade and use recycled cardboard, making them a sustainable lighting option.

Graypants Scraplight Table Lamps on a desk

Need to update your home’s lighting? Go for lamps that use recycled material with the Graypants Scaplights Table Lamps. These lovely lights come in 3 unique shapes and add a warm, cozy glow to any room. They’re some of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.

Get it for $385 on the official website

7. The Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station replaces your gas-powered generator with a sustainable, portable solar-powered generator.

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X in a video

Gas generators are loud and dirty. Replace yours with something quieter and cleaner when you go for the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X power station. Use it to power anything from camping gear to home appliances during a blackout.

Get it for $1,499.95 on the official website.

8. The Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer lets you dim and manage your lights from anywhere. It also turns off the lights at specific times.

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer in a living room

If you tend to forget to shut off the lights before you leave, the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Dimmer can help. Use it to set automatic schedules for any light. You can even set your lights to dim automatically when you enable Night Mode.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

9. The FCMP Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter helps you avoid hand mixing with its convenient and simple tumbling design.

FCMP Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter in black

Get serious about composting with the FCMP Outdoor Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter. It takes your compost heap outdoors and simplifies mixing with its tumbling design. Made of BPA-free, 100% post-consumer recycled polypropylene, its construction is durable and safe, which is why it’s one of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.

Get it for $80.90 on Amazon.

10. The LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner delivers efficient, quiet cooling power and saves 15% more energy than ENERGY STAR requires.

LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner

Save up to 15% more energy with the LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner. Its DUAL Inverter technology provides powerful yet quiet operation and is ENERGY STAR qualified.

Get it for $389.95 on Amazon.

Do your part to keep the planet healthy by outfitting your home with these sustainable gadgets. What eco-friendly devices do you use? Tell us about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜