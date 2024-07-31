The 5 best Galaxy Ring alternatives

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 31, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Samsung's new Galaxy Ring is making waves, but is it the best choice for you? Dive into our roundup of top alternatives that might just outshine it!

Samsung unveiled its much-anticipated Galaxy Ring earlier this month. In a sector dominated by startups, Samsung was the first major tech company to launch a smart ring. Slim and stylish, its sleep-tracking features are top-notch. But, reviewers say, the ring’s accuracy is so-so and you miss the full benefits if you don’t own other Samsung products. So, what’s a non-Samsung user to do? Check out my roundup of the best Galaxy Ring alternatives below.

Smart rings are having a moment right now. These screen-free wearables track nearly the same vitals as a smartwatch, but they wear much more discreetly—you could don a smart ring to a formal event, and your fellow attendees would be none the wiser. And, with a battery life that’s multiple times longer than most smartwatches, you don’t have to worry about charging every day.

Below, you’ll find some of the top smart rings right now. They boast full health and sleep-tracking features, and some even offer stress tests. Finally, I’m highlighting the Oura 4—the rumors and what we know so far.

See these Galaxy Ring alternatives!

1. The Oura Ring Gen 3

Oura Ring Gen 3
Oura Ring Gen 3 in gold color option

One of the most popular (and highly rated) smart rings right now is the Oura Ring Gen 3Reviewers love its array of in-depth health-tracking features, such as sleep, menstrual, and fitness tracking. The sensors are research-grade and use the latest tech. Users have mentioned that the ring can show what habits help them sleep better at night.

Your purchase comes with a free ring sizing kit, which is sent straight to your door. Meanwhile, you can choose from 4 colors that are lovely enough to be part of your regular jewelry collection: dark gray, black, titanium, silver, and rose gold. The ring’s initial price, however, is steep, starting at $449, while the Oura membership fee is $5.99/month.

2. Ultrahuman Ring Air

Ultrahuman Ring Air in use

If you’re wary of subscription fees, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is a one-time payment alternative for $349. As a competitor to the Oura Ring 3, the Ring Air, has nearly the same tech, making it one of my favorite Galaxy Ring alternatives. It monitors sleep, workouts, and activity and its app offers suggestions for improvement. Like Oura, Ultrahuman can send you a free sizing kit.

Reviewers have said they find the Ring Air more comfortable than smartwatches for sleep tracking. The sleep data aims to help you make healthier choices, something not all wearables do. However, some have mentioned that the workout recording is poor and the device is slow to charge—2 core reasons a person might want to wear a smart ring.

3. The Amazfit Helio Ring

Amazfit Helio Ring
Amazfit Helio Ring in the silver color option

Another great choice for a smart ring is the Amazfit Helio Ring. It, too, has no recurring subscription fees and tracks the gauntlet of health metrics: sleep, recovery, workouts, and stress. To get the full effect, however, you’ll need to pair it with one of Amazfit’s flagship smartwatches.

According to Reviewers, the design is lightweight and comfortable, so it can easily be worn during sleep. Best of all, the Helio Ring isn’t an energy hog, as it uses only about 20% of its battery per day. So it can run for a little over 4 days on one charge. Plus, the buttonless design means there’s nothing to press accidentally. The Amazfit Helio Ring costs $299.99 on the official website.

4. Ringconn Smart Ring

The 5 best Galaxy Ring alternatives
Ringconn in a lifestyle scene

For ring-based health tracking at a bargain, there’s the Ringconn Smart Ring. With prices starting at just $259 (it’s currently $20 off the regular $279 price) and no subscription fees, it’s the most cost-effective of the bunch. It collects an impressive amount of health data but stops short of providing actionable insights. Overall, it tracks your sleep, activity, and stress, but not workouts.

Users report that the Ringconn’s squared-off shape feels clunky on the finger and that the interior sensor array can be felt. There are also qualms about the accuracy of its tracking. In general, though, it’s a cost-effective wearable that provides comprehensive health data.

5. Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring Gen 3
Oura Ring Gen 3 in color options

With all that in mind, the best may still be yet to come; we could be seeing an Oura Ring 4 in the near future. Last week, Android Authority reported finding certification listings for a new Oura product. Photos attached to the certification listing show a ring that looks similar to the Oura Ring 3 and is available in larger sizes.

It could also potentially be compatible with both Android and iOS, allowing Apple users to partake in digit-based health readings. Contactless payments could feature in this new smart ring, another point in its favor.

The last line

Whether you’re looking for a smart ring with all the bells and whistles or one that gives you just the facts, there are plenty of great smart rings out there for non-Samsung users.

And, if Android Authority’s predictions are correct, the Oura 4 could have specs far superior to what’s already available. Truly, times have never been more exciting for smart rings!

